Durham, NC

Duke tops trio of ranked women's teams in North Carolina

Duke’s Kara Lawson and North Carolina’s Courtney Banghart have spent their short tenures building programs back to national relevance. North Carolina State’s Wes Moore is leading the three-time reigning Atlantic Coast Conference champion. All of them are in the same area code. This always-competitive market looks tougher...
Holliday: Pivotal road trips for NC State and Duke

NC State moved into a tie for fourth place with its home win against Georgia Tech. But now the Wolfpack is in the midst of a three game road trip, and that trip did not begin well. Virginia built a 16 point lead in the first half and never let the Pack back in the game, holding State to a measly 50 points.
No. 19 Miami rolls past Duke 81-59, moves to 13-0 at home

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami guard Isaiah Wong pointed to the crowd, waving his arms, asking for noise, asking for the celebration to start. The lead, at that point, was 3-0. Didn’t matter. From start to finish, the Hurricanes were in total control —- and got a rare rout over Duke.
Heritage names Scott Sloan as new athletic director

Wake Forest, N.C. — Heritage High has named Scott Sloan as the school's next athletic director. The job is opening up as a result of the retirement of long-term athletic director Pat Kennedy. Sloan and Kennedy were both on the staff at Heritage when the school opened in 2010....
Crabtree Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Raleigh, North Carolina

Crabtree Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Raleigh, North Carolina. At 1,343,109 square feet (124,778.9 m2), it is the largest enclosed mall in the Research Triangle area. Crabtree Valley contains over 200 stores and is anchored by Belk and Macy's. Crabtree Valley Mall opened in August 1972...
Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina

Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
Clayton seeks input on 'Gateway 42' project

CLAYTON, N.C. — Residents on Tuesday will be asked for input on what will soon become a new front door for the town of Clayton. Clayton's "Gateway 42" project will enhance the area around the intersection of N.C. Highway 42 and U.S. Highway 70, one of the most important routes to get drivers in and out of Clayton.
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
Less snow, more insects: Concerns over spring weather arriving earlier

Spring leaves are showing several days earlier than usual this year, according to the National Phenology Network. That's no shocker since this January was the third-warmest January on record since 1945. Raleigh's average temperatures was 49.5 degrees, 7.6 degrees warmer than normal. Based on annual daily minimum temperatures, there were...
Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina

Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
