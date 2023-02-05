ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Sonya Deville Reveals She Got Busted Open At Last Night’s WWE Live Event

It was reported last night that Sonya Deville appeared to be hurt following her match at a live event in Pensacola, FL. In a post on Twitter, she revealed that she cut open her eye. Not only that, it was the same one that she previously cut open at the Royal Rumble. The cut required seven stitches to close.
PENSACOLA, FL
411mania.com

Paul Heyman Confronts Cody Rhodes On Raw, Makes Match With Roman Reigns Personal

Paul Heyman appeared on this week’s WWE Raw and addressed Cody Rhodes, making the latter’s WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns personal in the process. Monday night’s show saw Heyman come out to interrupt a promo by Rhodes, during which Rhodes had wished Sami Zayn the best of luck in his match with Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Heyman congratulated Rhodes on his Royal Rumble win on behalf of himself and Reigns, after which Rhodes said his dad Dusty had a nickname for Heyman but that Rhodes respects the former ECW owner because he gave Dusty a spot on an ECW show and gave the late Hall of Famer his confidence back.
411mania.com

Hamilton’s Rev Pro Live in London 70 02.05.2023 Review

Robbie X pinned Kid Lykos in 14:04 to retain the Rev Pro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship (***¼) Dan Moloney pinned Chris Bronson in 9:23 (***) Brendan White & Danny Jones pinned JJ Gale & Callum Newman in 12:58 (***½) Michael Oku pinned Eddie Dennis in 18:57 (***½)
Law & Crime

NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún

Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
NEVADA STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
411mania.com

Trevor Murdoch On Critics Of His NWA World Title Reign, Tyrus Being Champion

Trevor Murdoch is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he recently weighed in on both his and Tyrus’ title reigns. Murdoch spoke with Wrestling Epicenter for a new interview and discussed the reactions to his reign as well as criticism of Tyrus getting a world title run. The show sent us some highlights and you can check those out below:
411mania.com

WCW Alumnus Charlie Norris Passes Away

Charlie Norris, who had a stint in WCW in the 1990s, has passed away. The Cauliflower Alley Club announced on Monday that Norris passed at the age of 57. No details were given regarding his passing. Norris grew up in Red Lake, Minnesota within the Red Lake Reservation. He began...
MINNESOTA STATE
411mania.com

Angelo Parker Recalls Worrying He Was Close To Dying in Blood & Guts

Angelo Parker and Matt Menard were part of the 2022 Blood & Guts match in AEW, and Parker recalled at one point being concerned about his health due to his bleeding. The two were guests on the latest episode of the Swerve City Podcast and during the discussion, Parker talked about the match that saw him hanging upside down at one point, noting that he had bled so much he thought he might “pass away.” You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com

Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Last Stop Before ‘Nuff Said

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on NWA’s YouTube channel at 6:05 pm EST, with tonight being the last show before this weekend’s ‘Nuff Said pay-per-view event. Here’s tonight’s lineup:. * Matt Cardona, Mike Knox, and Mystery Partner vs. Tyrus and Two...
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson def. The Creed Brothers.
411mania.com

Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 2.7.23

Welcome back to another AEW Dark recap with your boy. Apologies on the delay but from time to time life calls. Tonight we have a slew of good talent announced including Rush, Takeshita, Kiera Hogan, and more! I enjoy a lot of the people announced so i’m thinking we’ll have another solid episode of Dark, let’s get to the action!
411mania.com

Bayley Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT

Bayley is taking a trip to Tuesday nights, with an appearance set for this week’s WWE NXT. WWE announced on Sunday that the Damage CTRL member will host an episode of Ding Dong Hello! on Tuesday’s episode with Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne as guests.
411mania.com

Willow Nightingale on Living the Dream in AEW, Becoming a TV Regular

– During a recent edition of Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, AEW star Willow Nightingale discussed how much she’s loving her AEW run and how she’s living her dream. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Willow Nightingale on her journey in AEW: “I feel really fortunate because,...
411mania.com

Spoilers From UWN Championship Wrestling Taping

UWN Championship Wrestling taped yesterday in Irvine, California and the results are online. You can see the spoilers from the taping below, per PWInsider:. spoiler results from 2/7/23 at the The Irvine Improv – Irvine, CA. * Johnny LoQuasto introduces Invictus Khash but Jordan Clearwater comes out instead and...
IRVINE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy