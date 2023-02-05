ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Hearing About Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade

Now that the Brooklyn Nets have traded Kyrie Irving, star forward Kevin Durant is widely seen as the next domino to fall. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes that his trade will be happening soon.  During Monday's edition of First Take, Smith said that he's hearing that the Boston Celtics are in ...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love

The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a big decision regarding Kevin Love. Love did not play in the Cavaliers’ 122-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. He was listed as a DNP-Coach’s Decision in the boxscore. When asked via Twitter Sunday what the story was with Love’s “did not play” designation, Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor said... The post Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

Suns fans celebrate Isiah Thomas news

New Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia officially closed his deal to buy the team on Tuesday. Before the day was over he already had his first controversy. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday night that Ishbia “intends to bring on Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas to have a prominent role in the front office.” Read more... The post Suns fans celebrate Isiah Thomas news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Olivia Dunne Video

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne decided to jump on the latest TikTok trend this week.  For the past few days, TikTok users have been sharing unfortunate videos along with the song "Dumb Ways To Die."  With that said, it's only fitting that Dunne shared her worst mishaps while training in the ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Star Is Under The Weather This Week

Chiefs pass rusher Chris Jones is "under the weather" heading into this weekend's Super Bowl matchup. The Kansas City defensive lineman said he's suffering a sore throat and congestion on Wednesday. It appears a few other Chiefs players are dealing with something similar, per NFL insider James ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Cavaliers could trade former All-Star ahead of deadline

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be prepared to trade a former All-Star player ahead of this year’s deadline. Kevin Love recently had a conversation with coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who informed the 5-time All-Star that he is out of the Cavaliers’ rotation. Unsurprisingly, other teams are now showing interest in Love. According to Hoops Wire’s Sam Amico,... The post Cavaliers could trade former All-Star ahead of deadline appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
