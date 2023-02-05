Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Aldi Unexpectedly Closing Longstanding LocationJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Two Best Buy Locations Merging Into a Single Outlet Store as One Permanently Closes on March 4Joel EisenbergShakopee, MN
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)The Streets of St. PaulMinneapolis, MN
Related
Jalen Rose Calls Anthony Davis Petty And Jealous For Sitting During LeBron James' Big Shot
Jalen Rose is not a fan of Anthony Davis' decision.
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Interested In Trading For Former MVP
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Milwaukee Bucks are interested in New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose.
Anthony Davis Getting Crushed For What He Did While LeBron Broke Scoring Record
LeBron James was the headliner in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, but Anthony Davis still managed to get himself noticed. It wasn't for his on-court play, which consisted of a quiet 13 points and eight rebounds in 31 minutes. Rather, Davis caught some people's attention for his reaction, or lack ...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Stephen A. Smith Hearing About Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade
Now that the Brooklyn Nets have traded Kyrie Irving, star forward Kevin Durant is widely seen as the next domino to fall. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes that his trade will be happening soon. During Monday's edition of First Take, Smith said that he's hearing that the Boston Celtics are in ...
Steph Curry's Tweet To LeBron James Is Going Viral
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry sent out a tweet congratulating Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love
The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a big decision regarding Kevin Love. Love did not play in the Cavaliers’ 122-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. He was listed as a DNP-Coach’s Decision in the boxscore. When asked via Twitter Sunday what the story was with Love’s “did not play” designation, Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor said... The post Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
“Stephen Curry is a good person and his kids are funny”
PARK CITY, Utah — Like most Sundance Film Festival screenings, after the premiere of Stephen Curry: Underrated, the crowd opened up for Question & Answers (Q&A). The first few questions […]
Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Dallas Mavericks Trade
The Brooklyn Nets have sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks
Suns fans celebrate Isiah Thomas news
New Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia officially closed his deal to buy the team on Tuesday. Before the day was over he already had his first controversy. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday night that Ishbia “intends to bring on Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas to have a prominent role in the front office.” Read more... The post Suns fans celebrate Isiah Thomas news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Michigan Basketball National Champion Guard Dies At 53
Michigan men's basketball has confirmed the death of former Wolverines guard Demetrius Calip. Calip, who played for Michigan from 1987-91 and was a member of the program's 1989 national championship team, was 53. "Rest Easy Demetrius, rest easy," Michigan men's hoops said in a tweet. ...
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Says Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And James Harden Are The Biggest Disappointment In NBA History
It's hard to believe that the Brooklyn Nets are on the verge of entering a rebuilding phase. The situation has arisen following Kyrie Irving becoming a player of the Dallas Mavericks after a blockbuster trade between the two teams. It was Kyrie himself who asked for a trade and shocked the entire NBA community.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Draymond Green Just Became The 3rd Golden State Warriors Player To Ever Do This
Draymond Green is the third Golden State Warriors player to reach 1,000 career steals.
Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Olivia Dunne Video
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne decided to jump on the latest TikTok trend this week. For the past few days, TikTok users have been sharing unfortunate videos along with the song "Dumb Ways To Die." With that said, it's only fitting that Dunne shared her worst mishaps while training in the ...
Look: Chiefs Star Is Under The Weather This Week
Chiefs pass rusher Chris Jones is "under the weather" heading into this weekend's Super Bowl matchup. The Kansas City defensive lineman said he's suffering a sore throat and congestion on Wednesday. It appears a few other Chiefs players are dealing with something similar, per NFL insider James ...
Cavaliers could trade former All-Star ahead of deadline
The Cleveland Cavaliers could be prepared to trade a former All-Star player ahead of this year’s deadline. Kevin Love recently had a conversation with coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who informed the 5-time All-Star that he is out of the Cavaliers’ rotation. Unsurprisingly, other teams are now showing interest in Love. According to Hoops Wire’s Sam Amico,... The post Cavaliers could trade former All-Star ahead of deadline appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers Rumors: Insider Proposes Blockbuster Trade To Bring Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball Back To LA
It's an immediate upgrade, but does it return the Lakers to contention?
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
723K+
Followers
93K+
Post
445M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0