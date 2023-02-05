Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Ken Curtis Told ‘Gunsmoke’ Producer to Never Call Him Again After 2 Massive ‘Return to Dodge’ Disagreements
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis almost returned for 'Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge,' but it never happened because of a serious argument with the producer.
Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, and Joan Jett Star in Workday’s “Rock Star” Super Bowl Ad: Watch
Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, Joan Jett, and Gary Clark Jr. all make appearances in Workday’s star-studded new “Rock Star” Super Bowl commercial. “Rock stars have worked hard to earn their titles,” reads the ad’s YouTube description. “So when the business world starts calling execs ‘rock stars’ for crushing it with Workday, the legends have something to say.”
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
TODAY.com
Yes, Mila Kunis saw those ‘awkward’ red carpet pics of Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon may have chemistry together, but they don’t exactly look like they do. The stars, who team up in the new movie “Your Place or Mine,” have been making the rounds promoting the romantic comedy, but people can’t help but notice how, well, strange they look together on the red carpet.
Matthew McConaughey Is the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll (and Ass Kicking) in Agent Elvis Teaser: Watch
Superstars aren’t always who they seem to be on the surface. Elvis Presley, for example, moonlights as a vigilante spy in the new teaser for Netflix’s upcoming Agent Elvis, with none other than Matthew McConaughey voicing the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Co-created and co-executive produced by Priscilla Presley, the adult animated series hits Netflix in March.
Rick And Morty Characters That Will Need To Be Recast Following Justin Roiland's Firing
Justin Roiland is leaving a lot of characters on Rick and Morty for someone new to voice.
EW.com
Leaving Neverland director condemns upcoming Michael Jackson biopic
Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed slammed Lionsgate's upcoming biopic about late singer Michael Jackson as a glorification of a "man who abused children" in a scathing op-ed. For the piece in The Observer published Sunday, the filmmaker revisited his 2019 documentary — centered on two men, Wade Robson and James...
Beyoncé Breaks Grammy Record for Most Wins in History
Queen Bey has reached a new level of Queen Shit: After winning four awards at this year’s Grammys, Beyoncé has officially become the most decorated recording artist of all time. Beyoncé was already the most nominated artist of all time, going up to 88 nominations (tying with her...
Quavo and Offset Got into Physical Fight over Takeoff Tribute at 2023 Grammys: Report
Quavo and Offset got into a physical fight and had to be separated before the “In Memoriam” tribute to their deceased Migos bandmate Takeoff at the 2023 Grammy Awards, TMZ reports. Takeoff was shot and killed leaving a party at a Houston bowling alley last fall after catching...
Church of Satan: Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Grammys Performance Was “Nothing Special”
While conservatives declared Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ demonic Grammy performance literally “evil,” actual experts in the subject were decidedly unimpressed, with a representative of the Church of Satan calling the set merely “alright.”. Smith and Petras performed their No. 1 hit “Unholy” with plenty of...
Mick Fleetwood Says a Fleetwood Mac Reunion is “Unthinkable” Following Christine McVie’s Death
As recently as 2021, Mick Fleetwood seemed keen on the idea of getting all the surviving Fleetwood Mac members back together for a proper farewell tour. However, following the tragic death of band member Christine McVie, Fleetwood now says such a reunion is “unthinkable.”. Fleetwood talked about the future...
2023 Grammys: Ozzy Osbourne Wins Two Awards
Ozzy Osbourne was a big winner at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 5th), winning two of the four categories in which he was nominated. The trophies were handed out during the premiere ceremony, prior to the main televised event. The Prince of Darkness earned Best Rock Album for...
Behati Prinsloo Reacts to Adam Levine Call Her Daddy Interview Fake Out
Watch: Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3. Behati Prinsloo's response is simply divine. In a Feb. 6 Call Her Daddy preview clip, host Alex Cooper had fans in a frenzy after seemingly teasing her next guest would be Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine—and that the musician would publicly address last year's cheating scandal.
Elle
Why Selena Gomez Skipped the 2023 Grammys
Those hoping that Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift might have an in-person reunion tonight at the 2023 Grammys will have to wait another year. Gomez opted to not attend the show tonight for a very fair reason: She has no direct nominations, although she is credited in Coldplay’s Music of Spheres album nomination for Album of the Year, as she collaborated with the band on “Let Somebody Go.”
LIES (Mike and Nate Kinsella) Announce Self-Titled Debut Album, Share “Resurrection”: Stream
Mike and Nate Kinsella have collaborated for years — most famously in American Football — but now the artists have formed LIES, the first project for which the musicians have written together alone. The duo will release Lies, their self-titled debut album, on March 31st, and as a preview, new single “Resurrection” is out now.
Sharon Van Etten Announces Tramp (Anniversary Edition), Shares Unreleased “Serpents” Music Video: Watch
Sharon Van Etten has announced an anniversary edition of her Aaron Dessner-produced third album, Tramp, along with a newly unearthed music video for “Serpents” filmed in 2012. The new package releases on March 24th. Originally released on February 7th, 2012, Tramp marked the then-New York-based singer-songwriter’s Jagjaguwar debut...
Fan Chant: BTS’s Yet To Come Concert Film Makes Box Office Bank
Welcome to Fan Chant, a weekly column for K-pop fans, stans, and newbies alike. Each week, I’ll be rolling out interviews, lists, and all kinds of content to keep you in the loop on the latest and greatest from our friends in Seoul and beyond. Also, make sure to subscribe to my companion newsletter!
2023 Grammys: Fans Outraged After Aaron Carter Left Out of Televised In Memoriam
Watch: Aaron Carter's Fiancee Melanie Martin Celebrates Son's 1st Birthday. Aaron Carter fans are calling out the Recording Academy for not honoring the late singer at the 2023 Grammys. During the Feb. 5 broadcast of the awards show, viewers noticed that Aaron—who died on Nov. 5 at the age of...
A R I Z O N A Sign to Fueled By Ramen, Release New Single “Moving On”: Exclusive
New Jersey electro-pop trio A R I Z O N A has signed with Fueled By Ramen, Consequence can exclusively announce today (February 8th). Along with news of the signing, the group has released their latest single “Moving On” with an accompanying music video. Consisting of guitarist Nathan...
Consequence
Chicago, IL
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.https://consequenceofsound.net/
Comments / 0