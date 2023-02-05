Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newslj.com
Cowboys Drop Heartbreaker to No. 19 Northern Colorado
LARAMIE, Wyo. (Feb. 5, 2023) – The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling squad wrapped up their home slate on Sunday as they welcomed No. 19 Northern Colorado to the UniWyo Sports Complex for senior day. In a dual that came down to the final match, the Cowboys battled all afternoon but came up short against the Bears, 16-19. “We definitely set the tone early today and Garrett’s match was exciting, he really got the crowd into it and got our team pumped up.” Head Wrestling Coach Mark Branch said, “It was a really hard fought dual and it stinks to come down to the last match and lose but those things happen in wrestling. I feel bad for our seniors because we put ourselves in a position to win that dual, but our kids are getting their heads above water finally and are fighting harder and we can build off of that.”
KKTV
Air Force Thunderbirds cancel Cheyenne show for safety concerns after emergency landing in Colorado in 2022
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds have decided performing in Cheyenne in 2023 is too risky, according to a news release from the 90th Missile Wing Public Affairs. The decision is tied to the “lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby.” The Cheyenne Regional Airport has...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center offers paid student nurse internships
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is partnering with Laramie County Community College to provide paid student nurse internships at CRMC. Funding is being provided by a Wyoming Department of Workforce Services grant. Each intern is hired into one of the hospital’s nursing units and is supervised by...
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Multiple Weather Hazards
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about multiple weather hazards today and tomorrow in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Multiple hazards expected across portions of the area over the next 12-24 hours. A windy day ahead for all of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle, with widespread wind gusts 45+ MPH expected this afternoon into the early evening. Local wind gusts up to 65 MPH will be possible over the southeast Wyoming wind corridors, where a High Wind Warning is in effect until 8 PM MST this evening. Accumulating snow will continue in the mountains through Thursday morning, heaviest in the Snowy Range where 5 to 10 inches of snow may fall. Finally, scattered snow showers and some snow squalls are expected to affect much of the region later this afternoon through this evening, with the main impact timeline being 5 PM to 8 PM MST this evening. While not everyone will experience these squalls, motorists should be prepared for rapid changes in weather conditions later today, especially during the evening commute. Know before you go: Check road conditions by dialing 511 or visiting wyoroad.info or 511.nebraska.gov prior to venturing out.
Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains, 70 MPH Winds Elsewhere
The Cheyenne Office of the National Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre mountains southeast Wyoming. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Sierra Madre Mountains in south-central Wyoming as accumulating snowfall is likely early this evening through tonight and Monday. Snowfall accumulations around 6 to 10 inches expected, especially above 9000 feet elevation. Use caution as outdoor recreation in the high terrain could become dangerous to those caught unprepared! Additionally, light snow accumulations are expected for the higher elevations of the Snowy Range.
svinews.com
KICK IT OR KEEP IT: “Lucky Enough” by Jamie Hansen
A new song from a Wyoming country musician is up for vote in this week’s Kick It or Keep It on SVI Radio. “Lucky Enough” was released by Jamie Hansen, from Cheyenne, on January 31, 2023. If kept the song will be added The Spur’s playlist. Vote...
Safety Concerns Spur Closure of Pedestrian Bridge in Cheyenne
Structural safety concerns have forced the Wyoming Department of Transportation to temporarily close the Western Hills Boulevard pedestrian bridge over Interstate 25 in Cheyenne. WYDOT spokeswoman Andrea Staley says the bridge, which provides a protected crossing for Jessup Elementary School, McCormick Junior High School, and Central High School students, was...
oilcity.news
Elderly man dies in crash on I-80; Laramie trooper injured
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An elderly man succumbed to injuries after crashing his car into a Laramie-based Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper and a large tow truck on Interstate 80 on Saturday afternoon. On Feb. 4 at 2:20 p.m., the trooper and a large tow truck were parked on I-80 at...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Save the Date
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Save the Date- February 10, 2023. This weekend Highland Park Community Church is hosting " Night to Shine”. The event is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have a cloudy start to the week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne will be having a cloudy start to the week before the possibility of snow returns, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Feb. 6, will be mostly cloudy with a high of 35 and northwest winds at 35–45 mph set to decrease to 25–35 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts could get up to 60 mph. The evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 19 and winds at 15–20 mph in the west-northwest.
Body recovered from river in Fort Collins
Poudre Fire is working to recover the body.
Cheyenne Mayor Comments On Bill Allowing Laramie County Casino
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says that while he has concerns that a bill in that would allow a Las Vegas style casino in Laramie County, he's still looking into the issue. House Bill 287 would allow for the construction of a Las Vegas-style casino in both Laramie and Uinta counties, mostly in hopes of attracting people from out of state to gamble.
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/24/23–2/1/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Jan. 24 through Feb. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Gender and Sexualities Alliances students visit the Capitol Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Students from the Gender and Sexualities Alliances came together from across the state to learn about the legal process, law-making and their rights. ”It should be a conversation between the children and their parent and when it comes down to it, no matter what...
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed
The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Power restored after outage affects over 4,000 Cheyenne residents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - UPDATE: Outage repairs finalized and power restored at 3:23. ORIGINAL 2:51pm: Black Hills Energy has confirmed a power outage affecting parts of Cheyenne. Their statement reads as follows:. Black Hills Energy is currently experiencing an electrical power outage in the Downtown Cheyenne area. The...
capcity.news
High wind warnings, winter weather advisory in effect for next few days
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Winter weather advisories and high wind warnings are in effect for Cheyenne for Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne announced today. Wind gusts of 60–65 mph are possible through 8 p.m. Wednesday. In snowier areas of southeast Wyoming, snowfall of between 5...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Try And Fail – Again – To Defund UW Gender Studies Program
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Some Wyoming lawmakers tried and failed Friday to defund the University of Wyoming’s gender studies program. The effort came as a proposed amendment to the state House of Representatives supplemental budget bill. Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, said the program runs...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Fire Rescue responds to structure fire on Apache Street
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Fire Rescue team saved seven residents Friday night after propane exploded inside their home on the 2300 block of Apache Street. No damage was noted among the surrounding houses, and the cause is currently under investigation by a CFR fire investigator. The team responded...
Comments / 0