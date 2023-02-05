CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will be visiting VA facilities in Killeen and Waco this Thursday. Accodring to the Department of Veterans Affairs, McDonugh will talk with staff and Veterans, and also discuss the care and benefits being provided. He will participate in the PACT Act hiring fair in Waco at 10:20 a.m. in order to recruit staff to process claims under the new law.

WACO, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO