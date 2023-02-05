ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Country music icon Trace Adkins to close out the Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Fair announced on Monday that country music icon, Trace Adkins will be closing out the fair on the main stage. Adkins, known for his classic country and adventurous, good-natured showmanship, has multiple number-one hits like “You’re Gonna Miss This,” “Ladies Love Country Boys,” and “Hillbilly Bone.”
Ag Briefs: Milk prices slide

Wisconsin dairies were among National Mastitis Council's “cream of the crop” for producing quality milk during its Feb. 2 National Dairy Quality Awards program. Two state dairies were among six that earned a Platinum Award: Dolph Dairy LLC, Lake Mills, and Endres Berryridge Farms LLC, Waunakee. Other Wisconsin...
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Wisconsin Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Some of the best BBQ you’ve ever tasted can be found in a place with a little swagger. In Dodgeville, Wisconsin, there’s a restaurant with a name that says it all: Bob’s Bitchin’ BBQ. This gem of a restaurant serves some of the best BBQ in Wisconsin – savory, tangy, and just a little smoky. It’s worth making the trip to southwest Wisconsin. Here’s why.
Wisconsin UPS Driver Being Called A Hero

Maybe it should be 'Wisconsin Nice' instead, especially after this story! A UPS driver in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero and for very good reason. He has been making headlines as of late after he sprung into action in late January. We hear stories often about heroic people all...
The 10 Best Places to live in Wisconsin for Young Adults

Wisconsin is a nature-lovers paradise with rolling hills, dense forests, and 15,000 sparkling lakes. Best Places to live in Wisconsin: It is considered “America’s Dairyland” and is the nation’s largest cheese producer. This Midwest state is also home to some of the most successful football teams in the country.
Two Wisconsin legislators propose a lifetime fishing license

MADISON (WJFW) - Two Wisconsin legislators are proposing a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal this week. “Many people take up fishing in childhood and continue to fish for decades,” said Sen. Testin. “This bill would let anglers make...
DOT asks farmers to create "living snow fences"

MADISON - If you are still seeing corn on some people's farmland, it’s not because they forgot; it's to stop snow drifts. The Wisconsin DOT is working with farmers to create a standing corn row snow fence program to catch blowing snow before it reaches roadways. They call them “living snow fences,” and these living barriers create a buffer that traps and controls drifting snow, piling it up before it reaches the road.
What are those large stripes across Wisconsin highways?

(WFRV) – Drivers in Wisconsin may have noticed large stripes that appear to be painted across local highways and might be wondering why they are there, state officials have provided an explanation. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the large stripes are actually thermoplastic coatings that are...
Can Wisconsin Bring Home a Captivating 2024 Four-Star RB?

The Wisconsin Badgers have worked frivolously to secure the state as their own. Starting and maintaining pipelines requires an expert amount of skill and a balance of attention between all areas. Wisconsin has been a battle in particular for top recruits, but the Badgers may have shifted their sights to one specific 2024 in-state recruit.
MADISON, WI

