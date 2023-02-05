Read full article on original website
Sonya Deville Reveals She Got Busted Open At Last Night’s WWE Live Event
It was reported last night that Sonya Deville appeared to be hurt following her match at a live event in Pensacola, FL. In a post on Twitter, she revealed that she cut open her eye. Not only that, it was the same one that she previously cut open at the Royal Rumble. The cut required seven stitches to close.
Paul Heyman Confronts Cody Rhodes On Raw, Makes Match With Roman Reigns Personal
Paul Heyman appeared on this week’s WWE Raw and addressed Cody Rhodes, making the latter’s WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns personal in the process. Monday night’s show saw Heyman come out to interrupt a promo by Rhodes, during which Rhodes had wished Sami Zayn the best of luck in his match with Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Heyman congratulated Rhodes on his Royal Rumble win on behalf of himself and Reigns, after which Rhodes said his dad Dusty had a nickname for Heyman but that Rhodes respects the former ECW owner because he gave Dusty a spot on an ECW show and gave the late Hall of Famer his confidence back.
Hamilton’s Rev Pro Live in London 70 02.05.2023 Review
Robbie X pinned Kid Lykos in 14:04 to retain the Rev Pro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship (***¼) Dan Moloney pinned Chris Bronson in 9:23 (***) Brendan White & Danny Jones pinned JJ Gale & Callum Newman in 12:58 (***½) Michael Oku pinned Eddie Dennis in 18:57 (***½)
Dutch Mantell Gives Update On Jerry Lawler Following Stroke & Surgery
UPDATE 2: Dutch Mantell has provided an update on Jerry Lawler following the latter’s stroke on Tuesday. Mantell posted to Twitter, noting that he had spoken with Lawler’s son Kevin and that the WWE Hall of Famer was improving. Mantell wrote:. “Just talked to Kevin…he said that he...
Matt Cardona Responds to Nick Wayne, Says Attempt at Trademarking Zack Ryder Was ‘Denied’
– GCW Has announced that Matt Cardona will face Nick Wayne at Middle of the Night on February 18 in Los Angles, California. Nick Wayne reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, “Oh shit, Zack Ryder!” Cardona later responded to Wayne’s tweet, noting that he’s not Zack Ryder, and his attempt at getting that trademark was “denied.”
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Taya Valkyrie on Still Being Confused by WWE Run, What It Would Take for Her to Return
– While speaking to WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, wrestler Taya Valkyrie discussed hos she’s still confused by her short-lived WWE NXT run as Franky Monet. Below are some highlights:. Taya Valkyrie on what she would want for a WWE return: “You never want to say never, but definitely if...
Trevor Murdoch On Critics Of His NWA World Title Reign, Tyrus Being Champion
Trevor Murdoch is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he recently weighed in on both his and Tyrus’ title reigns. Murdoch spoke with Wrestling Epicenter for a new interview and discussed the reactions to his reign as well as criticism of Tyrus getting a world title run. The show sent us some highlights and you can check those out below:
WCW Alumnus Charlie Norris Passes Away
Charlie Norris, who had a stint in WCW in the 1990s, has passed away. The Cauliflower Alley Club announced on Monday that Norris passed at the age of 57. No details were given regarding his passing. Norris grew up in Red Lake, Minnesota within the Red Lake Reservation. He began...
Angelo Parker Recalls Worrying He Was Close To Dying in Blood & Guts
Angelo Parker and Matt Menard were part of the 2022 Blood & Guts match in AEW, and Parker recalled at one point being concerned about his health due to his bleeding. The two were guests on the latest episode of the Swerve City Podcast and during the discussion, Parker talked about the match that saw him hanging upside down at one point, noting that he had bled so much he thought he might “pass away.” You can check out the highlights below:
AKIRA On Who He Wants to Face in MLW, Being Known As a Deathmatch Wrestler
AKIRA is part of the MLW roster, and he recently discussed who he would like to wrestle and more. The MLW star spoke with PWMania for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:. On who he wants to face in MLW: “Who do I want to fight?...
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Last Stop Before ‘Nuff Said
– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on NWA’s YouTube channel at 6:05 pm EST, with tonight being the last show before this weekend’s ‘Nuff Said pay-per-view event. Here’s tonight’s lineup:. * Matt Cardona, Mike Knox, and Mystery Partner vs. Tyrus and Two...
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson def. The Creed Brothers.
Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 2.7.23
Welcome back to another AEW Dark recap with your boy. Apologies on the delay but from time to time life calls. Tonight we have a slew of good talent announced including Rush, Takeshita, Kiera Hogan, and more! I enjoy a lot of the people announced so i’m thinking we’ll have another solid episode of Dark, let’s get to the action!
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Reunites With Her Family, New Book Will Celebrate 60 Years of WWE, Match Locally Advertised For Monday’s RAW
– PWInsider reports that Rhea Ripley had been away from her family in Australia for years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions. She was able to reunite with them this week. Ripley posted a photo with her family on Twitter. – DK Publishing is working on a...
Bayley Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT
Bayley is taking a trip to Tuesday nights, with an appearance set for this week’s WWE NXT. WWE announced on Sunday that the Damage CTRL member will host an episode of Ding Dong Hello! on Tuesday’s episode with Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne as guests.
Hoodslam: The Last Time We Were Happy Together Full Results 2.05.23: Speedball Bailey vs. Kenny K Headliner & More
Hoodslam: The Last Time We Were Happy Together was hosted by Hoodslam on February 5 in San Francisco, CA. You can find full results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights below. *Vipress & James C defeated El Chupacabra & Masha Slamovich. *I Quit Match: “Macdaddy” MYLO defeated Dark Sheik...
Willow Nightingale on Living the Dream in AEW, Becoming a TV Regular
– During a recent edition of Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, AEW star Willow Nightingale discussed how much she’s loving her AEW run and how she’s living her dream. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Willow Nightingale on her journey in AEW: “I feel really fortunate because,...
Spoilers From UWN Championship Wrestling Taping
UWN Championship Wrestling taped yesterday in Irvine, California and the results are online. You can see the spoilers from the taping below, per PWInsider:. spoiler results from 2/7/23 at the The Irvine Improv – Irvine, CA. * Johnny LoQuasto introduces Invictus Khash but Jordan Clearwater comes out instead and...
