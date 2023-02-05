ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

WVNews

Kyle Tucker, Astros go to salary arbitration with $2.5M gap

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker went to salary arbitration with the World Series champion Houston Astros on Wednesday, asking for $7.5 million rather than the team's $5 million offer. The $2.5 million gap matched the largest among 33 players who exchanged proposed salaries with their...
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
WVNews

Nevada 77, New Mexico 76

NEVADA (19-6) Coleman 0-1 2-2 2, Williams 3-8 0-0 8, Baker 5-9 0-1 10, Blackshear 4-10 3-4 12, Lucas 11-18 0-0 28, Foster 2-2 2-2 6, Davidson 1-4 1-1 4, Powell 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 29-58 8-10 77.
RENO, NV
WVNews

LeBron sets NBA career scoring mark in Lakers' loss to OKC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James became the NBA's career scoring leader on a stepback jumper late in the third quarter, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record during his 38-point performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. James surpassed the mark held...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

Jokic posts triple-double by halftime, Nuggets rout Wolves

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic may not always dazzle with his athleticism. He sure does with his numbers. Jokic posted his 19th triple-double of the season by halftime and the Denver Nuggets rode a 49-point first quarter to a 146-112 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.
DENVER, CO
WVNews

Pro Picks: Eagles' talent over Chiefs' experience

PHOENIX (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles left their dog masks at home. Back in the Super Bowl five years after winning the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, the Eagles took a different path to reach this one. They’re 1 1/2-point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs, per FanDuel Sportsbook, after outscoring the Giants and 49ers 69-14 in the playoffs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WVNews

Chiefs' Mahomes says ankle will be ready for Super Bowl

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes says he's “definitely in a better spot” when it comes to his ailing right ankle than he was for the AFC championship game, and the All-Pro quarterback doesn't expect to be limited by it when he leads the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.
KANSAS CITY, MO

