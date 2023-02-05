Read full article on original website
firststateupdate.com
Wilmington Police Investigating Yet Another Shooting, One In Stable Condition
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Union Street. Police located a 39-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington Police investigate shooting of 27-year-old man Tue. afternoon
A 27-year-old man was in stable condition after being shot Tuesday near West 10th Street and North Monroe Street in Wilmington. City Police said the man was found at about 1:27 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked...
firststateupdate.com
Newark Man Charged In Tuesday’s Broad Daylight Shooting
Wilmington Police have arrested a Newark man in connection with a shooting incident that took place yesterday. On February 7 at approximately 1:25 p.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of West 10th Street in reference to a shooting incident that had taken place. Police located a 27-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
nccpdnews.com
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE INVESTIGATE NIGHTTIME OCCUPIED BURGLARY
(Wilmington, DE 19808) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police continue their investigation into a nighttime occupied burglary that occurred on January 30th in the Crossings at Limestone Apartment Complex. Officers have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Robert Howell of Philadelphia. Howell was taken into custody in Pennsylvania during a separate investigation and is awaiting extradition to Delaware at this time.
Police find shooting victim in Hunting Park, believe he was dropped off
Philadelphia police found a shooting victim on Old York Road near the Roosevelt Boulevard. They believe he was dropped off at that location.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN PENNROCK – WILMINGTON
(Wilmington, DE 19809) Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit are investigating a shooting in the Pennrock community–Wilmington. On Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 11:04 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W Holly Oak Road in reference to a shooting...
NBC Philadelphia
Gunman Shoots Police Officer in West Philadelphia, Officials Say
A police officer is fighting for his life after he was shot in West Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon. The 32-year-old 19th District police officer, who is a five-year veteran, and his partner, were investigating a vehicle with two people inside along the 200 block of North 60th Street around 3:40 p.m., police said. One of the passengers then began struggling with the 32-year-old officer, took out a gun and opened fire, according to investigators.
firststateupdate.com
Drive-By Shooting In Pennrock Sends One To Hospital Late Monday
Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit are investigating a shooting in the Pennrock community in Wilmington, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said on Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 11:04 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W Holly Oak Road...
fox29.com
Police: Man fires over 20 shots from vehicle in North Philadelphia daytime shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Police say no one was injured when someone fired over nearly two dozen shots from inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1300 block of Spring Garden Avenue just before 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Detectives Investigating Parking Lot Armed Robbery
The Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the Beaver Brook Plaza parking lot in New Castle on Monday afternoon. On February 6, 2023, at approximately […] The post Detectives Investigating Parking Lot Armed Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
firststateupdate.com
Police Identify New Castle Man Shot And Killed In Wilmington
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Bowers Street. Police located a 34-year-old Antoine Caceres, of New Castle, suffering from gunshot wounds. Caceres succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Anyone with information about this incident is...
fox29.com
Woman, 29, killed in Wilmington triple shooting; 2 men injured, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - A 29-year-old woman is dead and two men are injured after someone opened fire on them in Wilmington. According to authorities, the shooting happened late Saturday afternoon, just after 4:30, on the 300 block of East 23rd Street. Police and medics arrived to find two of the...
WBOC
Murder-Suicide Investigation in Smyrna
SMYRNA, Del. - Police believe a father and son are the victims of an apparent murder-suicide incident. The Smyrna Police Department say officers reported to a home in the 2000 block of Providence Drive on Feb. 6 for a welfare check and found 2 dead men upstairs. Police say both...
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Shot fired as Philadelphia corner store robbed by armed man
PHILADELPHIA - Surveillance footage captured the moment an armed suspect robbed a corner store at gunpoint in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section. Police say the man pulled out a gun and demanded money from a grocery store on the 6500 block of Wister Street over the weekend. Video showed the...
firststateupdate.com
Two Found Dead In Smyrna Believed To Be Father And Son
Smyrna Police officials say the suspicious deaths reported on Monday are being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide incident. Officers who responded to the home for a check on the welfare call located two deceased males in the upstairs living area. Officials said both males, believed to be a father and...
13-year-old girl hit by stray bullet after gunmen open fire into Southwest Philly home
Child Shot: Police believe a man in his 20s was being chased and ran into the home where he knows some of the people. Witnesses say two males got out of a vehicle and started firing into the home.
theconradhowler.org
Newport Accident leaves 3 injured; One dead
On Friday night, February 3rd, at approximately 8:54 PM in West Newport Pike, a 2016 Toyota Corolla crossed oncoming traffic and hit a 2016 Buick Rendezvous head-on. The woman who was driving the Buick was 8 months pregnant and had to be transported to the hospital to deliver her baby. The accident left her 6-year-old daughter dead and her 4-year-old son in critical condition. The woman driving the Corolla was identified as 19-year-old Ariel Willams, who was under the influence while driving. Ariel has been charged with vehicular homicide and a DUI, amongst other charges. A GoFundMe has been made to help support the family during this hard time. https://gofund.me/c04725a1.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Stabs Another Man at SEPTA Station in Philadelphia, Police Say
Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing another man at a SEPTA station Tuesday afternoon. Police said two men were fighting on the southbound side on the Broad Street Line of SEPTA’s Girard Station on 1200 North Broad Street around 12 p.m. Léelo en español aquí...
delawarevalleynews.com
17 Year Old Stabbed Multiple Times In Philadelphia Prison
A 17 year old male was stabbed nine times while in the Riverside Correctional Facility on State Road. The assault stemmed from an argument. police did not say what the argument was about. He was stabbed three times in the face,shoulder and torso or back area, police said. He was...
firststateupdate.com
Police Find Two Dead In Smyrna Under Suspicious Circumstances
Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department are currently conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 2000 block of Providence Drive. Investigators are currently on the scene with two deceased individuals. The investigation is in its early stages and is active and ongoing. Officials said there is no threat to public...
