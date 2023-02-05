ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

newschannel6now.com

Highlighting Black-owned businesses: Miracles From Above

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In honor of Black History Month, News Channel 6 is highlighting Black business owners in the Wichita Falls area. Miracles From Above has been serving the Wichita Falls area for 15 years. Tosse’ Smith, the owner and director, has over 25 years of experience in the childcare industry. The business is licensed as a child care home through the state of Texas.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Oldest Black church in Wichita Falls is still standing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of the oldest Black churches in Wichita Falls is in many ways the foundation for the Black community on the East Side of Wichita Falls. Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church was founded in 1891 and is over 130 years old. The Black church was considered...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

American Legion Post 169 to host BBQ cook-off

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - American Legion Post 169 and the Outlaw BBQ Association will host the 4th annual State Championship Brisket Cook-off on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The event will happen from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 4615 Lake Shore Drive and is free to the public to attend. Vendors, Sheppard AFB working dogs, the Wichita Falls Police Department SWAT team, and Lone Star Muscle Cars will be there.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Hospice of WF offering grief support for kids, teens, and their families

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is offering a program that helps kids, teens, and their families come to terms with grief after a loss. The “Building Bridges” program is offered for free to families grieving any type of death, not just families who used hospice services. The service with include creative activities and the care families need to deal with grieving. They also say “each participant will be listened to and given unconditional love.”
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Lawton FFA raises money for program with 10th annual fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Masonic Lodge #183 and Lawton FFA partnered to put on their annual Pie Auction fundraiser. The fundraiser started at noon on Sunday at the Life Ready Center.. FFA students baked a variety of treats, including pie, to be auctioned off. The money raised will help...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton residents tell city how to improve Elmer Thomas Park

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton residents voiced their opinions and concerns about Elmer Thomas Park in a meeting on Tuesday night. The meeting was held in the Banquet Room at Lawton City Hall. The Lawton Parks and Recreation Department is getting feedback from the community on amenities to add to...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Rain into Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Off and on showers and some heavier showers continue tonight into at the least the first part of the day on Wednesday. It should taper off in the afternoon and be gone Wednesday night. The second half of the week, leading into the weekend will be drier with a gradual warming trend. Another storm system brings what appears to be good rain chances our way early next week.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls City Council celebrates Black History Month

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For their first meeting in February, the Wichita Falls City Council celebrated Black History Month. City council members started the meeting off with a proclamation observing Black History Month and presented a piece from the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture to the Wichita Falls NAACP Revitalization Committee.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Rain chances continue Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain chances look to continue into Wednesday. We will have a 60% chance of rain with a few thunderstorms mixed in. Temps look to be in the mid-40s once again on Wednesday. We will have a high of 47° with showers tapering off in the afternoon. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 30° with clearing skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 57° with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 33° with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances look to return Sunday night and become more widespread by Monday.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Rain helps lake levels see slight increase

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain chances are good news for area lake levels as the City of Wichita Falls reported a slight increase this week. Combined lake levels for Arrowhead and Kickapoo are sitting at 64.2 %, up three-tenths of a percent from last week. But how much of a difference could this rain event make?
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Lawton antique store closing soon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Antiques by Helen has been a part of Lawton for over 40 years but now it’s time to say goodbye. The store is filled with antiques from the late 19th to early 20th century. Store owner Helen Jones said antiques have always been a part...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

P.E.T.S. Clinic to host Low Cost Shot Clinic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - P.E.T.S. Clinic is inviting community pet owners to visit either of their two mobile vaccination clinics on Feb. 11 and Feb. 25. The first clinic will be on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Iowa Park Reclaim Center, and the second clinic will be on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Electra Fire Department Station.
ELECTRA, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls ISD addresses start, end time changes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD is addressing why the decision was made to not adopt a three-tier system for this upcoming school year. Three weeks after the WFISD board approved a three-tier system they have decided to keep a two-tier system. The three-tier system was designed to...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

City of Lawton looking for volunteers to help clean up local creeks

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton’s Stormwater Management Division needs your help. They’re asking for volunteers to come out and help clean up creeks found across Lawton. Officials with Stormwater Management says they’ve received an increase in calls talking about litter found in creeks across the city....
LAWTON, OK
US105

Bobby Should Be Living in Wichita Falls for the ‘King of the Hill’ Reboot

This would be an amazing callback to one of our favorite 'King of the Hill' episodes. We learned earlier this week that 'King of the Hill' is officially coming back with Mike Judge. It will be airing on Hulu and they expect it to come out at some point this year, although no release date has been announced yet. We have not had a new 'King of the Hill' episode since 2009 and we will have to see where the show picks up.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

National Signing Day - Hirschi

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two Hirschi athletes signed to play football at the next level. Jamarion Carroll - Southern Methodist University (football) Izayiah Mackey - Sul Ross State (football)
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFFD fights fire at apartment building on Taft

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was dispatched to 4700 Taft for a structure fire at around midnight on Saturday. The fire had been knocked down by the neighbor from the apartment next door when he noticed the smoke coming from the apartment he broke a window and used a fire extinguisher to knock down the fire before the WFFD arrived.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Rangers’ Taylor Hearn visits Hirschi baseball

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Rangers’ pitcher Taylor Hearn paid a visit to Hirschi baseball’s practice on Tuesday. “Just being out here and seeing how good these baseball kids are,” Hearn said. “These kids are talented and I want to do whatever I can do to help them out.”
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Several people were able to escape a fire at Motif Manor Apartments

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several people aren’t able to stay in their apartments tonight after a fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. at the Motif Manor Apartments in Lawton. When firefighters got to the apartment complex officials said there was heavy smoke coming from the upstairs and downstairs of building A.
LAWTON, OK

