Huntsville, AL

Grace pushes Alabama A&M past SWAC foe Southern

By SAM Quick
 3 days ago

Alabama A&M upset one of the top SWAC teams, Southern, in a back-and-forth 60-50 thriller on Saturday afternoon. It was a thrilling game that saw seven lead changes.

Toni Grace scored 19 points to lead the way for Alabama A&M. As a team, the Bulldogs shot 42% from the field, 18% from behind the arc, and 69% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.86 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

Southern’s offense was led by Diamond Hunter, who scored nine points. As a team, the Lady Jaguars shot 20-of-51 from the field and 1-of-8 from three. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Southern only mustered 0.74 points per possession on 44% true shooting.

Both teams face their next test on February 6. Alabama A&M hosts Grambling State, while Southern faces an Alabama State squad recovering from a loss of its own. The Bulldogs will look to earn another win on their home court. On the other side, the Lady Jaguars will try to turn things around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

The post Grace pushes Alabama A&M past SWAC foe Southern appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

