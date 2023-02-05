ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
firststateupdate.com

Wilmington Police Investigating Yet Another Shooting, One In Stable Condition

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Union Street. Police located a 39-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when...
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Newark Man Charged In Tuesday’s Broad Daylight Shooting

Wilmington Police have arrested a Newark man in connection with a shooting incident that took place yesterday. On February 7 at approximately 1:25 p.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of West 10th Street in reference to a shooting incident that had taken place. Police located a 27-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
NEWARK, DE
nccpdnews.com

INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE INVESTIGATE NIGHTTIME OCCUPIED BURGLARY

(Wilmington, DE 19808) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police continue their investigation into a nighttime occupied burglary that occurred on January 30th in the Crossings at Limestone Apartment Complex. Officers have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Robert Howell of Philadelphia. Howell was taken into custody in Pennsylvania during a separate investigation and is awaiting extradition to Delaware at this time.
WILMINGTON, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN PENNROCK – WILMINGTON

(Wilmington, DE 19809) Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit are investigating a shooting in the Pennrock community–Wilmington. On Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 11:04 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W Holly Oak Road in reference to a shooting...
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Gunman Shoots Police Officer in West Philadelphia, Officials Say

A police officer is fighting for his life after he was shot in West Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon. The 32-year-old 19th District police officer, who is a five-year veteran, and his partner, were investigating a vehicle with two people inside along the 200 block of North 60th Street around 3:40 p.m., police said. One of the passengers then began struggling with the 32-year-old officer, took out a gun and opened fire, according to investigators.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Drive-By Shooting In Pennrock Sends One To Hospital Late Monday

Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit are investigating a shooting in the Pennrock community in Wilmington, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said on Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 11:04 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W Holly Oak Road...
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Detectives Investigating Parking Lot Armed Robbery

The Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the Beaver Brook Plaza parking lot in New Castle on Monday afternoon. On February 6, 2023, at approximately […] The post Detectives Investigating Parking Lot Armed Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
NEW CASTLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police Identify New Castle Man Shot And Killed In Wilmington

Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Bowers Street. Police located a 34-year-old Antoine Caceres, of New Castle, suffering from gunshot wounds. Caceres succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Anyone with information about this incident is...
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Murder-Suicide Investigation in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Del. - Police believe a father and son are the victims of an apparent murder-suicide incident. The Smyrna Police Department say officers reported to a home in the 2000 block of Providence Drive on Feb. 6 for a welfare check and found 2 dead men upstairs. Police say both...
SMYRNA, DE
firststateupdate.com

Two Found Dead In Smyrna Believed To Be Father And Son

Smyrna Police officials say the suspicious deaths reported on Monday are being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide incident. Officers who responded to the home for a check on the welfare call located two deceased males in the upstairs living area. Officials said both males, believed to be a father and...
SMYRNA, DE
theconradhowler.org

Newport Accident leaves 3 injured; One dead

On Friday night, February 3rd, at approximately 8:54 PM in West Newport Pike, a 2016 Toyota Corolla crossed oncoming traffic and hit a 2016 Buick Rendezvous head-on. The woman who was driving the Buick was 8 months pregnant and had to be transported to the hospital to deliver her baby. The accident left her 6-year-old daughter dead and her 4-year-old son in critical condition. The woman driving the Corolla was identified as 19-year-old Ariel Willams, who was under the influence while driving. Ariel has been charged with vehicular homicide and a DUI, amongst other charges. A GoFundMe has been made to help support the family during this hard time. https://gofund.me/c04725a1.
NEWPORT, DE
delawarevalleynews.com

17 Year Old Stabbed Multiple Times In Philadelphia Prison

A 17 year old male was stabbed nine times while in the Riverside Correctional Facility on State Road. The assault stemmed from an argument. police did not say what the argument was about. He was stabbed three times in the face,shoulder and torso or back area, police said. He was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police Find Two Dead In Smyrna Under Suspicious Circumstances

Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department are currently conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 2000 block of Providence Drive. Investigators are currently on the scene with two deceased individuals. The investigation is in its early stages and is active and ongoing. Officials said there is no threat to public...
SMYRNA, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy