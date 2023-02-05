Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lori Lightfoot trailing far behind in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
The Corned Beef Factory - Carol Stream, IL - Food ReviewChicago Food KingCarol Stream, IL
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
Related
Man shot and killed on Chicago’s South Side
CHICAGO — A 31-year-old man was fatally shot on the city’s South Side. The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 8100 block of South Kenwood in the Avalon Park neighborhood. Police said the man was standing next to a pick-up truck when he was shot on his right side. He was transported to […]
Prosecutors decline to charge teen arrested in mass shooting at South Shore apartment
CHICAGO - Prosecutors declined to charge a young man identified as the gunman who burst into a South Shore apartment last month and opened fire during an apparent robbery attempt, killing a mother and her transgender daughter and wounding three others, including two other trans women. Late Jan. 26, just...
fox32chicago.com
Avalon Park shooting leaves 27-year-old man dead
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Avalon Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 27-year-old was on the street around 8:15 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Kenwood Avenue when he was shot in the right side, police said. He was transported to...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in Englewood shooting
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting another man Monday night in the Englewood neighborhood. Leydell Smith Jr., 24, was arrested just before midnight minutes after he allegedly shot a 24-year-old man in the 5900 block of South Elizabeth Street, police said. A weapon was also recovered...
Chicago man charged with street racing, reckless homicide in death of pedestrian in Clearing
A Chicago man is charged with reckless homicide and street racing for a hit-and-run that killed a 40-year-old woman last summer.
Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy charged after teen fatally shot in North Lawndale, police say
A 15-year-old boy has been charged after a 17-year-old boy was gunned down while walking on a sidewalk.
South Shore murder: Man shot dead on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. Around 1:45 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 1600 block of E. 78th Street when he sustained a gunshot wound to the head and left arm by an unknown offender. The...
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot, critically wounded on East Side sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was found shot Monday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. Police responding to a call of shots fired found the 31-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso around 11:50 p.m. in the 10000 block of South Avenue N, officials said. He was transported to...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged in shooting that wounded woman on Loop CTA train
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a woman on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop last year. Latrice Harvey, 25, of Logan Square, was taken into custody Monday in the 3600 block of West North Avenue after she was identified as one of the suspects who shot a 30-year-old woman during an argument aboard a CTA train on Aug. 27, according to Chicago police.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago crime: 2 in custody after SWAT standoff in West Garfield Park, police say
CHICAGO -- Two people were in custody after barricading themselves in a home, prompting a SWAT response Monday night in West Garfield Park on the West Side. About 7:40 p.m., officers were taking an armed person into custody in the 4400 block of West West End Avenue when a "number of offenders" tried to disrupt the arrest, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Dakotah Earley, robbed and shot in Lincoln Park, will sue the city and Chicago Police Department: report
Chicago — Dakotah Earley, the culinary student who nearly died after being brutally shot during an armed robbery in Lincoln Park last year, is planning to sue the Chicago Police Department and the city, Fox 32 reported Tuesday night. The station said Earley’s lawyers would announce the lawsuit on Thursday.
fox32chicago.com
Pair charged in deadly Park Manor shooting
CHICAGO - Two men are facing charges in connection with the shooting death of another man Sunday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood. Steven Coleman, 46, and Lawrence Williams Jr., 36, are accused of opening fire on a 45-year-old man around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of East 75th Street, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
West Chicago woman charged in deadly stabbing in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A woman allegedly targeting a romantic rival has been charged in a fatal knife attack that happened in broad daylight last month in Humboldt Park. Tyteanne Bell, 34, faces a count of first-degree murder in the Jan. 20 attack on 24-year-old Jamilah Brown, who was walking in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue with her 3-year-old son.
fox32chicago.com
Person fatally struck by car in Gresham
CHICAGO - A person was struck and killed by a vehicle early Friday in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The male, whose age was unknown, was found after he had been hit by a car just before 3 a.m. in the 8800 block of South May Street, according to police.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: Boy, 17, fatally shot in North Lawndale identified
CHICAGO -- A teenage boy who was shot and killed in North Lawndale on Sunday night has been identified as Antoine Hicks by the Cook County Medical Examiner. Hicks, 17, was walking on a sidewalk in the 2200 block of South Keeler Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. when two men got out of a car and started shooting, according to Chicago police.
Pair arrested following SWAT situation on West Side, police say
Two people were in custody after barricading themselves in a home, prompting a SWAT response in West Garfield Park. A group tried to intervene during an arrest. After Tasing the disruptor, the suspect and arrestee barricaded themselves, CPD said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with robbing South Side businesses
CHICAGO - A man was charged in connection with three thefts at South Side businesses dating back to last September. Anthony Leftridge, 38, is accused of robbing a retail business on Sept. 1 in the 10000 block of South Western Avenue, according to Chicago police. He robbed the same business...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 26, shot and critically wounded on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 26-year-old was walking around 8 a.m. in the 4500 block of West 5th Avenue when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the forearm and face and was transported to...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 23, shot during argument in Longwood Manor
CHICAGO - A woman was shot during an argument Sunday night in Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood. The 23-year-old was arguing with someone around 9:32 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Loomis Street when they pulled out a handgun and shot her in the leg, according to police. She was...
Illinois State Police chase out of south suburbs ends in East Chatham crash; 3 arrested: ISP
Chopper7HD was over the scene of the crash, and the cars involved appeared to have sustained heavy damage.
Comments / 2