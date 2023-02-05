Trey Calvin leads 4 Wright State players in double figures in road win at Robert Morris

The Wright State Raiders got a big offensive night from Trey Calvin as they beat the Robert Morris Colonials, 82-67, Saturday night in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. WSU improves to 14-11 overall, 7-7 in the Horizon League.

>> Wright State loses to Robert Morris to open 2022-23 Horizon League season

Trey Calvin led four Raiders in double figures with 24 points while Brandon Noel had a double-double: 16 points and 15 rebounds. Tim Finke added 11 while A.J. Braun scored 10 points.

WSU made 35 of 67 shots, good for 52% from the floor.

>> Trey Calvin’s 44 points not enough in Wright State’s Thursday night triple overtime loss at YSU

Robert Morris led, 34-33, with 2:32 remaining in the first half but Wright State scored eight unanswered points before halftime and led, 41-34, at the break.

The Raiders stretched the lead to as much as 14 points to start the second half, 53-39, with 16:20 to play. But Robert Morris outscored the Raiders, 17-2, to take a 56-55 advantage with 10:15 remaining.

Stephaun Walker’s basket gave the Colonials a 64-60 lead with 6:38 to play. Calvin scored six straight points as part of a Wright State 10-0 run to take a 70-64 lead with 4:14 left.

WSU outscored Robert Morris, 12-3, the rest of the game to seal the win.

>> Trey Calvin leads the way for Wright State in home win over Green Bay

Wright State’s next game will be Wednesday night when they host IUPUI at the Nutter Center. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.