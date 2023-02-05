Read full article on original website
Knapton Gets Freshman Of The Week Honors
Nettie Knapton was honored this week. The University of Wyoming diver was recognized as the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week for her efforts at the Air Force Diving Invite. Knapton’s week was spearheaded by her performance in platform. She checked in at 12th with a final tally of...
Nate Barnhart Named MW Freshman Of The Week
University of Wyoming redshirt freshman Nate Barnhart was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week on Monday morning. It is the first time he has garnered the honor this season and he becomes the first Cowboy to earn the award as well. He averaged 8.5 points per game for...
UW Custodian Rachel Flores Is Employee of The 4th QTR
It is the small things that others see custodian Rachel Flores do that make her a valuable employee in the University of Wyoming College of Health Sciences. No matter the task, Flores makes sure it is done correctly and to the best of her abilities. Her work has not gone...
