Read full article on original website
Related
drippingspringsnews.com
Ice storm hits the Hill Country, ends in disaster
Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
Over 11,000 still without power in Bell County
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Over 11,000 people in Bell County remain without power Friday, according to the Oncor outage map. As of 4:25 p.m., Oncor reported around 11,488 total outages in the county. Bell County saw the most overall outages due to this week's winter storm damage. Several residents...
Waco fire responds to early morning house fire, assists elderly couple inside
Scanner audio reported that an elderly couple was inside - with one appearing to be wheelchairbound.
TxDOT to shut down sections of State Highway 36 in Milam County this week
ROGERS, Texas — TxDOT Waco District announced that it will be making single-lane closures on State Highway 36 beginning Tuesday, Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drivers can expect closures stemming from Country Road 113 down to Country Road 125 in Rogers, Texas. Crews will be present...
fox44news.com
Fire heavily damages North 11th Street home
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – An older, two-story, wood frame house has been heavily damaged in an early Tuesday morning fire on North 11th Street in Waco. According to the report FOX 44 News obtained, fire units were dispatched to 1511 North 11th Street just after midnight Tuesday morning with the first units on the scene reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure.
fox44news.com
VA Secretary to visit Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will be visiting VA facilities in Killeen and Waco this Thursday. Accodring to the Department of Veterans Affairs, McDonugh will talk with staff and Veterans, and also discuss the care and benefits being provided. He will participate in the PACT Act hiring fair in Waco at 10:20 a.m. in order to recruit staff to process claims under the new law.
fox44news.com
Mall-to-Mall project Bagby Ave. bridge work starts
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District continues their work on the Mall-to-Mall project. TxDOT says that crews plan to start installing conduit on the Bagby Avenue bridge across Highway 6 this week. To safely perform this operation, crews will conduct various nightly full mainlane closures on Highway 6.
fox44news.com
3 people displaced after early morning fire in Harker Heights
Harker Heights (FOX 44/KWKT) – Firefighters in Harker heights battled a house fire Wednesday morning. They received a call about a structure fire around 6 a.m. in the 400 block of Tomahawk Drive. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage area of a home.
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: Crash takes out power pole in Leander, causes outage for thousands
LEANDER, Texas - A crash in Leander has caused more outages Saturday evening, says the city of Leander and Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC). The city says the crash happened at FM 2243 and Horizon Park Boulevard and took out a power pole as well as a few traffic signals. PEC...
fox44news.com
Couple arrested in connection with Sunday Old Dallas Highway kidnapping and shooting
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $2 million for a couple accused in the Sunday morning kidnapping and shooting of the man’s ex-girlfriend, leaving her in a drainage ditch off Old Dallas Highway near Waco. 21-year-old Edwin Adan Rodriguez and 21-year-old Veronica Sanchez remained in...
Will You Be Prepared Next Time We Freeze in Central Texas?
Some of us in the Killeen, Texas area are just trying to put our houses, property, and streets back together after the winter freeze we witnessed last week. I’m all for having a little bit of snow, especially during the wintertime, but ice storms are dangerous here in Central Texas.
Three displaced, pet dead after Harker Heights fire
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A fire in Harker Heights has displaced three people and caused the loss of a family pet, according to the Harker Heights Fire Department. The Department stated that they responded to a possible structure fire at 406 Tomahawk Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 8. One Engine,...
Some parts of Bell, Falls and Milam Counties under boil water notice
CENTRAL, Texas — Some parts of Central Texas using Pendleton Water Supply are under a boil water notice following this week's winter storm. Cedar Springs (Falls County) Anyone north of Rosebud (Falls County) Sharp (Milam County) Travis (Falls County) Westphalia (Falls County) Addresses along these streets in Milam are...
Marlin ISD cancels class after 5 days without power due to Texas ice storm
Marlin ISD used Monday to assess the damage from the power outage, including replacing all the food inside the cafeterias.
fox44news.com
Georgia company bringing hundreds of jobs and a $1 billion investment to Waco
Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Graphic Packaging International announced Tuesday that it has selected Waco as the home for its new facility and newest state-of-the-art coated recycled paperboard machine. The company plans to investment $1 billion over three years into the site. The location of the facility will sit on...
News Channel 25
Failed carjacking at gas station concludes with 3 men arrested: Temple police
TEMPLE, Texas — A failed carjacking has resulted in three males being arrested this week, police said. On Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 2300 Block of South 57th Street on reports of a carjacking, according to the Temple Police Department. Police said the victim had been pumping gas...
Broken trees take over Central Texas
TEMPLE, Texas — Scattered trees across the street is a common scene across Bell County and other parts of Central Texas. As ice from the winter storm accumulated on trees, it made them heavy enough to break, leaving homeowners scrambling to clean up the mess. "It's just devastating because...
KWTX
‘The work orders just keep coming in’: TBM deploys to Temple for cleanup after ice storm
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Early Saturday morning a group of volunteers from TBM showed up to Temple. Close to a dozen members helped trim tree limbs on the ground and at the tops of the trees. The Temple team’s leader James Tindell said they will stay in town as long...
Downed trees, power lines leave thousands in the dark in Bell County
TEMPLE, Texas — The freezing temperatures continued into a fourth day in Central Texas Thursday, resulting in thousands of power outages across the region. More than 24,000 customers in Bell County were without power as of 1:30 p.m. The situation in McLennan County was not as bad with around 4,000 outages. Across the state, Oncor reported close to 150,000 customers had no power.
Killeen ISD extends Superintendent Dr. John Craft through 2027
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees voted to extend Superintendent Dr. John Craft's contract through 2027 at its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The board and community appear to have extreme confidence in Dr. Craft's ability to lead the district as he's currently serving his ninth year in the position.
KCEN
Waco, TX
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 1