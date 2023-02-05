Read full article on original website
Related
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'New Amsterdam'
Spinoffs of a teen comedy-drama and baking competition series are also trending on the streaming service.
Cancelled Showtime Series Finds New Home at Starz
Television cancellations have been happening across a wide array of networks and streaming services as of late -- but it looks like once recent casualty might ultimately have a happy ending. On Tuesday, a report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Starz will be picking up the upcoming television adaptation of Three Women, a week ...
Popculture
Will 'Yellowstone' Leave Peacock as Series Heads for Possible Conclusion?
With the news that Yellowstone could be coming to an end at Paramount Network, comes the question, will the show's past seasons leave Peacock? The short answer is: probably. The longer answer is: eventually. This week, it was reported that Yellowstone might be inching closer to an early conclusion, possibly...
Popculture
'Lucifer' Star Tom Ellis' Upcoming TV Show Won't Be on Netflix
Tom Ellis is best known for his role as the titular devil in the massively popular Fox-turned-Netflix show Lucifer, but he's moving on to another streaming service for his next TV project. Per Variety, he is teaming with Emma Roberts. for the upcoming Hulu series Second Wife. Ellis' wife, screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer, created to show. She has worked on Fear the Walking Dead, Queen America, and Hulu's Tell Me Lies.
ComicBook
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
Popculture
'Dr. Phil' Canceled After 21 Years: What We Know
Dr. Phil is ending after more than two decades as one of the most-watched daytime talk shows. Host Phil McGraw decided to step away from the series as his most recent contract extension is ending. Dr. Phil will end with its 21st season this spring. It comes as other long-running daytime talkers, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, and The Dr. Oz Show, have come to an end in the past year.
Yellowstone to Reportedly End With Matthew McConaughey Starring in Franchise Extension
A new day might be dawning on Yellowstone. On Monday, reports began to swirl indicating that the Paramount Network series could soon be ending in its current form. According to the reports, co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan is reportedly working with the network, as well as Paramount Global, to end the series, and subsequently launch ...
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
EW.com
Rita Moreno confesses she had to 'dance down' in 80 for Brady number
For many moviegoers, their first exposure to was watching her dance in West Side Story, The King and I, or on The Electric Company. So, when it came time to knock out a number in 80 for Brady, the EGOT winner was presented with a unique challenge — try to look like a bad dancer.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
SheKnows
General Hospital Preview: Be Prepared to Scream Bloody Murder as Elizabeth Faces a Tragic Ending
The week of February 6 will change the show forever. Previews don’t get a whole lot tenser than the one that General Hospital has dropped for this week’s episodes. Every time you think your blood pressure can’t get any higher, whoops, there it goes — getting higher still!
NME
Brian May says Queen used to get “irritated” when audiences sang along to songs
Brian May has said Queen used to get “irritated” by crowds singing every line to their songs during their earliest days as a band. Speaking to Total Guitar magazine, May said initially, they just wanted fans to listen to the lyrics they’d spent hours coming up with.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
tvinsider.com
Ask Matt: ‘Resident’ in Limbo & ‘Night Court’s Dour Dan
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
Why Taylor Hawkins Was Not Included in the 2023 Grammys In Memoriam
The famed Foo Fighters drummer died in March 2022 at the age of 50 Eagle-eyed Grammys viewers noticed that late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was not included in the 2023 "In Memoriam" portion of this year's show. Hawkins, who died at 50 in March 2022, was not left out of the tribute— rather, he was featured in last year's memoriam segment. The 2022 Grammys were held April 3, just nine days after Hawkins' tragic death on March 25. Foo Fighters went on to win three Grammys...
TV Exec in Charge of The Boys & The Last of Us "Examining" Time Between Seasons for Hit Shows
Katherine Pope, the Sony Pictures TV Studios president who has overseen hits like The Boys, The Last of Us, and Cobra Kai, says in a new interview that she is not happy about the amount of time that it takes to create seasons of prestige TV series. Pope said that waiting as much as two ...
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Gets Megumin Ready for Her Spin-Off
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World will be making its grand return to the world of anime later this Spring with a new spin-off series, and one awesome cosplay is ready to take it all over with Megumin! The anime taking on Natsume Akatsuki's now complete light novel series was a massive hit with fans for its first two seasons, and followed this up with a debut feature film. But that was far from the end of it as now the anime is gearing up to take over the world once more with some brand new anime releases very soon.
Jason Momoa's Chief of War Series Recruits Avatar Star
Cliff Curtis, the Avatar: The Way of Water star most recognizable for his run on AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, has joined the cast of Chief of War, an upcoming Apple TV+ series from Jason Momoa. The star is set to co-write the series alongside Thomas Paa Sibbett and Doug Jung. Chief of War takes ...
What Is MGM+? 5 Things to Know About the New Streaming Platform
New year, new look! EPIX changed its name to MGM+ earlier this month — but the platform's impressive roster of shows and movies remains. The MGM-owned cable network and streaming service announced in September 2022 that it would take its parent company's moniker after Amazon's $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM that year. "We have felt […]
SheKnows
General Hospital Exclusive: ‘There’s Got to Be a Reason Hayden’s Not Back,’ Says Rebecca Budig
It’s a question fans have asked repeatedly and for various reasons over the past year or two: Where is Hayden Barnes, and when will portrayer Rebecca Budig be bringing her back to Port Charles? So obviously, when we sat down to chat with Budig a while back, we asked if maybe a comback was in the works.
Comments / 0