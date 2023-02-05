ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Seth Rollins Not Interested In a Reality Show With Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are one of WWE’s most well-known couples, but Rollins says he’s not interested in a reality show featuring the two of them. WWE has done reality shows for a few of its famous couples including Miz & Mrs. and the upcoming Hulu series with Montez Ford & Bianca Belair, but Rollins told Pro Wrestling Illustrated that such a situation isn’t one he’s intrigued by. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
Al Snow Thinks AEW Has “Too Many People”

Al Snow recently offered some advice to AEW on an AdFreeShows Al Snow LIVE Q & A video (via Wrestling Inc). Snow opined that AEW needs a tighter focus on the talent they want to market on their overloaded roster and that the promotion needs to make some roster cuts in order to do so. You can find a few highlights from Snow and watch the complete Q & A video below.
Alexa Bliss Comments On Toxic Fans After Rumors Of Her Taking A Break, Nia Jax Responds

It was recently reported by PWInsider that Alexa Bliss is taking a break from WWE for an unknown period of time. It’s believed that the hiatus is not due to an injury. Apparently fans on social media decided to be hostile about it, which led to Bliss posting a message on Twitter. Her account is locked, but SportsKeeda reports that she wrote:
Willow Nightingale on Living the Dream in AEW, Becoming a TV Regular

– During a recent edition of Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, AEW star Willow Nightingale discussed how much she’s loving her AEW run and how she’s living her dream. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Willow Nightingale on her journey in AEW: “I feel really fortunate because,...
Sony Developing I Know What You Did Last Summer Sequel, Original Stars In Talks To Return

I Know What You Did Last Summer is one of the more famous slashers that followed in Scream’s wake, and now a new sequel is in the works. Deadline reports that Sony Pictures is working on a new film in the franchise, which will be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge). In addition, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. — whose characters survived the original film and its sequel — are in talks to return.
Marc Maron Shares Off-The-Air Anecdote Involving MJF

– As noted, AEW World Champin MJF appeared on a recent edition of WTF with Marc Maron. During the show, host Maron shared an anecdote of what it was like chatting with MJF before they started recording thei podcast. Maron stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “It’s funny though. He’s talking normal, and I’m like, ‘So this is going to stop right when we go on?’ He’s like, ‘Oh yeah. I’m going to be the biggest d*****bag Jew from Long Island that you’ve ever met.'”
Angelo Parker Recalls Worrying He Was Close To Dying in Blood & Guts

Angelo Parker and Matt Menard were part of the 2022 Blood & Guts match in AEW, and Parker recalled at one point being concerned about his health due to his bleeding. The two were guests on the latest episode of the Swerve City Podcast and during the discussion, Parker talked about the match that saw him hanging upside down at one point, noting that he had bled so much he thought he might “pass away.” You can check out the highlights below:
AEW Rampage Rating & Viewership Hit 2023 Lows

AEW Rampage saw its ratings and audience slip to the lowest point of 2023 to date last week. Friday’s episode garnered a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 406,000 viewers. Those numbers are off 21.4% and 11.4% respectively from the previous Friday’s 0.14 demo rating and audience of 458,000.
Taya Valkyrie Is Enjoying Her Free Agency, Wants To Find a Long-Term Home This Year

Free agency is currently suiting Taya Valkyrie quite well, though she hopes to find a long-term home sometime in 2023. The wrestling star has worked for Impact, MLW, NWA, AAA and others in the past year, and she spoke with Fightful about her plans going forward and more. You can check out some highlights below:
Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 2.7.23

Welcome back to another AEW Dark recap with your boy. Apologies on the delay but from time to time life calls. Tonight we have a slew of good talent announced including Rush, Takeshita, Kiera Hogan, and more! I enjoy a lot of the people announced so i’m thinking we’ll have another solid episode of Dark, let’s get to the action!
Jimmy Korderas Thinks Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman Promo Should Have Been Saved For Later

Last night’s Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman promo is getting a lot of praise, and Jimmy Korderas loved it although he questioned whether it was too early to do it. As noted, Rhodes and Heyman had a segment where Heyman took shots at Rhodes’ relationship with his late father, prompting Cody to say that Heyman made the match between Rhodes and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania personal. Korderes praised the segment in his latest Reffin’ Rant but worried that it might overshadow Reigns vs. Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.
WCW Alumnus Charlie Norris Passes Away

Charlie Norris, who had a stint in WCW in the 1990s, has passed away. The Cauliflower Alley Club announced on Monday that Norris passed at the age of 57. No details were given regarding his passing. Norris grew up in Red Lake, Minnesota within the Red Lake Reservation. He began...
