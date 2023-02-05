Read full article on original website
Related
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
KULR8
Ella Richards says her Rolling Stones family loved to share clothes
Ella Richards says her family loves to share clothes. The granddaughter of Rolling Stones drummer Keith Richard and his ex the late 60s siren Anita Pallenberg admitted the former couple - who had Ella’s father Marlon, 53, Dandelion Angela, 50, and Tara, who died aged ten weeks - would don each other’s.
KULR8
Jenna Johnson reveals newborn son's name
Jenna Johnson has named her son Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy. The 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer and her co-star and husband, fellow dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy, 36, welcomed their first child together into the world on January 10, and now the couple have shared the sweet moniker for their baby boy.
KULR8
Leah Remini's mom role 'changed overnight'
Leah Remini's role as a mom changed "overnight" when her daughter went to college. The 52-year-old actress has an 18-year-old daughter named Sofia with her husband Angelo Pagan, and Leah admits that her life has changed since her daughter left home. She shared: "I've had the best job of being...
KULR8
Mick Fleetwood relished 'making a fuss' of Christine McVie at the Grammys
Mick, 75 - who performed the Fleetwood Mac hit 'Songbird' alongside Bonnie Raitt and Sheryl Crow - shared: "I think it's a moment to accolade the wonder of a hugely talented, lovely, unsuspecting lady known as Christine McVie. "There is a lot of fuss, but we are really happy to...
KULR8
Sarah Michelle Gellar sued by McDonald's at just five years old
Sarah Michelle Gellar got sued by McDonald's when she was just five years old. The 45-year-old actress has recalled getting into some trouble due to a Burger King advert she landed in 1981 years before becoming a global star as Buffy Summers in 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer'. Speaking to Buzzfeed...
KULR8
Sam Smith and Kim Petras scoop Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy
Kim Petras paid tribute to the "transgender legends" who "kicked the doors open" for her as she picked up her first Grammy Award on Sunday (05.02.23). The 30-year-old singer and her collaborator Sam Smith scooped the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance accolade for 'Unholy' and the German star reflected on her history-making win as she gave an acceptance speech on behalf of them both, with the 'Stay With Me' hitmaker "graciously" offering the microphone to her for the full segment.
KULR8
Miranda Lambert took change of shoes to Grammy Awards
Miranda Lambert is "redneck enough" to take her shoes off at the Grammy Awards. The 'If I Were A Cowboy' singer walked the red carpet on Sunday (05.02.23) in a black bejwelled gown by Le Thanh Hoa teamed with pointy high-heels shoes from Stuart Weitzmanbut she admitted she was carrying a change of footwear so she would feel comfortable once inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
KULR8
Shania Twain debuts red hair at Grammy Awards
Shania Twain wanted to “pop on the top” at the Grammy Awards. The ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ hitmaker turned heads on the red carpet at the Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles at Sunday’s (05.02.23) ceremony with her fiery red hair, just days after she switched up her usual brunette tresses for a vivid platinum blonde look.
KULR8
Rebecca Black has been 'discovering herself'
Rebecca Black has spent the last 12 years "discovering" her true self. The 25-year-old singer shot to international stardom after releasing the single 'Friday' in 2011, and Rebecca has now confessed to being overwhelmed by her first encounter with fame. Rebecca - who is set to release her new album,...
KULR8
Kendrick Lamar wins Best Rap Album Grammy
Kendrick Lamar thanked his family for giving him "courage and vulnerability" as he accepted the Best Rap Album Grammy Award on Sunday (05.02.23). The 35-year-old musician beat off competition from Pusha T ('It's Almost Dry'), Jack Harlow ('Come Home the Kids Miss You)', Future ('I Never Liked You') and DJ Khaled ('God Did') to win the accolade for the third time and admitted 'Mr. Morale + the Big Steppers' had proven to be the "toughest" album he's ever made.
Comments / 0