ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consequence

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Consequence

Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, and Joan Jett Star in Workday’s “Rock Star” Super Bowl Ad: Watch

Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, Joan Jett, and Gary Clark Jr. all make appearances in Workday’s star-studded new “Rock Star” Super Bowl commercial. “Rock stars have worked hard to earn their titles,” reads the ad’s YouTube description. “So when the business world starts calling execs ‘rock stars’ for crushing it with Workday, the legends have something to say.”
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
EW.com

Leaving Neverland director condemns upcoming Michael Jackson biopic

Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed slammed Lionsgate's upcoming biopic about late singer Michael Jackson as a glorification of a "man who abused children" in a scathing op-ed. For the piece in The Observer published Sunday, the filmmaker revisited his 2019 documentary — centered on two men, Wade Robson and James...
Consequence

Beyoncé Breaks Grammy Record for Most Wins in History

Queen Bey has reached a new level of Queen Shit: After winning four awards at this year’s Grammys, Beyoncé has officially become the most decorated recording artist of all time. Beyoncé was already the most nominated artist of all time, going up to 88 nominations (tying with her...
Consequence

2023 Grammys: Ozzy Osbourne Wins Two Awards

Ozzy Osbourne was a big winner at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 5th), winning two of the four categories in which he was nominated. The trophies were handed out during the premiere ceremony, prior to the main televised event. The Prince of Darkness earned Best Rock Album for...
E! News

Behati Prinsloo Reacts to Adam Levine Call Her Daddy Interview Fake Out

Watch: Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3. Behati Prinsloo's response is simply divine. In a Feb. 6 Call Her Daddy preview clip, host Alex Cooper had fans in a frenzy after seemingly teasing her next guest would be Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine—and that the musician would publicly address last year's cheating scandal.
Elle

Why Selena Gomez Skipped the 2023 Grammys

Those hoping that Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift might have an in-person reunion tonight at the 2023 Grammys will have to wait another year. Gomez opted to not attend the show tonight for a very fair reason: She has no direct nominations, although she is credited in Coldplay’s Music of Spheres album nomination for Album of the Year, as she collaborated with the band on “Let Somebody Go.”
Consequence

Fan Chant: BTS’s Yet To Come Concert Film Makes Box Office Bank

Welcome to Fan Chant, a weekly column for K-pop fans, stans, and newbies alike. Each week, I’ll be rolling out interviews, lists, and all kinds of content to keep you in the loop on the latest and greatest from our friends in Seoul and beyond. Also, make sure to subscribe to my companion newsletter!
Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy