This would be an amazing callback to one of our favorite 'King of the Hill' episodes. We learned earlier this week that 'King of the Hill' is officially coming back with Mike Judge. It will be airing on Hulu and they expect it to come out at some point this year, although no release date has been announced yet. We have not had a new 'King of the Hill' episode since 2009 and we will have to see where the show picks up.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO