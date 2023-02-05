ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police search for strong-arm robbery suspect in Spring Valley area

By Linsey Lewis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery in the southwest valley.

According to police, the suspect was involved in a strong-arm robbery that occurred in the Spring Vallery area.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IeB6M_0kctFdkm00
    LVMPD search for strong-arm robbery suspect in Spring Valley area (Credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/ KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37oxfz_0kctFdkm00
    LVMPD search for strong-arm robbery suspect in Spring Valley area (Credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/ KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30c7bf_0kctFdkm00
    LVMPD search for strong-arm robbery suspect in Spring Valley area (Credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/ KLAS)

If you recognize the suspect in the photo, please contact Spring Valley Area Command Detective J. Von Goldberg at (702)-828-1662 or Crime Stoppers at (702)-385-5555.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate homicide in west valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to a homicide investigation in the west valley Monday afternoon. LVMPD said the homicide investigation is taking place near 8600 Starboard Drive, near Durango Drive and Sahara Avenue. Additional details weren’t immediately available. Homicide detectives are expected to give...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD identifies suspect of two cold case murders from the 1990s

Site of Alpine Motel fire in downtown Las Vegas opening soon as modern apartment complex. Program ramping up efforts to get people into workforce amid HVAC, plumber worker shortage. The National Technical Institute in Henderson is training and getting students certified to work in these industries in three to four...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man accused of robbing same Las Vegas bar twice at gunpoint

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man arrested Feb. 1 is accused of robbing several businesses and people with a gun, according to authorities. Bryan Hatfield, 34, is charged with burglary while in possession of a firearm, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, attempted murder, and possession of a gun by a prohibited person, court records indicate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police search for missing 26-year-old man

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing man, last seen over a week ago. Angel Ortiz, 26, was last seen in Las Vegas on January 29, 2023, and is said to possibly be in severe emotional distress.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Catalytic converter thieves hit Blind Center of Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The latest catalytic converter theft shows thieves don’t care who they hit. They have plagued the Blind Center of Nevada, stealing four converters recently. “This kind of stuff is just a slap in the face,” said Blind Center of Nevada Facilities Manager Erik Bradley.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Trailer stolen from Las Vegas valley figure skating team

The head coach for a nationally acclaimed figure skating team in the Las Vegas valley reached out to 8 News Now after someone stole the team’s trailer. Trailer stolen from Las Vegas valley figure skating …. The head coach for a nationally acclaimed figure skating team in the Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Licensed breeding business has 6 French bulldogs stolen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A family needs your help to find six of their bulldogs, some of which were puppies. The family has a licensed breeding business called Light Skin Bullies LLC, and they said someone broke into their home and stole the dogs on the east side of the valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy