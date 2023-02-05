ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move

Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Savannah James' Outfit

During Tuesday night's Lakers-Thunder game, Savannah James went viral on Twitter.  James, the wife of NBA superstar LeBron James, was sporting a white striped blazer with matching pants.  Basketball fans around the country couldn't help but praise Savannah's outfit on LeBron's ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Breaking: 3-Team Russell Westbrook Trade Being Discussed

The Lakers might just pull off a blockbuster trade involving Russell Westbrook before this Thursday's deadline.  According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers have discussed a three-team trade with the Jazz and Timberwolves that would result in D'Angelo Russell returning to Los ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team

A Philadelphia 76ers guard is pulling a Kyrie Irving (despite being a bit less caliber of a player). Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reports Monday that 76ers veteran Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The 25-year-old Korkmaz is in the second year of an affordable... The post 76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Report: What Will Happen To Russell Westbrook In Utah

The Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are reportedly involved in discussions that would send Russell Westbrook to Utah. If Westbrook does land in Salt Lake City, his contract is expected to be bought out, per NBA insider Chris B. Haynes. If this were to go down, the future Hall-of-Fame point guard ...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Controversial Anthony Davis Decision

The Crypt went crazy when LeBron James hit his record-breaking shot from the left elbow on Tuesday night. Except for Anthony Davis... The Lakers co-star took a seat on the bench during that possession while all of his teammates stood. And even after LeBron knocked down his 36th point, AD seemingly ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor

The Kevin Durant era in Brooklyn could reportedly be coming to an end very soon. According to Stephen A. Smith of "First Take," the Nets could be moving the 13-time All-Star ahead of the deadline as part of a fire sale. Telling ESPN's debate desk, "I'm hearing he's on the verge of potentially being ...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Sports World Is Praying For Legendary Wrestling Star Today

The wrestling world is praying for the health of longtime WWE performer and commentator Jerry "The King" Lawler on Wednesday. Lawler, 73, suffered a massive stroke on Monday. Fortunately, he survived and is currently recovering at a hospital in Fort Myers, Florida. "His speech is limited, but with ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day.

 https://thespun.com

