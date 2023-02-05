ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

WJLA

Gov. Youngkin reacts to Democrats blocking his bill to notify students of merit awards

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, the Virginia Senate Education and Health Committee blocked Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s bill that would have required schools to notify students and their parents if they won national merit awards and recognition along with other college scholarship opportunities. 7News has been covering this...
Laurinburg Exchange

Republican lawmakers to NC schoolchildren and teachers: The attacks will continue until morale improves

In case you hadn’t noticed, North Carolina public schools, along with the children and teachers who inhabit them, are suffering mightily these days. The Public School Forum of North Carolina reports that the number of youth suicides in our state has doubled in recent years, and that there’s been a 46% increase in the number of kids who have suffered with one or more “major depressive episodes” since the start of the pandemic.
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia Senate passes The Affordable Energy bill which would prevent utilities from overcharging customer

Virginians may find some relief from excessive utility bills. Virginia residents have been complaining about recent rate hikes with utility companies and both Appalachain Power and Dominion have come under scrutiny. Virginia lawmakers have heard the cries of the people and are taking action. On February 2, the Virginia Senate unanimously passed the Affordable Energy bill and a House committee unanimously endorsed it although the" full House of Delegates has yet to consider the bill.
POLITICO

‘I don't know his party. I know he's not alive.’

With help from Jesse Naranjo, Jesús Rodríguez, Rishika Dugyala, Lara Priluck, Ella Creamer and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! House Republicans rally together to oust Rep Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Arizona Rep. Juan Ciscomani will deliver the GOP responses in English and Spanish to next week’s State of the Union. First, though, we’re looking at the path forward on police reform.
The Daily Advance

Perry announces resignation after 4-2-1 restructuring plan fails

Longtime Pasquotank Commissioner Cecil Perry announced his intention to resign from the county’s Board of Commissioners Monday night. Perry, who was just re-elected to a fifth four-year term in November, announced his resignation at the end of a meeting that saw none of his colleagues support his motion to put restructuring of the seven-member board on a countywide ballot. The commissioners’ meeting room Monday was nearly full of supporters of the restructuring plan. ...
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
