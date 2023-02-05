Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
Leah Remini's mom role 'changed overnight'
Leah Remini's role as a mom changed "overnight" when her daughter went to college. The 52-year-old actress has an 18-year-old daughter named Sofia with her husband Angelo Pagan, and Leah admits that her life has changed since her daughter left home. She shared: "I've had the best job of being...
KULR8
Ella Richards says her Rolling Stones family loved to share clothes
Ella Richards says her family loves to share clothes. The granddaughter of Rolling Stones drummer Keith Richard and his ex the late 60s siren Anita Pallenberg admitted the former couple - who had Ella’s father Marlon, 53, Dandelion Angela, 50, and Tara, who died aged ten weeks - would don each other’s.
KULR8
Rebecca Black has been 'discovering herself'
Rebecca Black has spent the last 12 years "discovering" her true self. The 25-year-old singer shot to international stardom after releasing the single 'Friday' in 2011, and Rebecca has now confessed to being overwhelmed by her first encounter with fame. Rebecca - who is set to release her new album,...
KULR8
Jenna Johnson reveals newborn son's name
Jenna Johnson has named her son Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy. The 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer and her co-star and husband, fellow dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy, 36, welcomed their first child together into the world on January 10, and now the couple have shared the sweet moniker for their baby boy.
KULR8
Sam Smith and Kim Petras scoop Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy
Kim Petras paid tribute to the "transgender legends" who "kicked the doors open" for her as she picked up her first Grammy Award on Sunday (05.02.23). The 30-year-old singer and her collaborator Sam Smith scooped the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance accolade for 'Unholy' and the German star reflected on her history-making win as she gave an acceptance speech on behalf of them both, with the 'Stay With Me' hitmaker "graciously" offering the microphone to her for the full segment.
Comments / 0