Read full article on original website
LJWR
3d ago
Please let there be justice for the mother if she's found and prayers for family and friends.🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Reply(1)
11
Peter
3d ago
These missing Mom stories always turn out bad. I hope she just moved away to get away from things,but it's usually not like that. Sad but true!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Related
Stunning Images Capture Two Indiana Trees Embraced in a Kiss of Death
Recently in a Facebook group called Indiana Native Plant Society, there were photos posted of two trees that look to be kissing, but this isn't a kiss of love, this is more of a kiss of death. What is actually happening in these photos is both stunning and a bit brutal.
animalpetitions.org
Justice for Dog Apparently Stabbed, Choked to Death, and Left in Dumpster
Target: Mark Messmer, Indiana Senate Majority Leader. Goal: Support tougher sentences for animal cruelty felony convictions. The city of Indianapolis was shocked and sickened when a deceased dog was discovered in a dumpster. After an examination, reports confirmed that this animal, named Deron, had likely been stabbed and choked to death. Four people have since been charged with animal cruelty, including one defendant who later came under suspicion for the shooting death of a person.
WLKY.com
Cold case arrests: 2 Indiana men charged in 1975 slaying of 17-year-old girl
NORTH WEBSTER, Ind. — It's been 47 years and six months since 17-year-old Laurel Jean Mitchell left for work in Indiana and never came back. On Tuesday, Indiana State Police said they've finally arrested two men in connection to her death. Police said Mitchell went to work on Aug....
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's arrest resurrects cold cases in region
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's arrest has given cold case investigators a number of details to explore as they seek potential clues in their own cases.
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Too many to test: Deadlier, harder to spot poison pills flood Indiana
In Indiana, there were 2,812 overdose deaths in 2021 according to the Indiana Department of Health Drug Overdose dashboard. An evening knock at the door changed Dean Jeske’s life forever. On the other side, a state trooper with news from Bloomington where his youngest son, Peter, was attending Indiana University.
US Marshals arrest Indianapolis man for murder, rape
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in two murders and a rape. The U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday morning that it had arrested Kristopher Davis for several charges including rape, strangulation, criminal confinement, domestic battery and burglary in Marion County. Davis was arrested on Jan. 31 by the Marshal […]
wfft.com
Indiana, Ohio roads seeing rise in deadly crashes
VAN WERT, Ohio (WFFT) - Driving is becoming increasingly dangerous on Indiana and Ohio roads. At least 45 people died in Allen County, Indiana crashes last year, a considerable jump from pre-pandemic numbers: 36 deaths in 2019 and 29 deaths the year before that. In Western Ohio, the latest five-year...
Michigan rappers shot multiple times before bodies dumped in apartment, killings not random: police
Authorities investigating the triple murder of three rappers in Michigan have released their cause of death and believe they have a motive.
Idaho murders: How does criminology student leave crime scene with blood-dripping knife?
The Ka-Bar knife sheath found next to Madison Mogen's remains at the Moscow, Idaho, crime scene could have been left intentionally in a bid to mislead police.
YAHOO!
Delphi murder suspect asks to postpone Feb. 17 hearing
DELPHI, Ind. — The accused killer of Libby German and Abby Williams wants his Feb. 17 hearing rescheduled. Richard Allen, charged with murder for the two Delphi teens' killings, filed a motion Tuesday requesting that the hearing be continued. That hearing was for Judge Frances Gull to determine whether Allen gets bond, and Gull also planned to change Allen's trial date during that hearing since the March 20 date is not practical.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's trash may be key in massacre probe
University of Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's Pennsylvania trash could be key evidence in the case against him, former investigator says.
Fox 59
Fentanyl billboard goes up on I-65
There’s a brand-new billboard featuring 60 faces of kids, sisters, and brothers killed by fentanyl. There are 90 billboards up across the country, but this is the first in Indiana. It’s a public service announcement, trying to bring change to an epidemic here in Indiana, and nationwide. Sandy Geralds lost her daughter to a fentanyl poisoning and joined Angela in the studio to share her story, and the message behind the billboard.
Retired Indiana state trooper hit, killed by car in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A retired Indiana state trooper died last week after being hit by a car in Lafayette. Theodore Dudzinski, 87, was attempting to cross North Ninth Street near the intersection with Ferry Street just before noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he stepped into the path of a car.
953wiki.com
Road Rage Incident Leads to Arrest of Johnson County Woman
Incident took place near Batesville on Interstate 74. Batesville-On Friday, February 3, 2023, Indiana State Troopers arrested a Johnson County, Indiana woman on drug and other charges following a road rage incident involving a handgun on I-74 in Ripley and Dearborn Counties. The incident began at approximately 11:00 am, when...
2 missing Missouri children located in Florida at grocery store with kidnapper
Two children that were missing from Missouri were located in High Springs, Florida, in a grocery store Wednesday, a year after they first disappeared.
WLWT 5
Noticing more coyotes in the Greater Cincinnati area? Here's why
Coyote sightings (or hearings) are on the rise across Ohio, including in the Greater Cincinnati area. There are not more of them, they're just more active this time of year, according to officials with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. It's coyote mating season across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Video above:...
3 Things I Didn’t Know About DUI Checkpoints in Indiana
We are fortunate to live in a time where innovation has given us multiple options to get home safely after going out for drinks beyond calling a cab or having someone in the group volunteer to not have any alcohol so they can be the designated driver for the night. While those two options are still perfectly good, and better than no options at all, the rise of ride-sharing services, Uber and Lyft, over the past several years has made it even easier to get home in a way other than driving yourself because you "only had a few," or you don't think you're that bad. However, as we know, many people push their luck and try to drive themselves home regardless of how many drinks they've had. As long as that continues, law enforcement across Indiana will continue to set up DUI checkpoints in an effort to keep the roads safe. I've always assumed that if you see a checkpoint on the road, you are required to go through it. But, that's not the case. As it turns out, you do have rights.
Fox News
959K+
Followers
5K+
Post
739M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 11