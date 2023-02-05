ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

All Blacks stars Barrett, Smith and Retallick set to leave NZ Rugby

Three modern day All Blacks greats are set to continue their rugby careers in Japan following this year’s Rugby World Cup in France. Star duo Aaron Smith and Beauden Barrett have signed with Japan Rugby League One side Toyota Verblitz, while lock Brodie Retallick has reportedly put pen to paper with Kobe Steelers.
Sporting News

'Exciting but tough': All Blacks set to play two Test matches in NZ this year

The New Zealand Rugby Union have announced the All Blacks’ home schedule for this season, which includes titanic clashes against fierce rivals South Africa and Australia. New Zealand rugby fans are in for a treat this year. While the Women’s FIFA World Cup has created some “challenges of stadium...
The Associated Press

Tokyo Olympic official, 3 others held in bid-rigging probe

TOKYO (AP) — A senior official with the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee and three company executives were arrested Wednesday in an ongoing bid-rigging scandal related to the Games. Yasuo Mori, the Olympic official, was arrested along with Koji Henmi, who headed the sports division at Japanese advertising giant Dentsu. Two other business executives were also arrested on charges of violating anti-monopoly laws, the Tokyo District Prosecutors said in a statement. Prosecutors have also been investigating a separate bribery scandal centered around former Dentsu executive Haruyuki Takahashi, who was a member of the organizing committee. The bid-rigging probe in general involves the choice of venues for Olympic test events as well as for the actual Games. It is a joint operation of the Japan Fair Trade Commission, which looks at violations of anti-monopoly laws.
TheDailyBeast

Chess Grandmaster Banned From Prize Events After Racist Rant

Another day, another scandal in the cutthroat world of online chess. On Monday, Chess.com—one of the largest such platforms in the world—said that it would hit a 2578-rated Georgian grandmaster with a partial ban after he was caught spewing racist vitriol and berating staff on a tournament stream. The grandmaster, Baadur Jobava, launched into the rant last Friday after losing to Xiangyu Xu, a Chinese grandmaster, at a qualifier for the Airthings Masters, according to Esports.gg. In footage of a conversation between Jobava and a moderator that surfaced on Reddit that day, the Georgian player can be heard saying, “This bitch fucked up. Ban all Chinese too. These motherfuckers. Not right. Call them. Not right.” After getting off the call with the moderator, Jobava continued to rant, accusing Xu of cheating and Chess.com of failing to take action, “just sit and commentating bullshit.” In a statement to the “Global Chess Community” on Monday, a Chess.com official said that Jobava’s account would be banned “for all prize events” through the end of the year in light of his “racial and incendiary comments.”pic.twitter.com/d2E9tGWbfv— Chess.com (@chesscom) February 6, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Reuters

Japan to end blanket COVID testing for Chinese travellers -FNN

TOKYO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Japan is arranging to relax border control measures for visitors from China as early as this month, Japanese broadcaster FNN reported on Wednesday. Japan plans to end blanket testing of COVID-19 for all travellers from China upon arrival, the broadcaster said. It will continue requiring negative COVID tests before departure, it said.
Sporting News

'If I never end up playing again': ABs star TJ Perenara provides injury update

Injured All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara has provided an update on his road to recovery, as the test veteran continues to race against the clock ahead of this year’s World Cup in France. When Perenara ruptured his Achilles during last year’s end-of-season tour, his dream of a third World...
Sporting News

Brodie Croft signs long-term deal with Salford as reported NRL interest comes to an end

Reigning Super League Man of Steel Brodie Croft has signed a landmark contract to remain at Salford Red Devils, bringing an end to months of speculation around his future. The halfback, who was once anointed as Cooper Cronk’s long-term replacement at Melbourne, moved to England to resurrect his career and enjoyed a stellar debut campaign that almost culminated in guiding his unfancied side to the grand final.

