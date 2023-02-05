Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel6now.com
Highlighting Black-owned businesses: Miracles From Above
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In honor of Black History Month, News Channel 6 is highlighting Black business owners in the Wichita Falls area. Miracles From Above has been serving the Wichita Falls area for 15 years. Tosse’ Smith, the owner and director, has over 25 years of experience in the childcare industry. The business is licensed as a child care home through the state of Texas.
newschannel6now.com
Oldest Black church in Wichita Falls is still standing
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of the oldest Black churches in Wichita Falls is in many ways the foundation for the Black community on the East Side of Wichita Falls. Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church was founded in 1891 and is over 130 years old. The Black church was considered...
newschannel6now.com
American Legion Post 169 to host BBQ cook-off
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - American Legion Post 169 and the Outlaw BBQ Association will host the 4th annual State Championship Brisket Cook-off on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The event will happen from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 4615 Lake Shore Drive and is free to the public to attend. Vendors, Sheppard AFB working dogs, the Wichita Falls Police Department SWAT team, and Lone Star Muscle Cars will be there.
newschannel6now.com
Hospice of WF offering grief support for kids, teens, and their families
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is offering a program that helps kids, teens, and their families come to terms with grief after a loss. The “Building Bridges” program is offered for free to families grieving any type of death, not just families who used hospice services. The service with include creative activities and the care families need to deal with grieving. They also say “each participant will be listened to and given unconditional love.”
kswo.com
Lawton FFA raises money for program with 10th annual fundraiser
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Masonic Lodge #183 and Lawton FFA partnered to put on their annual Pie Auction fundraiser. The fundraiser started at noon on Sunday at the Life Ready Center.. FFA students baked a variety of treats, including pie, to be auctioned off. The money raised will help...
kswo.com
Lawton residents tell city how to improve Elmer Thomas Park
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton residents voiced their opinions and concerns about Elmer Thomas Park in a meeting on Tuesday night. The meeting was held in the Banquet Room at Lawton City Hall. The Lawton Parks and Recreation Department is getting feedback from the community on amenities to add to...
newschannel6now.com
Rain into Wednesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Off and on showers and some heavier showers continue tonight into at the least the first part of the day on Wednesday. It should taper off in the afternoon and be gone Wednesday night. The second half of the week, leading into the weekend will be drier with a gradual warming trend. Another storm system brings what appears to be good rain chances our way early next week.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls City Council celebrates Black History Month
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For their first meeting in February, the Wichita Falls City Council celebrated Black History Month. City council members started the meeting off with a proclamation observing Black History Month and presented a piece from the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture to the Wichita Falls NAACP Revitalization Committee.
newschannel6now.com
Rain chances continue Wednesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain chances look to continue into Wednesday. We will have a 60% chance of rain with a few thunderstorms mixed in. Temps look to be in the mid-40s once again on Wednesday. We will have a high of 47° with showers tapering off in the afternoon. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 30° with clearing skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 57° with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 33° with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances look to return Sunday night and become more widespread by Monday.
newschannel6now.com
Rain helps lake levels see slight increase
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain chances are good news for area lake levels as the City of Wichita Falls reported a slight increase this week. Combined lake levels for Arrowhead and Kickapoo are sitting at 64.2 %, up three-tenths of a percent from last week. But how much of a difference could this rain event make?
kswo.com
Lawton antique store closing soon
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Antiques by Helen has been a part of Lawton for over 40 years but now it’s time to say goodbye. The store is filled with antiques from the late 19th to early 20th century. Store owner Helen Jones said antiques have always been a part...
newschannel6now.com
P.E.T.S. Clinic to host Low Cost Shot Clinic
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - P.E.T.S. Clinic is inviting community pet owners to visit either of their two mobile vaccination clinics on Feb. 11 and Feb. 25. The first clinic will be on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Iowa Park Reclaim Center, and the second clinic will be on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Electra Fire Department Station.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD addresses start, end time changes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD is addressing why the decision was made to not adopt a three-tier system for this upcoming school year. Three weeks after the WFISD board approved a three-tier system they have decided to keep a two-tier system. The three-tier system was designed to...
kswo.com
City of Lawton looking for volunteers to help clean up local creeks
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton’s Stormwater Management Division needs your help. They’re asking for volunteers to come out and help clean up creeks found across Lawton. Officials with Stormwater Management says they’ve received an increase in calls talking about litter found in creeks across the city....
Bobby Should Be Living in Wichita Falls for the ‘King of the Hill’ Reboot
This would be an amazing callback to one of our favorite 'King of the Hill' episodes. We learned earlier this week that 'King of the Hill' is officially coming back with Mike Judge. It will be airing on Hulu and they expect it to come out at some point this year, although no release date has been announced yet. We have not had a new 'King of the Hill' episode since 2009 and we will have to see where the show picks up.
newschannel6now.com
National Signing Day - Hirschi
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two Hirschi athletes signed to play football at the next level. Jamarion Carroll - Southern Methodist University (football) Izayiah Mackey - Sul Ross State (football)
newschannel6now.com
WFFD fights fire at apartment building on Taft
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was dispatched to 4700 Taft for a structure fire at around midnight on Saturday. The fire had been knocked down by the neighbor from the apartment next door when he noticed the smoke coming from the apartment he broke a window and used a fire extinguisher to knock down the fire before the WFFD arrived.
newschannel6now.com
High school soccer - Feb. 6, 2023
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - High school soccer districts have begun!
newschannel6now.com
Rangers’ Taylor Hearn visits Hirschi baseball
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Rangers’ pitcher Taylor Hearn paid a visit to Hirschi baseball’s practice on Tuesday. “Just being out here and seeing how good these baseball kids are,” Hearn said. “These kids are talented and I want to do whatever I can do to help them out.”
kswo.com
Several people were able to escape a fire at Motif Manor Apartments
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several people aren’t able to stay in their apartments tonight after a fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. at the Motif Manor Apartments in Lawton. When firefighters got to the apartment complex officials said there was heavy smoke coming from the upstairs and downstairs of building A.
Comments / 0