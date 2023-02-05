Read full article on original website
Shorthanded Lewis County Wrestlers battle hard to State Duels
A very depleted Lewis County Wrestling Team traveled to Lewisburg for the Team State Duals Championship, and continued to battle hard despite being down several key wrestlers. Lewis County qualified for the Duals for the first time in the event’s four years of existence, but the event itself could not have come at a worse time for Lewis County as they were down four wrestlers and could not compete in five total weight classes, a death knell in Duals competition. The team battled hard but was relegated to an eighth-place finish.
Harrison County, West Virginia, WIC offers free lead testing to participants
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is offering free lead testing for WIC clients as part of a year-long pilot program in response to high levels of lead found in homes in Clarksburg. WIC will allow participants coming in for an appointment to...
Lewis County Junior Wrestling wins Coalfield Conference Title
Lewis County Junior Wrestling continued to impress this weekend as they stormed their way to their second consecutive Coalfield Conference Title as a team, with 12 wrestlers making the final round Walk of Champions, and picking up eight individual titles. Brex Taylor, 8U 45, picked up the title in his...
Big Elm Elementary in Shinnston, West Virginia celebrates 101 days of school
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Big Elm Elementary School in Shinnston celebrated the 101st day of school on Wednesday. Students and teachers dressed up like Dalmatians to celebrate, going along with a 101 Dalmatians theme, while some staff also dressed like the character Cruella de Ville.
Zach Frazier's jersey situation was a failure to communicate
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Now let's just take a deep breath for a minute and relax. Turns out this flap that is swirling around a social media posting by everybody's favorite Mountaineer, Zach Frazier, about how the Mountaineer Athletic Club auctioned off his No. 54 "Country Roads" jersey that was worn in the Pitt game (and once again later in the season) is, as they said in the movie "Cool Hand Luke," a failure to communicate.
Intrasquad games helping determine early WVU baseball lineups
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head baseball coach Randy Mazey noted recently that his team might have 10 different lineups in its first 10 games of the 2023 season as it looks to find the best combination of offense and defense to field for what promises to be a tough schedule, both in-conference and out.
Clarksburg, West Virginia man faces fleeing with injury charge
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Clarksburg man crashed the stolen 2022 Toyota Camry he was driving into a tree during a police pursuit two months ago, injuring his passenger, State Police allege. Marshall Stephen Bunnell Jr. was arrested this week by state troopers on charges of fleeing in...
Preston Bennett stars in pool, classroom for Buckhannon-Upshur
TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur swimming standout Preston Bennett's lifelong dreams of competing for and furthering his education at West Virginia University are close to being realized. "While I am sad that my senior season is winding down, I am excited to get to Morgantown. I haven't decided...
Offense grabs the headlines, but defense usually grabs the wins for WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A comparison of the statistics would lead an observer to believe the biggest difference for the 14-9 Mountaineer basketball team this season versus the 16-17 edition of 2021-22 is offense. So far in 2022-23, West Virginia is scoring at a much better clip (77.6 points per...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Baseball Randy Mazey 2/8/23
West Virginia head baseball coach Randy Mazey believes he has one of the deepest squads he's had at WVU, but there's still plenty of competition for a few spots, especially on the pitching staff, as the season approaches. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription...
Carolyn Sturm Memorial Scholarship Applications Available
To know Carolyn Sturm, was to love her. There were no limits on what she would do for the people and community she loved and cared about so deeply. If you have ever attended a sporting event in Lewis County, your paths probably crossed. She was Lewis County’s #1 fan-from youth league sports to high school. She loved watching her children play basketball, run track, and coach in their later years, and her grandchildren and great-grandsons play basketball, soccer, football, wrestle, and watch them perform in flag corps, band, and choir. Her love and support didn’t end with her family — it extended to all athletes playing any sport, and she cheered them on as if they were her own.
David G. 'Davey' Wine, Jr.
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — David G. “Davey” Wine, Jr., age 61 of Nutter Fort, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on January 28, 1962, a son of the late David G. Wine Sr. and Barbara B. Cominsky Wine.
Basketball has embraced strength training that previously was taboo
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Strength and conditioning training is now common among almost all sports, but it wasn’t always that way. Football has long coveted bigger, faster and stronger athletes, but even in that sport there wasn’t an organized offseason strength program until the ‘60s.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 2/7/23
West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins describes Iowa State's success with forcing teams to shoot he ball over their defense, and his tactic of getting new voices to help reinforce some of the lessons he is trying to teach his players. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for...
Grantsville structure fire under investigation
GRANTSVILLE — A Grantsville structure fire is under investigation. According to a release from the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, the blaze occurred around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at 106B Stone Hill Road, Grantsville.
Roberta Evelyn Richards
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Roberta Evelyn Richards, 92 of Salem (Big Isaac Community) passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Salem Center with family by her side. She was born April 20, 1930 in Benson Community, daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin and Theo Vivian Straley Smith.
