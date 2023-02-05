Harding tames McKinley Bulldogs

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Harding has now won four of their last five games following their 62-45 victory over Canton McKinley.

Donovan Herron led the Raiders offense by scoring 20 points while Jacob Lawrence added 15 as No. 1 connected on three triples. Khalil Williams and Patien Stevenson each had 10 points apiece.

The Raiders will meet Canfield on Tuesday at home.

Senior Trasean Foster paced McKinley with 21 points to lead all scorers.

The Bulldogs are set to face Jackson on Friday.

