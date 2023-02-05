ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Jokic posts triple-double by halftime, Nuggets rout Wolves

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic may not always dazzle with his athleticism. He sure does with his numbers. Jokic posted his 19th triple-double of the season by halftime and the Denver Nuggets rode a 49-point first quarter to a 146-112 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.
DENVER, CO
WVNews

LeBron sets NBA career scoring mark in Lakers' loss to OKC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James became the NBA's career scoring leader on a stepback jumper late in the third quarter, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record during his 38-point performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. James surpassed the mark held...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

AP PHOTOS: LeBron James' run to the NBA scoring record

Associated Press photographers have captured LeBron James for the entirety of his 20-year career, starting from when he was an 18-year-old rookie to now as a 38-year-old who just became the most prolific scorer in NBA history. That covers both his stints in Cleveland, his two championships in Miami, the...
WVNews

Super Bowl draws epic air show of private planes to Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Former NFL player Jim Bob Morris is heading to the Super Bowl in Phoenix from Bloomington, Illinois, in a newly refurbished set of wheels. His ride has new paint, new seating and even a new bathroom. Morris, who played for the Green Bay Packers, Houston Oilers...
PHOENIX, AZ
WVNews

Phoenix Open kicks off Super Bowl week in Valley of the Sun

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The WM Phoenix Open has a huge new purse and star-packed field as golf’s biggest party kicks off Super Bowl week in the Valley of the Sun. “This week is a party for everyone except us,” fifth-ranked Patrick Cantlay said Wednesday, a day before the start of play at TPC Scottsdale. “It would be weird if every event was like this, but it’s great that we have events like this and there’s so many people in the area that come out and support the event.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy