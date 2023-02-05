ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Man shot and killed on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO — A 31-year-old man was fatally shot on the city’s South Side. The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 8100 block of South Kenwood in the Avalon Park neighborhood. Police said the man was standing next to a pick-up truck when he was shot on his right side. He was transported to […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Avalon Park shooting leaves 27-year-old man dead

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Avalon Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 27-year-old was on the street around 8:15 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Kenwood Avenue when he was shot in the right side, police said. He was transported to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in Englewood shooting

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting another man Monday night in the Englewood neighborhood. Leydell Smith Jr., 24, was arrested just before midnight minutes after he allegedly shot a 24-year-old man in the 5900 block of South Elizabeth Street, police said. A weapon was also recovered...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot, critically wounded on East Side sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was found shot Monday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. Police responding to a call of shots fired found the 31-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso around 11:50 p.m. in the 10000 block of South Avenue N, officials said. He was transported to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in shooting that wounded woman on Loop CTA train

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a woman on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop last year. Latrice Harvey, 25, of Logan Square, was taken into custody Monday in the 3600 block of West North Avenue after she was identified as one of the suspects who shot a 30-year-old woman during an argument aboard a CTA train on Aug. 27, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago crime: 2 in custody after SWAT standoff in West Garfield Park, police say

CHICAGO -- Two people were in custody after barricading themselves in a home, prompting a SWAT response Monday night in West Garfield Park on the West Side. About 7:40 p.m., officers were taking an armed person into custody in the 4400 block of West West End Avenue when a "number of offenders" tried to disrupt the arrest, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair charged in deadly Park Manor shooting

CHICAGO - Two men are facing charges in connection with the shooting death of another man Sunday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood. Steven Coleman, 46, and Lawrence Williams Jr., 36, are accused of opening fire on a 45-year-old man around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of East 75th Street, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

West Chicago woman charged in deadly stabbing in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - A woman allegedly targeting a romantic rival has been charged in a fatal knife attack that happened in broad daylight last month in Humboldt Park. Tyteanne Bell, 34, faces a count of first-degree murder in the Jan. 20 attack on 24-year-old Jamilah Brown, who was walking in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue with her 3-year-old son.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person fatally struck by car in Gresham

CHICAGO - A person was struck and killed by a vehicle early Friday in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The male, whose age was unknown, was found after he had been hit by a car just before 3 a.m. in the 8800 block of South May Street, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shooting: Boy, 17, fatally shot in North Lawndale identified

CHICAGO -- A teenage boy who was shot and killed in North Lawndale on Sunday night has been identified as Antoine Hicks by the Cook County Medical Examiner. Hicks, 17, was walking on a sidewalk in the 2200 block of South Keeler Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. when two men got out of a car and started shooting, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with robbing South Side businesses

CHICAGO - A man was charged in connection with three thefts at South Side businesses dating back to last September. Anthony Leftridge, 38, is accused of robbing a retail business on Sept. 1 in the 10000 block of South Western Avenue, according to Chicago police. He robbed the same business...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 26, shot and critically wounded on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 26-year-old was walking around 8 a.m. in the 4500 block of West 5th Avenue when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the forearm and face and was transported to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 23, shot during argument in Longwood Manor

CHICAGO - A woman was shot during an argument Sunday night in Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood. The 23-year-old was arguing with someone around 9:32 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Loomis Street when they pulled out a handgun and shot her in the leg, according to police. She was...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy