Las Vegas police search for strong-arm robbery suspect in Spring Valley area
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery in the southwest valley.
According to police, the suspect was involved in a strong-arm robbery that occurred in the Spring Vallery area.
If you recognize the suspect in the photo, please contact Spring Valley Area Command Detective J. Von Goldberg at (702)-828-1662 or Crime Stoppers at (702)-385-5555.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 3