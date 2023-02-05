Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant Could Be Traded To The Boston Celtics For A Package Centered Around Jaylen Brown
Stephen A. Smith says that a Kevin Durant trade with the Celtics could be imminent in a package based around Jaylen Brown.
Luka Doncic Could Leave The Dallas Mavericks Because Of Kyrie Irving, Says NBA Executive
The acquisition of Kyrie Irving is what could lead to the Dallas Mavericks losing Luka Doncic, as per an anonymous NBA executive.
Kendrick Perkins Says Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And James Harden Are The Biggest Disappointment In NBA History
NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins rips apart Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden's time together with the Brooklyn Nets.
The Mavericks' New Projected Starting Lineup Looks Scary
The Dallas Mavericks new starting lineup with a backcourt of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic could be extremely dangerous for the rest of the season.
Los Angeles Lakers Are In 3-Team Trade Talks To Land Tobias Harris And Furkan Korkmaz
The Lakers are trying to land two veterans without giving up first-round picks.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Video: Things Getting Very Heated On 'First Take' This Morning
Things got a bit tense during Monday morning's edition of First Take. Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams were getting into it as they were discussing the blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade that went down on Sunday. Smith asked Williams if he was finished talking which led Williams to fire back ...
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Former Laker Wants to Return to NBA, Play With Purple and Gold
While playing one season in Los Angeles, the forward averaged 7 points and 2.3 rebounds.
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Savannah James' Outfit
During Tuesday night's Lakers-Thunder game, Savannah James went viral on Twitter. James, the wife of NBA superstar LeBron James, was sporting a white striped blazer with matching pants. Basketball fans around the country couldn't help but praise Savannah's outfit on LeBron's ...
Breaking: 3-Team Russell Westbrook Trade Being Discussed
The Lakers might just pull off a blockbuster trade involving Russell Westbrook before this Thursday's deadline. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers have discussed a three-team trade with the Jazz and Timberwolves that would result in D'Angelo Russell returning to Los ...
76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team
A Philadelphia 76ers guard is pulling a Kyrie Irving (despite being a bit less caliber of a player). Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reports Monday that 76ers veteran Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The 25-year-old Korkmaz is in the second year of an affordable... The post 76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers Coach Had 'Heated Verbal Exchange' With Star Player Last Night
LeBron James broke the all-time scoring record Tuesday night, but the Los Angeles Lakers still lost the game and apparently had some internal discord during it. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham and veteran guard Russell Westbrook had a "brief, heated verbal ...
Report: What Will Happen To Russell Westbrook In Utah
The Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are reportedly involved in discussions that would send Russell Westbrook to Utah. If Westbrook does land in Salt Lake City, his contract is expected to be bought out, per NBA insider Chris B. Haynes. If this were to go down, the future Hall-of-Fame point guard ...
NBA World Reacts To Controversial Anthony Davis Decision
The Crypt went crazy when LeBron James hit his record-breaking shot from the left elbow on Tuesday night. Except for Anthony Davis... The Lakers co-star took a seat on the bench during that possession while all of his teammates stood. And even after LeBron knocked down his 36th point, AD seemingly ...
NBA World Reacts To Monday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor
The Kevin Durant era in Brooklyn could reportedly be coming to an end very soon. According to Stephen A. Smith of "First Take," the Nets could be moving the 13-time All-Star ahead of the deadline as part of a fire sale. Telling ESPN's debate desk, "I'm hearing he's on the verge of potentially being ...
Sports World Is Praying For Legendary Wrestling Star Today
The wrestling world is praying for the health of longtime WWE performer and commentator Jerry "The King" Lawler on Wednesday. Lawler, 73, suffered a massive stroke on Monday. Fortunately, he survived and is currently recovering at a hospital in Fort Myers, Florida. "His speech is limited, but with ...
