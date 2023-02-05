ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, TX

drippingspringsnews.com

Ice storm hits the Hill Country, ends in disaster

Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Over 11,000 still without power in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Over 11,000 people in Bell County remain without power Friday, according to the Oncor outage map. As of 4:25 p.m., Oncor reported around 11,488 total outages in the county. Bell County saw the most overall outages due to this week's winter storm damage. Several residents...
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Fire heavily damages North 11th Street home

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – An older, two-story, wood frame house has been heavily damaged in an early Tuesday morning fire on North 11th Street in Waco. According to the report FOX 44 News obtained, fire units were dispatched to 1511 North 11th Street just after midnight Tuesday morning with the first units on the scene reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

VA Secretary to visit Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will be visiting VA facilities in Killeen and Waco this Thursday. Accodring to the Department of Veterans Affairs, McDonugh will talk with staff and Veterans, and also discuss the care and benefits being provided. He will participate in the PACT Act hiring fair in Waco at 10:20 a.m. in order to recruit staff to process claims under the new law.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Mall-to-Mall project Bagby Ave. bridge work starts

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District continues their work on the Mall-to-Mall project. TxDOT says that crews plan to start installing conduit on the Bagby Avenue bridge across Highway 6 this week. To safely perform this operation, crews will conduct various nightly full mainlane closures on Highway 6.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

3 people displaced after early morning fire in Harker Heights

Harker Heights (FOX 44/KWKT) – Firefighters in Harker heights battled a house fire Wednesday morning. They received a call about a structure fire around 6 a.m. in the 400 block of Tomahawk Drive. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage area of a home.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
US105

Will You Be Prepared Next Time We Freeze in Central Texas?

Some of us in the Killeen, Texas area are just trying to put our houses, property, and streets back together after the winter freeze we witnessed last week. I’m all for having a little bit of snow, especially during the wintertime, but ice storms are dangerous here in Central Texas.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Three displaced, pet dead after Harker Heights fire

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A fire in Harker Heights has displaced three people and caused the loss of a family pet, according to the Harker Heights Fire Department. The Department stated that they responded to a possible structure fire at 406 Tomahawk Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 8. One Engine,...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
fox44news.com

Georgia company bringing hundreds of jobs and a $1 billion investment to Waco

Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Graphic Packaging International announced Tuesday that it has selected Waco as the home for its new facility and newest state-of-the-art coated recycled paperboard machine. The company plans to investment $1 billion over three years into the site. The location of the facility will sit on...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Broken trees take over Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Scattered trees across the street is a common scene across Bell County and other parts of Central Texas. As ice from the winter storm accumulated on trees, it made them heavy enough to break, leaving homeowners scrambling to clean up the mess. "It's just devastating because...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Downed trees, power lines leave thousands in the dark in Bell County

TEMPLE, Texas — The freezing temperatures continued into a fourth day in Central Texas Thursday, resulting in thousands of power outages across the region. More than 24,000 customers in Bell County were without power as of 1:30 p.m. The situation in McLennan County was not as bad with around 4,000 outages. Across the state, Oncor reported close to 150,000 customers had no power.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Killeen ISD extends Superintendent Dr. John Craft through 2027

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees voted to extend Superintendent Dr. John Craft's contract through 2027 at its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The board and community appear to have extreme confidence in Dr. Craft's ability to lead the district as he's currently serving his ninth year in the position.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
