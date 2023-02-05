Read full article on original website
CNBC
Judge suggests abortion might be protected by 13th Amendment despite Supreme Court ruling
A federal judge suggested that the federal right to abortion — which the Supreme Court overturned last year — might still be protected by the Constitution's 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery. Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly posed that hypothetical in a court order in a case against anti-abortion activists charged...
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin reacts to Democrats blocking his bill to notify students of merit awards
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, the Virginia Senate Education and Health Committee blocked Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s bill that would have required schools to notify students and their parents if they won national merit awards and recognition along with other college scholarship opportunities. 7News has been covering this...
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Republican lawmakers to NC schoolchildren and teachers: The attacks will continue until morale improves
In case you hadn’t noticed, North Carolina public schools, along with the children and teachers who inhabit them, are suffering mightily these days. The Public School Forum of North Carolina reports that the number of youth suicides in our state has doubled in recent years, and that there’s been a 46% increase in the number of kids who have suffered with one or more “major depressive episodes” since the start of the pandemic.
Twitter Critics Post Jan. 6 Photo Of Terrified GOP Rep Now Handing Out Assault Rifle Pins
Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) mocks Democrats for being "triggered" by his assault rifle lapel pins. Twitter wags noted he looked pretty triggered by Jan. 6 violence.
Virginia Senate passes The Affordable Energy bill which would prevent utilities from overcharging customer
Virginians may find some relief from excessive utility bills. Virginia residents have been complaining about recent rate hikes with utility companies and both Appalachain Power and Dominion have come under scrutiny. Virginia lawmakers have heard the cries of the people and are taking action. On February 2, the Virginia Senate unanimously passed the Affordable Energy bill and a House committee unanimously endorsed it although the" full House of Delegates has yet to consider the bill.
NC has a way to keep guns out of schools. Wake leaders must use it. | Opinion
To protect students and teachers put metal detectors in every school. | Letters to the editor
Virginia GOP star vows to end Democrat 'roadblock' of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's agenda
Republican Virginia Delegate and state Senate candidate Emily Brewer has is vowing to end Democrats' roadblock of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's agenda.
Senators Ask Mifepristone Manufacturer to List Miscarriage As a Use for Abortion Pill
This story was first published on 19thnews.org. Three Democratic senators sent a letter Thursday urging a drug company to add miscarriage as a use for the drug mifepristone. Currently, the label only indicates mifepristone for use in medication abortion, though the drug can be safely — and legally — used in miscarriage management in the first trimester.
This is why some members of Congress have been seen wearing lapel pins resembling miniature AR-15 rifles
Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde, who owns a gun store, has taken responsibility for handing out lapel pins in the shape of miniature AR-15 rifles.
North Carolina Senate OKs limits on LGBTQ school instruction
Public school teachers in North Carolina would be required to alert parents before they call a student by a different name or pronoun, under a bill passed by the Republican-controlled state Senate on Tuesday.
POLITICO
‘I don't know his party. I know he's not alive.’
With help from Jesse Naranjo, Jesús Rodríguez, Rishika Dugyala, Lara Priluck, Ella Creamer and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! House Republicans rally together to oust Rep Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Arizona Rep. Juan Ciscomani will deliver the GOP responses in English and Spanish to next week’s State of the Union. First, though, we’re looking at the path forward on police reform.
Perry announces resignation after 4-2-1 restructuring plan fails
Longtime Pasquotank Commissioner Cecil Perry announced his intention to resign from the county’s Board of Commissioners Monday night. Perry, who was just re-elected to a fifth four-year term in November, announced his resignation at the end of a meeting that saw none of his colleagues support his motion to put restructuring of the seven-member board on a countywide ballot. The commissioners’ meeting room Monday was nearly full of supporters of the restructuring plan. ...
