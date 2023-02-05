Read full article on original website
Oldest Black church in Wichita Falls is still standing
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of the oldest Black churches in Wichita Falls is in many ways the foundation for the Black community on the East Side of Wichita Falls. Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church was founded in 1891 and is over 130 years old. The Black church was considered...
Wichita Falls veteran celebrates 100th birthday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Roughly one in every 6,000 people in the U.S. reach their 100th birthday. A man in Wichita Falls celebrated that milestone on Monday. Frank Parkinson Jr. is a World War II veteran who turned 100-years-old Monday. He was born and raised in Wichita Falls but said that he has traveled across the world.
American Legion Post 169 to host BBQ cook-off
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - American Legion Post 169 and the Outlaw BBQ Association will host the 4th annual State Championship Brisket Cook-off on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The event will happen from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 4615 Lake Shore Drive and is free to the public to attend. Vendors, Sheppard AFB working dogs, the Wichita Falls Police Department SWAT team, and Lone Star Muscle Cars will be there.
Hospice of WF offering grief support for kids, teens, and their families
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is offering a program that helps kids, teens, and their families come to terms with grief after a loss. The “Building Bridges” program is offered for free to families grieving any type of death, not just families who used hospice services. The service with include creative activities and the care families need to deal with grieving. They also say “each participant will be listened to and given unconditional love.”
Highlighting Black-owned businesses: Miracles From Above
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In honor of Black History Month, News Channel 6 is highlighting Black business owners in the Wichita Falls area. Miracles From Above has been serving the Wichita Falls area for 15 years. Tosse’ Smith, the owner and director, has over 25 years of experience in the childcare industry. The business is licensed as a child care home through the state of Texas.
Wichita Falls City Council celebrates Black History Month
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For their first meeting in February, the Wichita Falls City Council celebrated Black History Month. City council members started the meeting off with a proclamation observing Black History Month and presented a piece from the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture to the Wichita Falls NAACP Revitalization Committee.
Wichita Falls ISD addresses start, end time changes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD is addressing why the decision was made to not adopt a three-tier system for this upcoming school year. Three weeks after the WFISD board approved a three-tier system they have decided to keep a two-tier system. The three-tier system was designed to...
Rain chances continue Wednesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain chances look to continue into Wednesday. We will have a 60% chance of rain with a few thunderstorms mixed in. Temps look to be in the mid-40s once again on Wednesday. We will have a high of 47° with showers tapering off in the afternoon. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 30° with clearing skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 57° with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 33° with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances look to return Sunday night and become more widespread by Monday.
WFFD fights fire on Maurine Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a house fire in the 2000 block of Maurine Street on Saturday. Firefighters were sent to the home around 1 a.m. and reported fire and smoke showing upon their arrival. The house was reportedly searched and found to be vacant. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire.
WFFD gives house fire safety tips
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After a weekend with at least two house fires, the Wichita Falls Fire Department is offering some tips to help keep you and your home safe. According to WFFD Fire Marshall, Cody Melton, larger appliances, like space heaters, need to be plugged directly into an outlet, rather than a surge protector.
Winter storm impacts schools
OLNEY, Texas (KAUZ) - Due to last week’s recent winter weather, most students across Texoma were out of school. Olney ISD Superintendent Dr. Greg Roach said they were ready with budgeted days. Roach dismissed students early from school on Monday and canceled school on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday,...
Rain helps lake levels see slight increase
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain chances are good news for area lake levels as the City of Wichita Falls reported a slight increase this week. Combined lake levels for Arrowhead and Kickapoo are sitting at 64.2 %, up three-tenths of a percent from last week. But how much of a difference could this rain event make?
P.E.T.S. Clinic to host Low Cost Shot Clinic
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - P.E.T.S. Clinic is inviting community pet owners to visit either of their two mobile vaccination clinics on Feb. 11 and Feb. 25. The first clinic will be on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Iowa Park Reclaim Center, and the second clinic will be on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Electra Fire Department Station.
National Signing Day - Hirschi
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two Hirschi athletes signed to play football at the next level. Jamarion Carroll - Southern Methodist University (football) Izayiah Mackey - Sul Ross State (football)
5 City View ISD personnel arrested for failure to report
More warrants have been issued after five current and former administrators at City View ISD were booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday.
High school soccer - Feb. 6, 2023
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - High school soccer districts have begun!
Rangers’ Taylor Hearn visits Hirschi baseball
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Rangers’ pitcher Taylor Hearn paid a visit to Hirschi baseball’s practice on Tuesday. “Just being out here and seeing how good these baseball kids are,” Hearn said. “These kids are talented and I want to do whatever I can do to help them out.”
WFISD adjusts new start and end times for 2023-2024 school year
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD will stick with a two-tiered start and end times system for the 2023-2024 school year, despite board approval in January to move to a tree-tiered system. The announcement comes after the school district decided to pause the implementation of the three-tiered start...
Vagrants blamed for early morning house fire
Wichita Falls firefighters responded to a house fire on Maurine Street.
Texas DPS identifies victim in crash near Graham
GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the victim in a deadly crash that happened on Tuesday just north of Graham. 27-year-old Hannah Ruth Rowland, of Throckmorton, was reportedly killed in the wreck at Eddleman Park. Texas DPS officials said the vehicle was traveling south on Highway 380 when it left the roadway and hit a tree at a high rate of speed.
