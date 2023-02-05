Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Becky Lynch & Lita After WWE RAW Went Off The Air
Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, and so it comes as no surprise she has transcended professional wrestling and made her way into the mainstream. She had a big match on RAW this week, and it featured timely assistance from Lita. It seems Lynch shared a moment with Lita after RAW went off the air.
ringsidenews.com
Sonya Deville Shows Nasty Cut From Recent WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville honed her craft in Triple H’s version of NXT, where she used her mixed martial arts background to effectively dismantle her opponents. She received her main roster call-up and the rest was history. Sonya Deville recently squared off against Liv Morgan and Charlotte Flair in a triple...
Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose Speaks On Wrestling Again
WWE NXT has operated without its women's division centerpiece for just under two months now. Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose was released from the company hours after losing her championship to Roxanne Perez on a December edition of WWE NXT. This cut was made due to Rose's FanTime account, a paid service she was ...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (2/6): Becky Lynch Vs. Bayley Steel Cage Match, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
Becky Lynch is finally set to face Bayley inside a steel cage on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" in Orlando, Florida. The former friends will collide in the gimmick match after their original caged clash was called off during "Raw XXX" after Damage CTRL attacked "The Man" before the bout could even get underway. Last week, following a war of words that saw Bayley claim Lynch wasn't even good enough for her real-life husband Seth "Freakin" Rollins, the Irish star issued the steel cage challenge to give fans the match they were robbed of last month. Lynch eventually coaxed "The Role Model" into accepting after threatening to strike a vulnerable Dakota Kai with a steel chair on the stage.
ringsidenews.com
Why Rhea Ripley Was Absent From WWE RAW This Week
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to become one of the top female Superstars in WWE. In fact, she has seen a lot of success in the company, being a multi-time champion. Despite that, she is still a human being in the end and needs a break from time to time. It seems she was absent from RAW this week for that reason only.
wrestlinginc.com
Chad Gable On 'Tragic' End To Jason Jordan's WWE Career & Pivot To Producing
Chad Gable and Jason Jordan, collectively known as American Alpha, were a team for only two years, but during their short stint together, they experienced success, winning the "NXT" and "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships before WWE decided to split them up in 2017. Jordan's in-ring career ultimately ended less than a year later due to a neck injury after which he pivoted to a career as a WWE producer.
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Results (02/06) - Steel Cage Match, Fatal Four Way Elimination Chamber Qualifier Match, And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE Raw" on February 6, 2023, coming to you live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida!. After weeks of animosity, "The Man" Becky Lynch will finally have the chance to get her hands on "The Role Model" Bayley in a Steel Cage Match. Lynch coerced Bayley into accepting her challenge for the match after dragging her fellow Damage CTRL teammate Dakota Kai out to ringside and looked to attack her with a chair if she was given the answer that she wasn't looking for. The bout was originally set to take place at "Raw XXX", but never came to be after Bayley, Kai and IYO SKY blindsided Lynch with an attack before the bell rang.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Announced For This Week's WWE NXT
WWE announced on social media that Bayley is returning to "WWE NXT" on February 7. The Damage CTRL leader is going to be bringing her "Ding Dong Hello" segment to the show. The former "SmackDown" Women's Champion guests are Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. As noted, Dolin and Jayne faced WWE "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez on Saturday for the title at "NXT" Vengeance Day. While neither of the two was successful, their efforts did get praised by their former leader and WWE Superstar Mandy Rose. As reported earlier, Rose had tweeted, "Proud of my girls."
PWMania
Former WCW Star Charlie Norris Dead At Age 57
The pro wrestling world has lost another veteran. On Monday, news broke that former WCW star Charlie Norris has passed away at the age of 57. The Cauliflower Alley Club released the following statement confirming the news:. We are once again hit was sad news with the passing of Charlie...
ringsidenews.com
Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...
Why The Rock Is Making A Huge Career Mistake By Not Returning For WrestleMania 39
Dwayne Johnson has allegedly decided not to return for WrestleMania 39, and I think that's a huge mistake.
ringsidenews.com
JBL Walks Out On Baron Corbin During WWE RAW
Baron Corbin honed his craft in Triple H’s version of NXT. The three-time Golden Gloves winner got a major push on the main roster that saw an unfortunate ending. It appears that his alliance with JBL may be over as well. Baron Corbin squared off against Dexter Lumis on...
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Leaves Paul Heyman In Tears On WWE Raw
Emotions were running high on Monday Night Raw as Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman came face to face in a spine-tingling encounter. Cody Rhodes returned from seven months on the shelf from injury at the 2023 Royal Rumble, winning the men’s Rumble match to book his place in the main event of WrestleMania 39. It has since been confirmed that Rhodes will go one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – should Reigns overcome the challenge of Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Hopes To Return To The Ring And Face Wardlow
A former WWE Superstar may be making a return to the ring soon, and he's got his sights set on one of the most physically intimidating men the AEW roster has to offer. Ryback recently spoke with "MuscleManMalcolm" about the current state of his career. "The Big Guy" feels reinvigorated because he says he recently won the rights to the "Ryback" trademark.
ringsidenews.com
Ryback Is Waiting On Documentation Before His In-Ring Return Can Happen
Ryback hasn’t wrestled a match in years, but some fans would still like to see him wrestle again. For those fans keeping up hope, there is still a chance that they will see him wrestle once again, because he seems to be getting even closer after a recent legal win.
WWE great Jerry ‘the King’ Lawler hospitalized in Florida
Jerry “the King” Lawler, a legend in professional wrestling, has reportedly been hospitalized in Florida after suffering a “serious medical episode.” The wrestling site PWInsider reports that the 73-year-old Lawler had lunch with friends on Monday and was rushed to the hospital at some point after he “took ill.” Action News 5, an NBC affiliate in Memphis, reports that Lawler suffered a stroke at his home in Fort Myers, Fla. and is recovering in the hospital after undergoing surgery. Wrestling reporter Dave Melzer tweeted that, “Lawler is awake, but his situation is very serious.” Lawler previously suffered a stroke in 2018, and had...
PWMania
Spoiler: Two WWE SmackDown Superstars Heading to the RAW Brand
Another SmackDown tag team is reportedly being moved to RAW. According to a new report from PWInsider, Angel and Humberto of Los Lotharios have been added to the RAW roster. There’s no word on why the change is being made or when Los Lotharios will return to RAW. As...
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Morton Willing To Induct Tag Team Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Ricky Morton is in the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his Rock 'n Roll Express partner Robert Gibson — however, his focus at the moment is getting another iconic tag team inducted. Morton tweeted out: "If the Midnight Express are inducted into the #WWEHallofFame I will be front row this year, or I will induct them! @WWE"
Jerry Lawler Undergoes Surgery After Suffering A Stroke, Optimism He Will Recover
Jerry 'The King" Lawler has reportedly been taken to the hospital. PWInsider reports that the WWE Hall of Famer suffered a "medical episode" at his condo in Florida on February 6. The word making the rounds is that Lawler had lunch with friends, and he later "took ill", so he was taken to the hospital. PWInsider notes that, since neither WWE nor Lawler's family have commented on the situation, they have chosen not to report the nature of the issue.
Fightful
