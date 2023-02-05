Read full article on original website
This One Church in Wisconsin Heals and Haunts Thousands of People Every Year
Holy Hill in Wisconsin is the sight of beautiful views and a church rumored to perform true miracles, but legend says it has a dark, haunted side filled with terrifying creatures too. The Mysteries of Holy Hill. The area of Erin and Hubertus, Wisconsin is home to a breathtakingly gorgeous...
The Best “Off The Grid” Small Town In America Is Located In Wisconsin
Let's start with the obvious here... can a small town really be that off the grid if it is making headlines, and lists like this? According to Only In Your State the answer is yes. The town we are looking at is in the middle of a beautiful forest. It...
wearegreenbay.com
Country music icon Trace Adkins to close out the Wisconsin State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Fair announced on Monday that country music icon, Trace Adkins will be closing out the fair on the main stage. Adkins, known for his classic country and adventurous, good-natured showmanship, has multiple number-one hits like “You’re Gonna Miss This,” “Ladies Love Country Boys,” and “Hillbilly Bone.”
5 Hilariously Awkward Street Names We Can’t Believe Were Approved in Wisconsin
Every state has its own share of weird road and street names, but these 5 in Wisconsin might just top the list. This morning I got a good laugh when I came across this article about weird street and road names in Wisconsin, but it also left me wondering how some of them actually got approved. Do they not have rules or procedures for naming roads in Wisconsin?
wizmnews.com
Wisconsin supper clubs are making a comeback, according to documentary maker
From Sullivan’s in Trempealeau to the Black Angus in Prairie du Chien, and The Freight House and Digger’s in La Crosse, supper clubs are an old-fashioned Wisconsin tradition. Places where you can drink a brandy “old-fashioned,” or go on a weekend for a fish fry or prime rib....
wisfarmer.com
Ag Briefs: Milk prices slide
Wisconsin dairies were among National Mastitis Council's “cream of the crop” for producing quality milk during its Feb. 2 National Dairy Quality Awards program. Two state dairies were among six that earned a Platinum Award: Dolph Dairy LLC, Lake Mills, and Endres Berryridge Farms LLC, Waunakee. Other Wisconsin...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Wisconsin Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Some of the best BBQ you’ve ever tasted can be found in a place with a little swagger. In Dodgeville, Wisconsin, there’s a restaurant with a name that says it all: Bob’s Bitchin’ BBQ. This gem of a restaurant serves some of the best BBQ in Wisconsin – savory, tangy, and just a little smoky. It’s worth making the trip to southwest Wisconsin. Here’s why.
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Wisconsin
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food restaurants in each state.
Wisconsin UPS Driver Being Called A Hero
Maybe it should be 'Wisconsin Nice' instead, especially after this story! A UPS driver in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero and for very good reason. He has been making headlines as of late after he sprung into action in late January. We hear stories often about heroic people all...
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Places to live in Wisconsin for Young Adults
Wisconsin is a nature-lovers paradise with rolling hills, dense forests, and 15,000 sparkling lakes. Best Places to live in Wisconsin: It is considered “America’s Dairyland” and is the nation’s largest cheese producer. This Midwest state is also home to some of the most successful football teams in the country.
Storm Could Pile 6+ Inches of Snow in Wisconsin, Wintry Mix for Illinois
Before we can enjoy what hopes to be a great weather weekend ahead, there are a few days of rain and snow possible beginning Wednesday night, according to the current National Weather Service forecast. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle 40s on Wednesday (2/8) with foggy conditions...
WJFW-TV
Two Wisconsin legislators propose a lifetime fishing license
MADISON (WJFW) - Two Wisconsin legislators are proposing a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal this week. “Many people take up fishing in childhood and continue to fish for decades,” said Sen. Testin. “This bill would let anglers make...
WJFW-TV
DOT asks farmers to create "living snow fences"
MADISON - If you are still seeing corn on some people's farmland, it’s not because they forgot; it's to stop snow drifts. The Wisconsin DOT is working with farmers to create a standing corn row snow fence program to catch blowing snow before it reaches roadways. They call them “living snow fences,” and these living barriers create a buffer that traps and controls drifting snow, piling it up before it reaches the road.
Roads blocked in land spat involving American Indian tribe
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (AP) — Roads have been blocked in northern Wisconsin in a dispute involving homeowners and an American Indian tribe. Leaders of the Lac du Flambeau tribe set up barricades on Jan. 30 after negotiations with property title companies broke down, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported.
wearegreenbay.com
What are those large stripes across Wisconsin highways?
(WFRV) – Drivers in Wisconsin may have noticed large stripes that appear to be painted across local highways and might be wondering why they are there, state officials have provided an explanation. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the large stripes are actually thermoplastic coatings that are...
OnlyInYourState
The Little-Known Corner In Wisconsin That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter
Every year, something magical appears outside of a Lake Geneva area resort. Destination Geneva National hosts an annual event that takes visitors into another world: Ice Castles. These colorful frozen creations don’t last long but they are one of Wisconsin’s best winter attractions. Here’s what you need to know about the ice castles.
wisportsheroics.com
Can Wisconsin Bring Home a Captivating 2024 Four-Star RB?
The Wisconsin Badgers have worked frivolously to secure the state as their own. Starting and maintaining pipelines requires an expert amount of skill and a balance of attention between all areas. Wisconsin has been a battle in particular for top recruits, but the Badgers may have shifted their sights to one specific 2024 in-state recruit.
wearegreenbay.com
Documentary producer discusses how 13 high schoolers traded places during the height of the Civil Rights movement in 1966
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to Joanne Williams, the producer of a documentary that gives a unique insight into a story that took place during the height of the Civil Rights movement. Discussed on the show, is a piece of Wisconsin and Civil...
