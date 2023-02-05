Read full article on original website
Duke tops trio of ranked women's teams in North Carolina
Duke’s Kara Lawson and North Carolina’s Courtney Banghart have spent their short tenures building programs back to national relevance. North Carolina State’s Wes Moore is leading the three-time reigning Atlantic Coast Conference champion. All of them are in the same area code. This always-competitive market looks tougher...
Holliday: Pivotal road trips for NC State and Duke
NC State moved into a tie for fourth place with its home win against Georgia Tech. But now the Wolfpack is in the midst of a three game road trip, and that trip did not begin well. Virginia built a 16 point lead in the first half and never let the Pack back in the game, holding State to a measly 50 points.
'Monitoring it constantly': How UNC football put together its transfer class
Chapel Hill, N.C. — It took about 10 minutes before Nate McCollum began getting texts and calls. Amari Gainer felt like he was back in high school because of how many people were contacting him on Twitter. Derrik Allen couldn’t figure out how everyone knew he was looking for a new place to play college football.
1 College Basketball Fanbase Fed Up With Its Coach Tonight
The North Carolina basketball fanbase is understandably frustrated with its team on Tuesday night. Coming off a rivalry loss to the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night, the Tar Heels entered tonight's game against Wake Forest with a 15-8 record. Hubert Davis' squad came out entirely too flat, ...
No. 19 Miami rolls past Duke 81-59, moves to 13-0 at home
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami guard Isaiah Wong pointed to the crowd, waving his arms, asking for noise, asking for the celebration to start. The lead, at that point, was 3-0. Didn’t matter. From start to finish, the Hurricanes were in total control —- and got a rare rout over Duke.
No. 11 Virginia Tech women top No. 22 N.C. State in Play4Kay
RALEIGH, N.C. — Georgia Amoore scored a career-high 27 points with five 3-pointers, Elizabeth Kitley had 25 points and 14 rebounds and No. 11 Virginia Tech beat 22nd-ranked North Carolina State 73-61 on Monday night in the Play4Kay game. Virginia Tech won at N.C. State for the first time...
Heritage names Scott Sloan as new athletic director
Wake Forest, N.C. — Heritage High has named Scott Sloan as the school's next athletic director. The job is opening up as a result of the retirement of long-term athletic director Pat Kennedy. Sloan and Kennedy were both on the staff at Heritage when the school opened in 2010....
Brecken Snotherly's school-record 51 points lifts Eastern Randolph over Trinity, 72-39
Ramseur, N.C. — Eastern Randolph senior Brecken Snotherly broke her own school record with 51 points on her senior night. The previous record was 43 points, which Snotherly set against Wheatmore a week and a half ago. Snotherly also crossed 2,000 career points with the performance. The Wildcats defeated Trinity by a score of 72-39.
Crabtree Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Raleigh, North Carolina
Crabtree Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Raleigh, North Carolina. At 1,343,109 square feet (124,778.9 m2), it is the largest enclosed mall in the Research Triangle area. Crabtree Valley contains over 200 stores and is anchored by Belk and Macy's. Crabtree Valley Mall opened in August 1972...
Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina
Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
Clayton seeks input on 'Gateway 42' project
CLAYTON, N.C. — Residents on Tuesday will be asked for input on what will soon become a new front door for the town of Clayton. Clayton's "Gateway 42" project will enhance the area around the intersection of N.C. Highway 42 and U.S. Highway 70, one of the most important routes to get drivers in and out of Clayton.
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely food, every day of the week.
North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket from Food Lion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — William Neal, of Raleigh, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Neal bought his winning Power Play ticket from the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball […]
New movie 'The Devil's Stomping Ground' based on North Carolina legend
SILER CITY, N.C. — A new horror movie "The Devil's Stomping Ground" is hitting more than just movie theaters; it's hitting close to home. The movie is based on a real place in North Carolina. In the movie, a group of college film students visit the place in rural...
Less snow, more insects: Concerns over spring weather arriving earlier
Spring leaves are showing several days earlier than usual this year, according to the National Phenology Network. That's no shocker since this January was the third-warmest January on record since 1945. Raleigh's average temperatures was 49.5 degrees, 7.6 degrees warmer than normal. Based on annual daily minimum temperatures, there were...
Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina
Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in North Carolina.
Someone in NC wins $1 million Powerball prize; jackpot grows to $700M
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lucky person in North Carolina is waking up to a $1 million Powerball lottery prize Thursday morning, according to the NC Education Lottery. Lottery officials said the winner bought their $2 ticket from the Food Lion on NC 50 in Wake County....
MLK Black History Month parade returns in Durham
The parade starts at Noon at W. G. Pearson Elementary School on Fayetteville Street and ends at NC Central University.
