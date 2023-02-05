Las Vegas police search for strong-arm robbery suspect in Spring Valley area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery in the southwest valley.

According to police, the suspect was involved in a strong-arm robbery that occurred in the Spring Vallery area.

LVMPD search for strong-arm robbery suspect in Spring Valley area (Credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/ KLAS)

LVMPD search for strong-arm robbery suspect in Spring Valley area (Credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/ KLAS)

LVMPD search for strong-arm robbery suspect in Spring Valley area (Credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/ KLAS)

If you recognize the suspect in the photo, please contact Spring Valley Area Command Detective J. Von Goldberg at (702)-828-1662 or Crime Stoppers at (702)-385-5555.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.