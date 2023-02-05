Kim Petras paid tribute to the "transgender legends" who "kicked the doors open" for her as she picked up her first Grammy Award on Sunday (05.02.23). The 30-year-old singer and her collaborator Sam Smith scooped the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance accolade for 'Unholy' and the German star reflected on her history-making win as she gave an acceptance speech on behalf of them both, with the 'Stay With Me' hitmaker "graciously" offering the microphone to her for the full segment.

2 DAYS AGO