What a gem of a video. Country singer Luke Bell tragically passed away last August at the age of 32, because of what Pima County Medical Examiner's office in Tuscon, Arizona, confirmed was due to "fentanyl intoxication." Bell instantly turned heads in 2014 with the release of his album, Don't Mind If I Do, and the follow up self-titled project in 2016. Gaining traction with country music fans, and the industry as a whole, Luke quickly became one of the most promising acts […]

WYOMING STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO