Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locationsKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
97 Years Old Orlando's Historic Venue Hosted Several Events And Stars Including Elvis PresleyMadocOrlando, FL
Yes, the "World's Most Dangerous Tree" can be found here in FloridaEvie M.Florida State
72-Year-Old Diabetic Janitor was Accidentally Locked Inside a Holding Cell in the Orange County Courthouse For 3 NightsZack LoveOrange County, FL
Related
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (2/6): Becky Lynch Vs. Bayley Steel Cage Match, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
Becky Lynch is finally set to face Bayley inside a steel cage on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" in Orlando, Florida. The former friends will collide in the gimmick match after their original caged clash was called off during "Raw XXX" after Damage CTRL attacked "The Man" before the bout could even get underway. Last week, following a war of words that saw Bayley claim Lynch wasn't even good enough for her real-life husband Seth "Freakin" Rollins, the Irish star issued the steel cage challenge to give fans the match they were robbed of last month. Lynch eventually coaxed "The Role Model" into accepting after threatening to strike a vulnerable Dakota Kai with a steel chair on the stage.
ringsidenews.com
Former WWE Superstar Coming Out Of Retirement For NWA Debut
The wrestling industry has seen various upcoming athletes who were positioned to be the next breakout stars of top promotions by the management. However, their lack of skill or connection with the audience derailed their push and ultimately led to their exit. One such name in this list is the former WWE superstar Alex Riley. But A-Ry recently came back to the squared circle and is set to make his debut in another major promotion as well.
tjrwrestling.net
Damian Priest Responds To Unfortunate WWE Raw Botch
The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest has responded to his hilarious botch on Monday Night Raw after he suffered a momentary memory lapse. The battle between Edge and The Judgment Day took its latest twist at the Royal Rumble when The Rated-R Superstar returned to action for the first time since seeing his wife Beth Phoenix’s head get caved in by Rhea Ripley at Extreme Rules.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Set for In-Ring TV Return for the First Time in Years
For the NWA’s Nuff Said pay-per-view, a number of matches have been announced, and one name on the card hasn’t wrestled on television or on pay-per-view in a number of years. The promotion revealed the match between EC3 and Alex Riley. Riley will go by Kevin Kiley, his...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Name Believes Rhea Ripley Needs ‘To Get Rid Of All That Goth Stuff’
A former WWE name believes Rhea Ripley needs “to get rid of all that goth stuff”. Rhea Ripley has become one of WWE’s fastest rising stars since joining The Judgment Day last summer. Since her heel turn and alliance with the group, the former Raw Women’s Champion has dyed her hair black and wears darker makeup to stand out from the rest of the roster.
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Makes Raunchy Reference To Ex-WWE Star On Raw
Brock Lesnar laid down a major challenge on Monday Night Raw but not before making a decidedly non-PG reference to a former WWE star. The 6th of February edition of Monday Night Raw was full of thrills and spills as both the women’s and the US Championship Elimination Chambers filled up for the event on February 18th. In addition, Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with Roman Reigns’ Special Counsel Paul Heyman who ended up in tears as a result.
wrestlinginc.com
Chad Gable On 'Tragic' End To Jason Jordan's WWE Career & Pivot To Producing
Chad Gable and Jason Jordan, collectively known as American Alpha, were a team for only two years, but during their short stint together, they experienced success, winning the "NXT" and "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships before WWE decided to split them up in 2017. Jordan's in-ring career ultimately ended less than a year later due to a neck injury after which he pivoted to a career as a WWE producer.
Lita Returns, Helps Becky Lynch Beat Bayley In Steel Cage Match On 2/6 WWE Raw
Becky Lynch has been feuding with Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) for months, dating back to the group's arrival at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The trio took Lynch out with a vicious attack in August, and she later returned ahead of WWE Survivor Series in November. There, she scored the win for Bianca Belair's team in a WarGames Match against Damage CTRL, whose team also included Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross.
Wrestle Zone
Brock Lesnar Challenges Brock Lesnar To A Match At WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar has thrown down the gauntlet, and Bobby Lashley will think it over. “The Beast Incarnate” returned to WWE on the January 23 episode of WWE RAW and attacked Lashley. He competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble, but he was eliminated in short order by Lashley. Enraged, Lesnar brutally attacked Baron Corbin at ringside and stormed to the back.
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Leaves Paul Heyman In Tears On WWE Raw
Emotions were running high on Monday Night Raw as Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman came face to face in a spine-tingling encounter. Cody Rhodes returned from seven months on the shelf from injury at the 2023 Royal Rumble, winning the men’s Rumble match to book his place in the main event of WrestleMania 39. It has since been confirmed that Rhodes will go one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – should Reigns overcome the challenge of Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.
ringsidenews.com
Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...
tjrwrestling.net
Update On Jerry Lawler’s Condition Following “Very Serious” Medical Episode
An update has been provided on the condition of Jerry Lawler after he was hospitalized yesterday. It was reported earlier today that Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler had been hospitalized following a medical episode on 6th February 2023. At the time the report from Pro Wrestling Insider didn’t give details of what took place, but confirmed that he had been to lunch with friends before the incident and that he had been rushed to hospital for treatment.
tjrwrestling.net
Lita Makes Huge Return To WWE Raw
WWE Hall of Famer Lita has made a shocking return to Monday Night Raw where she was on hand to help Becky Lynch in her struggles with Damage CTRL. On the 6th of February edition of Monday Night Raw, the main event saw Bayley take on Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match that was supposed to happen on the 30th anniversary edition of Raw. Instead, Damage CTRL locked Lynch inside the cage and delivered a devastating beatdown meaning the match couldn’t take place, although the real reason the match was scrapped then soon came to light.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Scrapped WrestleMania 39 Plans For Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes may have promised to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns during his promo exchange with Paul Heyman last night on "WWE Raw," but at one point in time WWE had other plans for him in regard to WrestleMania 39, according to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio."
wrestletalk.com
New Video Shows Uncle Howdy Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble
A new backstage video has shown Uncle Howdy walking around backstage in costume at Royal Rumble 2023. With the identity of the persona yet to be officially revealed on WWE TV, it was previously reported that the talent in question doesn’t take the Uncle Howdy outfit off in front of people backstage to maintain the mystery.
WWE RAW (2/6/23) Results: Steel Cage Match, Brock Lesnar Appears, Elimination Chamber Qualifiers
WWE Raw (2/6) Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Carmella vs. Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. - The show begins with Edge and Beth Phoenix. A video package recounts their history with Judgment...
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Nash Thinks Top WWE Star Is “Missing Something”
Kevin Nash thinks that one of WWE’s biggest stars is missing something perhaps because he is too much of a “nice guy.”. Bobby Lashley is known for being one of the strongest, toughest and most successful WWE stars in this era, but in the opinion of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, he is missing something perhaps because of the kind of guy that he is.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Abandoned Plans For New Title At WrestleMania 39
A new report has suggested WWE has scrapped potential plans to create a major new championship at WrestleMania 39. For months – if not years – it had been rumoured that The Rock could be the one to come back to WWE and finally settle Roman Reigns’ claims about who sits at The Head of The Table once and for all. A major match between the two stars had been mooted for WrestleMania 39 as the event returns to Los Angeles, CA but that bout is now off the table.
Comments / 0