Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Leah Remini's mom role 'changed overnight'

Leah Remini's role as a mom changed "overnight" when her daughter went to college. The 52-year-old actress has an 18-year-old daughter named Sofia with her husband Angelo Pagan, and Leah admits that her life has changed since her daughter left home. She shared: "I've had the best job of being...
Ella Richards says her Rolling Stones family loved to share clothes

Ella Richards says her family loves to share clothes. The granddaughter of Rolling Stones drummer Keith Richard and his ex the late 60s siren Anita Pallenberg admitted the former couple - who had Ella’s father Marlon, 53, Dandelion Angela, 50, and Tara, who died aged ten weeks - would don each other’s.
Jenna Johnson reveals newborn son's name

Jenna Johnson has named her son Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy. The 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer and her co-star and husband, fellow dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy, 36, welcomed their first child together into the world on January 10, and now the couple have shared the sweet moniker for their baby boy.
Rebecca Black has been 'discovering herself'

Rebecca Black has spent the last 12 years "discovering" her true self. The 25-year-old singer shot to international stardom after releasing the single 'Friday' in 2011, and Rebecca has now confessed to being overwhelmed by her first encounter with fame. Rebecca - who is set to release her new album,...
Sarah Michelle Gellar sued by McDonald's at just five years old

Sarah Michelle Gellar got sued by McDonald's when she was just five years old. The 45-year-old actress has recalled getting into some trouble due to a Burger King advert she landed in 1981 years before becoming a global star as Buffy Summers in 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer'. Speaking to Buzzfeed...

