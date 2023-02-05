ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Area school teaching Black history all year long as study finds US students could learn more

 3 days ago

As we celebrate Black History Month, shocking results from a new survey suggest that much more work is needed.

And now one Bay Area school is making sure that students learn about Black history every day of the year.

At Love Elementary School in Alameda, students are learning early on to stand up for what's right and speak out against what's wrong.

"It's not just important to be nice to people. It's important to be anti-racist. So we have lots of books to help them," said fourth grade teacher Ryan Brazil.

MORE: How the George Floyd policing bill would reform law enforcement

The funeral for Tyre Nichols was filled with tributes for the 29-year-old who died after a violent encounter with police, and a call to action for reform.

Black History Month is a time when many students learn about the influential role Black Americans have had in U.S. History.

A new survey suggests there's work to do.

The company Brainly questioned nearly 1,300 kids. It found that one in four students doesn't know that Barack Obama was our nation's first Black president.

Only about a third of those surveyed knew Rosa Parks played a role in the civil rights movement.

MORE: Black history class revised by College Board after criticism

The rejection of the course by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has stirred new political debate over how schools teach about race.

Educators at Love Elementary School say they are making sure their students get the best education they can thanks to their social justice curriculum.

"We examine how race plays into our society and what we can do about that. We make sure what we are teaching is culturally relevant and its age appropriate," said Principal Tina Lagdamen. "We want our students have a better world. We believe that through our social justice framework, they can learn about their own history and be more accepting about the diversity and be critical thinkers as part of society."

In Mrs. Brazil's class, students are learning a lot.

MORE: MRIs show stress from poverty, racism may alter brain development of Black children, study says

"We talk a lot of about Martin Luther King Jr. We listen to his speech," Brazil said.

The lessons extend beyond the 28 days in February.

"Black History Month is 365 days a year," Brazil said.

"I've been to every classroom," said Parent-Teacher Liason Mikayla Royal.

MORE: Some Black residents in SF could be eligible for $5M payment proposed by reparations committee

Royal has two boys in the school district. She also coordinates a program called "Kings and Queens" -- teaching students about African-American history.

"We need to learn about this history. It's been far too long that we haven't been inclusive for the whole year. When you go to school and you're Black, you want to see other things that look like you as well. So, I think everyone should have that in their school," Royal said.

Whether it's learning about Black History or about another race or culture or gender, teacher Ryan Brazil said it's about learning to love and appreciate each other.

"We're learning about people. All different people. Don't care what color you are or who you love. We're just learning about human beings," Brazil said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0kctDAQF00

Comments / 39

Sasscrotch!
3d ago

I'd be happy if students in the SF Bay Area were learning any damn thing at all! They seem to be out of school, more than they are in school.

Reply(4)
11
SaY nO To HaTe
3d ago

instead of a black history month we should have a financial education month for all our kids and help them prepare better for the future

Reply(2)
8
Bull
3d ago

how about don't shoot each other month or don't have a kid out of wedlock month or how to be a productive citizen month or how to work hard and pay for things month or how to respect each other month?

Reply(4)
4
 

