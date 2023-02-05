ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LJWR
3d ago

Please let there be justice for the mother if she's found and prayers for family and friends.🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Peter
3d ago

These missing Mom stories always turn out bad. I hope she just moved away to get away from things,but it's usually not like that. Sad but true!

animalpetitions.org

Justice for Dog Apparently Stabbed, Choked to Death, and Left in Dumpster

Target: Mark Messmer, Indiana Senate Majority Leader. Goal: Support tougher sentences for animal cruelty felony convictions. The city of Indianapolis was shocked and sickened when a deceased dog was discovered in a dumpster. After an examination, reports confirmed that this animal, named Deron, had likely been stabbed and choked to death. Four people have since been charged with animal cruelty, including one defendant who later came under suspicion for the shooting death of a person.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

US Marshals arrest Indianapolis man for murder, rape

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in two murders and a rape. The U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday morning that it had arrested Kristopher Davis for several charges including rape, strangulation, criminal confinement, domestic battery and burglary in Marion County. Davis was arrested on Jan. 31 by the Marshal […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfft.com

Indiana, Ohio roads seeing rise in deadly crashes

VAN WERT, Ohio (WFFT) - Driving is becoming increasingly dangerous on Indiana and Ohio roads. At least 45 people died in Allen County, Indiana crashes last year, a considerable jump from pre-pandemic numbers: 36 deaths in 2019 and 29 deaths the year before that. In Western Ohio, the latest five-year...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
YAHOO!

Delphi murder suspect asks to postpone Feb. 17 hearing

DELPHI, Ind. — The accused killer of Libby German and Abby Williams wants his Feb. 17 hearing rescheduled. Richard Allen, charged with murder for the two Delphi teens' killings, filed a motion Tuesday requesting that the hearing be continued. That hearing was for Judge Frances Gull to determine whether Allen gets bond, and Gull also planned to change Allen's trial date during that hearing since the March 20 date is not practical.
DELPHI, IN
Fox 59

Fentanyl billboard goes up on I-65

There’s a brand-new billboard featuring 60 faces of kids, sisters, and brothers killed by fentanyl. There are 90 billboards up across the country, but this is the first in Indiana. It’s a public service announcement, trying to bring change to an epidemic here in Indiana, and nationwide. Sandy Geralds lost her daughter to a fentanyl poisoning and joined Angela in the studio to share her story, and the message behind the billboard.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Retired Indiana state trooper hit, killed by car in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A retired Indiana state trooper died last week after being hit by a car in Lafayette. Theodore Dudzinski, 87, was attempting to cross North Ninth Street near the intersection with Ferry Street just before noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he stepped into the path of a car.
LAFAYETTE, IN
953wiki.com

Road Rage Incident Leads to Arrest of Johnson County Woman

Incident took place near Batesville on Interstate 74. Batesville-On Friday, February 3, 2023, Indiana State Troopers arrested a Johnson County, Indiana woman on drug and other charges following a road rage incident involving a handgun on I-74 in Ripley and Dearborn Counties. The incident began at approximately 11:00 am, when...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Noticing more coyotes in the Greater Cincinnati area? Here's why

Coyote sightings (or hearings) are on the rise across Ohio, including in the Greater Cincinnati area. There are not more of them, they're just more active this time of year, according to officials with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. It's coyote mating season across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Video above:...
OHIO STATE
99.5 WKDQ

3 Things I Didn’t Know About DUI Checkpoints in Indiana

We are fortunate to live in a time where innovation has given us multiple options to get home safely after going out for drinks beyond calling a cab or having someone in the group volunteer to not have any alcohol so they can be the designated driver for the night. While those two options are still perfectly good, and better than no options at all, the rise of ride-sharing services, Uber and Lyft, over the past several years has made it even easier to get home in a way other than driving yourself because you "only had a few," or you don't think you're that bad. However, as we know, many people push their luck and try to drive themselves home regardless of how many drinks they've had. As long as that continues, law enforcement across Indiana will continue to set up DUI checkpoints in an effort to keep the roads safe. I've always assumed that if you see a checkpoint on the road, you are required to go through it. But, that's not the case. As it turns out, you do have rights.
INDIANA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

