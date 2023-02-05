ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ComicBook

Jeremy Renner Shares New Look at His Physical Therapy After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner has shared the latest update on his recovery from his recent snowplow accident. On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to post a photo of his "physical therapy Sunday", with a number of devices and exercise equipment he is using in the process. This comes after Renner had previously revealed on January 21st ...
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
KULR8

Rebecca Black has been 'discovering herself'

Rebecca Black has spent the last 12 years "discovering" her true self. The 25-year-old singer shot to international stardom after releasing the single 'Friday' in 2011, and Rebecca has now confessed to being overwhelmed by her first encounter with fame. Rebecca - who is set to release her new album,...
KULR8

Shania Twain debuts red hair at Grammy Awards

Shania Twain wanted to “pop on the top” at the Grammy Awards. The ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ hitmaker turned heads on the red carpet at the Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles at Sunday’s (05.02.23) ceremony with her fiery red hair, just days after she switched up her usual brunette tresses for a vivid platinum blonde look.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KULR8

Ella Richards says her Rolling Stones family loved to share clothes

Ella Richards says her family loves to share clothes. The granddaughter of Rolling Stones drummer Keith Richard and his ex the late 60s siren Anita Pallenberg admitted the former couple - who had Ella’s father Marlon, 53, Dandelion Angela, 50, and Tara, who died aged ten weeks - would don each other’s.
KULR8

Jenna Johnson reveals newborn son's name

Jenna Johnson has named her son Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy. The 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer and her co-star and husband, fellow dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy, 36, welcomed their first child together into the world on January 10, and now the couple have shared the sweet moniker for their baby boy.
CALIFORNIA STATE

