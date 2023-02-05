Read full article on original website
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Kyrie Arrives - But ‘This is Luka’s Team!’ - Mavs Coach Kidd
Kyrie Irving has landed in Los Angeles and his practicing with his team. Well, actually, with Luka Doncic's team. “This isn’t two 23-year-olds trying to see who will be the alpha,'' said coach Jason Kidd after a Tuesday practice in Los Angeles that saw Irving debut in Mavs colors. "This is Luka’s team. It will be Luka’s team.”
Lakers News: Watch Touching New Kobe Bryant Tribute Video
After Hall of Fame Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant passed away three years ago, Kobe fan Andy Treys put his Bryant enthusiasm to good use, putting together a tribute video montage of the 18-time All-Star. You can check it out for yourself at KB24. Landon Buford spoke with...
Report: Lakers’ Westbrook, Ham Involved in ‘Heated Exchange’
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and coach Darvin Ham reportedly were involved in a “brief, heated verbal exchange” at halftime in the locker room during Tuesday night’s game against the Thunder, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Apparently the two got into an argument about Westbrook “lingering” on...
Mavs FIRST LOOK: DBcom In LA at Kyrie Irving Practice
LOS ANGELES - The Dallas Mavericks have unveiled the prize of their high-profile trade, with Kyrie Irving in Southern California on Tuesday to participate in his very first workout with his new team. The Mavs created the blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets to help Luka Doncic, to provide him...
Which Hornet is ‘Most Likely’ to be Traded?
It's NBA trade deadline eve and over the next 24+ hours, there will be a lot of incoming calls on Charlotte Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak's phone in regard to some of the veteran players that he may be looking to move. Over the past several weeks, we've heard Terry Rozier,...
Report: Clippers ‘Best Equipped’ to Trade for Fred VanVleet
View the original article to see embedded media. Over the next two days, all eyes will be on the Toronto Raptors until the NBA Trade Deadline ends. Every team wants players like Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby - the question is if the Toronto Raptors will actually let go of them.
Lakers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Gracious In Unpacking Greatness Of LeBron James
Prior to Tuesday night's eventual loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where the world watched LeBron James finally become the NBA's all-time scoring leader, many were speculating he would wait to do so on Thursday against a more historic team in the Milwaukee Bucks. However, once it was confirmed that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar would be in attendance, it seemed likely James would get it done then and there.
Lakers: NBA World Reacts to LeBron James Becoming All-Time Leading Scorer
LeBron James is officially the NBA's all-time leading scorer. He overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time list at the end of the third quarter of Tuesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, on a fadeaway jumper from the free-throw line. It didn't take long for the NBA world to...
‘Super Excited’: Kyrie Irving Relishing Chance to Join Luka Doncic’s Mavs
Using a trade with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Kyrie Irving, the Dallas Mavericks went from being a team that needed to find a co-star to pair with Luka Doncic to suddenly being the only team with multiple starters in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. After a polarizing tenure with...
3 Reasons Why OG Anunoby An Unnecessary Addition To Pelicans
New Orleans, La. - The NBA Trade Deadline is less than 24 hours away and all eyes are on the Toronto Raptors. Every team has reason to call about either Pascal Siakam, Fred Van Vleet, Gary Trent Jr., or OG Anunoby. The bidding war might push the price up past what the Pelicans gave up for CJ McCollum.
WATCH: LeBron Sets NBA All-Time Scoring with Nowitzki-Esque 1-Legged Fadeaway
The NBA has a new all-time leading scorer, and his name is LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar needed 36 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's longstanding record. With 10 seconds remaining in the third quarter, James finally set the record ... and it was done with a move Dallas Mavericks fans are very familiar with.
Social Media Reacts to Jeanie Buss’ Interaction with Dwyane Wade
LeBron James made NBA history Tuesday night by becoming the No. 1 scorer in NBA history. Several videos of James’ shot and celebration were trending online. But there was one video away from the action that garnered attention as well. Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss was seen giving...
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Washington Wizards
The Hornets and Wizards are scheduled to tip off inside Capital One Arena at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
Thunder Gameday: LeBron James Attempts to Break Scoring Record
In what could be a special game, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. This game was recently flexed into a national TV game, given LeBron James will have a chance at breaking the all-time scoring record. In fact, he needs just 36 more points to...
Former NBA Star, Philly Native Rasheed Wallace Rooting for Chiefs
While Rasheed Wallace played for six different teams in his NBA career after playing at North Carolina under legendary coach Dean Smith, some might forget that the four-time All-Star is a Philadelphia native. Wallace was a dominant player at Simon Gratz High School in Philadelphia, where he received myriad accolades....
Sixers President Daryl Morey Re-Visits Isaiah Joe Release
Before the 2022-2023 NBA season started, the Philadelphia 76ers had a couple of cuts they needed to make to finalize their roster. The former second-round pick Charles Bassey was expected to be the final cut before the Sixers got their roster down to 15, months back. However, they sent Isaiah...
