BREAKING: Three Pac-12 Transfers no longer with Wyoming Basketball Program
LARAMIE -- Three players -- all transfers from the Pac-12 Conference -- are no longer members of the Wyoming basketball program, multiple sources have told 7220sports.com. Ethan Anderson, Max Agbonkpolo and Jake Kyman left the team Tuesday, according to one source with direct knowledge of the situation. The university confirmed...
Knapton Gets Freshman Of The Week Honors
Nettie Knapton was honored this week. The University of Wyoming diver was recognized as the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week for her efforts at the Air Force Diving Invite. Knapton’s week was spearheaded by her performance in platform. She checked in at 12th with a final tally of...
Nate Barnhart Named MW Freshman Of The Week
University of Wyoming redshirt freshman Nate Barnhart was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week on Monday morning. It is the first time he has garnered the honor this season and he becomes the first Cowboy to earn the award as well. He averaged 8.5 points per game for...
How the WyoPreps Basketball Top 5 Fared in Week 9
Wyoming High School basketball teams have completed nine weeks of the 2023 season. In this story, we recap the results of the teams in our weekly poll. Many teams had either conference or cross-quadrant games over the past week. In girls’ action, at least one team in the top three...
Wyoming Wildlife photo contest winners announced
Photographers from across the nation submitted 3,326 photos to the annual contest. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is extending congratulations to the winners of Wyoming Wildlife magazine’s annual photo contest. Photographers of all ages showcased their skills in the 53rd annual contest, which received more than 3,000 submissions. The grand-prize winner for best overall photo titled, “Slap shot,” came from Savannah Rose Burgess of Jackson, Wyoming.
Kalani Sitake Shares Why Former Utah Coaches Fill His BYU Staff
PROVO, Utah – BYU football will have a different look in 2023. The most significant change is being a member of the Big 12 Conference. Another important difference from last season is the coaching staff. After finishing 94th in total defense last season, Sitake overhauled the defensive staff. The...
Wyoming Musher Finishes 2nd In Annual Pedigree Stage Stop Dog-Sled Race
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Anny Malo made history when she crossed the finish line in Driggs, Idaho, on Sunday to secure her fifth consecutive Pedigree Stage Stop Race. No one has done that in the 28-year history of the dog-sled race, not even the famed...
Column: Mick and Susie McMurry Were Wyoming Superheroes – Now They’re Both Gone
In Wyoming’s modern history, nobody had ever seen a power couple like Mick and Susie McMurry. Nationally, in recent history, you saw famous couples like Bill and Hillary and then Barack and Michelle. Here in Wyoming, we had Mick and Susie McMurry. For almost three decades, they were everywhere....
Luke Bell’s Acoustic Performance Of “Glory And The Grace” At His Wyoming Ranch Will Bring The Chills
What a gem of a video. Country singer Luke Bell tragically passed away last August at the age of 32, because of what Pima County Medical Examiner’s office in Tuscon, Arizona, confirmed was due to “fentanyl intoxication.” Bell instantly turned heads in 2014 with the release of his album, Don’t Mind If I Do, and the follow up self-titled project in 2016. Gaining traction with country music fans, and the industry as a whole, Luke quickly became one of the most promising acts […] The post Luke Bell’s Acoustic Performance Of “Glory And The Grace” At His Wyoming Ranch Will Bring The Chills first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
10 Best Places to Live in Wyoming for Families
A land of big blue skies, picturesque landscapes, cowboy towns, and open prairies, Wyoming is a stunning state to call home. Places to Live in Wyoming: From diving into its rich Native American culture & history at its museums, hiking at Yellowstone National Park, enjoying a rodeo with the family, going on a shopping spree, or cafe hopping, the activities to enjoy here are endless.
Which Wyoming Towns Are The Best To Live In On A Tight Budget?
Living in Wyoming is the most free you can feel in the United States. Wide open country with a small population. The air is as clear and fresh in the Cowboy State than you'll find anywhere. It's not going to make some happy, but experts predict that Wyoming's population could...
Uh-Oh, Although Pine Beetle Threat Has Subsided, Two More Insects Could Wreak Havoc On Wyo Trees
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s forests were hit in the 2010s with an epidemic of the mountain pine beetle, which left vast swaths of dead trees. Wyoming wasn’t alone. Throughout the Pacific Northwest, the beetle took out around 45 million acres of pine forest....
19 Charming Small Towns in Wyoming You Need to Visit (2023)
Did you know that Wyoming’s capital and largest city, Cheyenne, has a population of just over 65,000?. Besides Cheyenne, there are only 10 other cities in Wyoming with a population over 10,000!. No wonder it’s so easy to find small towns in Wyoming – the state is pretty much...
Cat Urbigkit: Winter Conditions Cause Rangeland Emergency In Southwest Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Most Wyomingites know that this has been an exceptional winter in parts of the state, with heavy snows followed by high winds and frigid temperatures. What most people don’t know, however, is that the conditions have caused an emergency on significant...
Amid showdown over Colorado River cuts, a Flaming Gorge fishing guide hopes the 'leftovers' are enough
A grinning fisherman often needs two hands to hold a massive lake trout on a sunny day at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir, which straddles the Wyoming-Utah border. Jim Williams has been a guide here for more than 30 years, and said some of the best trophy fish in the Rockies call these waters home.
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Wyoming
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Wyoming using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
UW Custodian Rachel Flores Is Employee of The 4th QTR
It is the small things that others see custodian Rachel Flores do that make her a valuable employee in the University of Wyoming College of Health Sciences. No matter the task, Flores makes sure it is done correctly and to the best of her abilities. Her work has not gone...
Wyoming Mountain Lion Pursuit Season, Tree But Don’t Kill Them
Conflicts with mountain lions don't always have to end with the killing of the cat. Mountain lions can get the hint, to get lost, if they are scared out of the area. Cats don't like to be around conflict. They are actually not looking for it. Senate File 178 has...
Falling Lake Powell water levels put Wyoming hydro power at risk
(Wyoming News Service) Part of the deal Wyoming struck for sending its water down the Colorado River was that state residents would be able to tap electricity generated at Glen Canyon Dam. But that arrangement is becoming less tenable as water levels at Lake Powell required for hydro-power production continue to drop.
[PODCAST] Governor Mark Gordon Chats About Economy, Cannabis, and Culture Wars in Wyoming
Governor Mark Gordon stopped by the Townsquare Media building in Casper to talk on the Report to Wyoming podcast. We chat about many things. We first address that he is a girl dad, and his advice to all you other girl dads out there is this: "Listen a lot." "Every...
