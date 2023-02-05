Read full article on original website
Related
Taya Valkyrie on Still Being Confused by WWE Run, What It Would Take for Her to Return
– While speaking to WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, wrestler Taya Valkyrie discussed hos she’s still confused by her short-lived WWE NXT run as Franky Monet. Below are some highlights:. Taya Valkyrie on what she would want for a WWE return: “You never want to say never, but definitely if...
Seth Rollins Not Interested In a Reality Show With Becky Lynch
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are one of WWE’s most well-known couples, but Rollins says he’s not interested in a reality show featuring the two of them. WWE has done reality shows for a few of its famous couples including Miz & Mrs. and the upcoming Hulu series with Montez Ford & Bianca Belair, but Rollins told Pro Wrestling Illustrated that such a situation isn’t one he’s intrigued by. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
Al Snow Thinks AEW Has “Too Many People”
Al Snow recently offered some advice to AEW on an AdFreeShows Al Snow LIVE Q & A video (via Wrestling Inc). Snow opined that AEW needs a tighter focus on the talent they want to market on their overloaded roster and that the promotion needs to make some roster cuts in order to do so. You can find a few highlights from Snow and watch the complete Q & A video below.
Alexa Bliss Comments On Toxic Fans After Rumors Of Her Taking A Break, Nia Jax Responds
It was recently reported by PWInsider that Alexa Bliss is taking a break from WWE for an unknown period of time. It’s believed that the hiatus is not due to an injury. Apparently fans on social media decided to be hostile about it, which led to Bliss posting a message on Twitter. Her account is locked, but SportsKeeda reports that she wrote:
Willow Nightingale on Living the Dream in AEW, Becoming a TV Regular
– During a recent edition of Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, AEW star Willow Nightingale discussed how much she’s loving her AEW run and how she’s living her dream. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Willow Nightingale on her journey in AEW: “I feel really fortunate because,...
Hoodslam: The Last Time We Were Happy Together Full Results 2.05.23: Speedball Bailey vs. Kenny K Headliner & More
Hoodslam: The Last Time We Were Happy Together was hosted by Hoodslam on February 5 in San Francisco, CA. You can find full results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights below. *Vipress & James C defeated El Chupacabra & Masha Slamovich. *I Quit Match: “Macdaddy” MYLO defeated Dark Sheik...
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Reunites With Her Family, New Book Will Celebrate 60 Years of WWE, Match Locally Advertised For Monday’s RAW
– PWInsider reports that Rhea Ripley had been away from her family in Australia for years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions. She was able to reunite with them this week. Ripley posted a photo with her family on Twitter. – DK Publishing is working on a...
Sony Developing I Know What You Did Last Summer Sequel, Original Stars In Talks To Return
I Know What You Did Last Summer is one of the more famous slashers that followed in Scream’s wake, and now a new sequel is in the works. Deadline reports that Sony Pictures is working on a new film in the franchise, which will be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge). In addition, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. — whose characters survived the original film and its sequel — are in talks to return.
AEW News: Meet & Greet Before Dynamite, Dax Harwood Looks Back at Full Gear 2020, Limited Edition Young Bucks Shirt
– Fans attending tonight’s AEW Dynamite in El Paso, Texas have the chance to buy tickets to a talent meet and greet taking place before the show with The Butcher, The Blade, The Bunny, and Powerhouse Hobbs:. – Shop AEW has a new limited edition Young Bucks Superkick Party...
Marc Maron Shares Off-The-Air Anecdote Involving MJF
– As noted, AEW World Champin MJF appeared on a recent edition of WTF with Marc Maron. During the show, host Maron shared an anecdote of what it was like chatting with MJF before they started recording thei podcast. Maron stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “It’s funny though. He’s talking normal, and I’m like, ‘So this is going to stop right when we go on?’ He’s like, ‘Oh yeah. I’m going to be the biggest d*****bag Jew from Long Island that you’ve ever met.'”
Jake Hager Reveals How Talking About a Contract or a Union Could Get You Blacklisted by WWE
– During a recent edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, AEW star Jake Hager discussed how he was told when he was in WWE that talking about a union or your contract could get you blacklisted. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jake Hager on how talking about your...
Angelo Parker Recalls Worrying He Was Close To Dying in Blood & Guts
Angelo Parker and Matt Menard were part of the 2022 Blood & Guts match in AEW, and Parker recalled at one point being concerned about his health due to his bleeding. The two were guests on the latest episode of the Swerve City Podcast and during the discussion, Parker talked about the match that saw him hanging upside down at one point, noting that he had bled so much he thought he might “pass away.” You can check out the highlights below:
AEW Rampage Rating & Viewership Hit 2023 Lows
AEW Rampage saw its ratings and audience slip to the lowest point of 2023 to date last week. Friday’s episode garnered a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 406,000 viewers. Those numbers are off 21.4% and 11.4% respectively from the previous Friday’s 0.14 demo rating and audience of 458,000.
Taya Valkyrie Is Enjoying Her Free Agency, Wants To Find a Long-Term Home This Year
Free agency is currently suiting Taya Valkyrie quite well, though she hopes to find a long-term home sometime in 2023. The wrestling star has worked for Impact, MLW, NWA, AAA and others in the past year, and she spoke with Fightful about her plans going forward and more. You can check out some highlights below:
WWE News: Today’s Edition of The Bump, New Wendy Choo T-Shirt, Liv Morgan on Out of Character
– WWE has released today’s edition of The Bump with Big E, Bayley, Dakota Kai, Xavier Woods, and Tyler Breeze:. – WWE Shop has released a new t-shirt for Wendy Choo:. – WWE Superstar and former SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is the guest on the latest edition of Out of Character with Ryan Satin:
Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 2.7.23
Welcome back to another AEW Dark recap with your boy. Apologies on the delay but from time to time life calls. Tonight we have a slew of good talent announced including Rush, Takeshita, Kiera Hogan, and more! I enjoy a lot of the people announced so i’m thinking we’ll have another solid episode of Dark, let’s get to the action!
WWE 2K23 Creative Director On Improving Over Last Year, Competition With AEW Fight Forever
WWE 2K23’s creative director recently weighed in on the game’s improvement over the previous iteration, AEW Fight Forever providing competition and more. Lynell Jinks spoke with WCCF Tech for a new interview about the game, and you can check out the highlights below:. On the game’s improvement over...
Matt Hardy Praises Sami Zayn Turning on Roman Reigns & The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble
– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy had high praise for The Bloodline segment that closed out WWE Royal Rumble 2023, with Sami Zayn finally turning on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Matt Hardy said on the segment (via WrestlingInc.com),...
Jimmy Korderas Thinks Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman Promo Should Have Been Saved For Later
Last night’s Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman promo is getting a lot of praise, and Jimmy Korderas loved it although he questioned whether it was too early to do it. As noted, Rhodes and Heyman had a segment where Heyman took shots at Rhodes’ relationship with his late father, prompting Cody to say that Heyman made the match between Rhodes and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania personal. Korderes praised the segment in his latest Reffin’ Rant but worried that it might overshadow Reigns vs. Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.
WCW Alumnus Charlie Norris Passes Away
Charlie Norris, who had a stint in WCW in the 1990s, has passed away. The Cauliflower Alley Club announced on Monday that Norris passed at the age of 57. No details were given regarding his passing. Norris grew up in Red Lake, Minnesota within the Red Lake Reservation. He began...
