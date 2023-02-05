ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Adrien Broner: ‘I’m Favoring Gervonta Davis A Lot’ To Beat Ryan Garcia

The forthcoming fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will be one of the most anticipated matchups boxing has to offer in 2023. Slated to take place on April 15, the mega-fight has many of the sport’s figures already talking about the mouthwatering matchup, with one of them being Davis confidant and former four-division champion Adrien Broner.
Oscar De La Hoya Believes That Ryan Garcia Could Put Gervonta To Sleep

An incredulous look was etched across the face of Gervonta "Tank" Davis whenever Ryan Garcia brazenly mentioned his name. After years of antagonizing the deleterious knockout puncher, Davis has finally dared his longtime rival to put his money where his mouth is. While not official, both sides have announced that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
De La Hoya Reaches Out to Nate Diaz About Working Together

Oscar De La Hoya thinks Nate Diaz could use better representation. The Golden Boy Promotions founder and Hall of Fame boxer recently tweeted at Diaz, in effect extending an offer to work with the popular mixed martial arts fighter from Stockton, Calif. Diaz, one of the most familiar faces from...
Tyson Fury: I Think Tommy Will Wear Jake Paul Out, Stop Him in Later Rounds

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, the older brother of light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury, believes his brother will wear down and eventually stop Jake Paul in the later rounds. Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) will collide with Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) on February 26 in Saudi Arabia. Tyson believes his brother...
Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison - Undercard Information

As previously reported, undefeated Australian star Tim Tszyu will take on former world champion Tony Harrison in a 12-round WBO interim-super welterweight world title fight, Sunday, March 12, at Qudos Bank Arena in his hometown of Sydney, Australia. Support from the NSW Government has enabled the high-profile return to Sydney...
Vargas-Foster: Showtime To Stream Four Fight Countdown Show

A lineup of talented fighters, including a former titleholder, Olympic bronze medalist, Pan American gold medalist and a highly touted prospect in his pro debut, will highlight a four-bout streaming presentation on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Showtime Boxing Facebook page this Saturday, February 11 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ernesto Mercado Drops Jose Angulo Twice, Stops Him in Seventh

Junior welterweight prospect Ernesto Mercado dropped Jose Angulo twice en route to a seventh round knockout victory Saturday night at the LumColor Center in Ontario, California. Mercado, who resides in nearby Pomona, improves to 9-0, 9 knockouts. The fight was fought at a tactical pace from the opening round as...
ONTARIO, CA
Callum Smith: Stepien is Just What I Need Going Into Beterbiev Fight

As BoxingScene.com recently reported, Callum Smith fights in Liverpool for the first time since 2019 when he faces undefeated world-ranked Pole Pawel Stepien at the M&S Bank Arena on Saturday March 11, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand). The WBC’s No.1 ranked light heavyweight Smith (29-1, 21...
Adrien Broner Believes Gervonta Davis Would Defeat Regis Prograis

Unlike most fighters who have found comfort in one particular weight class, Gervonta Davis is seemingly at home no matter where he fights. Initially, after stopping Jose Pedraza dead in his tracks in 2017 to claim the IBF super featherweight title, Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) has gone on to handle business at 135 pounds. But, on a whim, Davis made the bold move to 140 pounds in 2021, serving up a knockout victory against Mario Barrios while relieving him of his WBA "Regular" super lightweight title.
MARYLAND STATE
Hearn: 168 Not Canelo's Requirement For Bivol Rematch; Bivol Has Asked To Look Into It

NEW YORK – Dmitry Bivol isn’t obligated to fight Canelo Alvarez again in the light heavyweight division, let alone at the super middleweight limit of 168 pounds. Alvarez nevertheless hopes Bivol is open to moving down from the light heavyweight maximum of 175 pounds to 168, the division in which the Mexican icon is the undisputed champion. Promoter Eddie Hearn, who works with Alvarez, made it clear during a recent interview with BoxingScene.com, however, that Alvarez hasn’t issued any sort of ultimatum regarding the weight limit for a rematch Alvarez wants to take place in September.
Frank Warren: Joe Joyce Will Have Proper Test in Zhang, Fury Could Be Next

I WAS DELIGHTED last week to be able to officially signpost a proper banger of a heavyweight fight for April 15 when Big Joe Joyce goes up against Big Bang Zhang, otherwise known as Zhilei Zhang. I’ve got a good feeling about this one and I think we could be...
Edgar Berlanga Believes His Star Power Warrants A Canelo Alvarez Showdown

Although Edgar Berlanga enjoyed being on the fast track to superstardom, the 168 contender reached an impasse with Bob Arum and Top Rank. As a result, with both sides unable to solve their differences, Top Rank cut him loose, making the 25-year-old one of the most sought out free agents around.
Jessica McCaskill-Ivana Habazin: Purse Bid Won By Habazin's Team For Unified Welterweight Championship

Ivana Habazin pulled off the first upset well ahead of her next title challenge. Charles Muniz, Habazin’s manager, secured control of his fighter’s WBC-ordered welterweight title fight versus lineal and unified champion Jessica McCaskill. A purse bid hearing held Tuesday by the WBC was won by Muniz’s privately owned Piranha 1 LLC company, who bid $201,000 to outpace Matchroom Boxing ($91,000) as the session’s only other participant.
TEXAS STATE
Nelson Oliva Talks With Training Camp, Clash With Wayne Boudreaux

Before the Super featherweights contender George “El Yuyu” Acosta (13-1, 1 KO) and Marlin Sims (8-1, 4 KOs) do battle, we will see a 6-round super welterweight bout showcasing “Nuckle” Nelson Oliva (5-0, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA, as he takes on fellow undefeated foe, Wayne Boudreaux (2-0, 1 KO), of Marrero, LA. Oliva vs. Boudreaux will take place on Thompson Boxing’s New Blood card.
ONTARIO, CA
Ardreal Holmes vs. Ismael Villarreal Tops ShoBox Tripleheader, February 17

A main event matchup of undefeated fighters highlights the second SHOBOX: The New Generation of 2023 as SHOBOX returnee Ardreal “Bossman” Holmes (12-0, 5 KOs) takes on upset artist Ismael “Maelo” Villarreal (12-0, 8 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight contest Friday, February 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT live on SHOWTIME from Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, Kan.
TOPEKA, KS

