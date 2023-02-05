Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Rutgers at Indiana — The Report Card
Ding dong, Rutgers is dead. Okay, not really, but Indiana snapped a six-game losing streak to Rutgers on Tuesday evening in Bloomington and won their seventh game in eight tries in the process. The Hoosiers started fast, and jumped out to a 30-16 lead with 7:54 left in the first...
thedailyhoosier.com
Miller Kopp gives IU a needed spark against Rutgers
Miller Kopp has looked like a different player when facing Rutgers this season. Kopp had his biggest individual game of the season, with five 3-pointers and 21 points, when Indiana fell to the Scarlet Knights in Piscataway. He was IU’s best source of offense that game, in an overall rough outing for the Hoosiers.
thedailyhoosier.com
Rutgers’ Paul Mulcahy tried to trip Trayce Jackson-Davis at the end of the game
For the second time in as many years, Rutgers point guard Paul Mulcahy made a dirty play against Indiana in Bloomington. Immediately after what appeared to be a game clinching defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis on Tuesday evening, Mulcahy tripped the All-American as he attempted to advance the ball to the IU end of the court.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Indiana, preseason Big Ten favorite, back on track after January slide
Indiana suffered a three-game losing streak in January that dropped the Hoosiers to 1-4 in the Big Ten. That's never good for a program of Indiana's caliber, but it was especially bad considering IU was the preseason favorite to win the conference. The third loss dropped the Hoosiers to 33rd at KenPom.com and 37th in the NET, and things were trending in the wrong direction. As any coach will tell you, though, these seasons are long and often filled with twists and turns. The best thing about struggling in January is that you still have February and March to get back on track.
saturdaytradition.com
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes Indiana program history in win over No. 24 Rutgers
Trayce Jackson-Davis is a top 5 player in college basketball right now, objectively. The star center is averaging a double-double each outing, with just under 20 points per game and 11 rebounds per game. He’s cementing his legacy as one of the all-time Indiana basketball greats, too. Tuesday night he...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Woodson, Jackson-Davis and Kopp discuss win over Rutgers
Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson discusses a 66-60 win over Rutgers on Tuesday evening at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. IU players Trayce Jackson-Davis and Miller Kopp joined Woodson for the post-game media session. Indiana (17-7, 8-5) will next travel to Michigan for a Saturday evening contest.
thedailyhoosier.com
Rutgers appears to be down a starter for Tuesday’s top-25 matchup with IU
The tall task of ending a long losing streak to Rutgers might have become a bit more manageable for Indiana. Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said on a Sunday evening television appearance starting forward Mawot Mag will be “out for a bit” after suffering a leg injury on Saturday against Michigan State. Mag left that game and did not return.
Indiana signee Gabe Cupps recaps his Saturday experience in Bloomington
Indiana signee Gabe Cupps recaps his experience watching Indiana take down the No. 1 ranked basketball team in the country in Purdue.
Martha the Mop Lady Maggie Kinabrew: 'It's By Far the Largest Crowd I Ever Sung For'
Jacobs School of Music opera singer Maggie Kinabrew sang as the iconic Martha the Mop Lady for the Indiana, Ohio State basketball game on Jan. 28. This performer has always had ties to Indiana basketball, which will now be a forever thing as she's getting recognized in the community for her incredible performance.
WLFI.com
Students speak out after "mob" formed at Mackey arena
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — For 8 hours Sunday, Purdue University student Gabe MacPhail camped outside of Mackey arena in hopes of getting a golden ticket, a season pass to Purdue basketball games. He told News 18 there were no trash cans, and no staff in sight as a...
Indianapolis Recorder
Tyson was in trouble.
As a charismatic, star high school athlete, it was easy to assume that Tyson had few worries. He had passing grades and was a standout on the basketball court, even earning a college scholarship to play. Things appeared to be going well, but when the police showed up to Tyson’s practice and escorted him to the police station, he could no longer hide his reality. He was in trouble and needed someone in his corner. Luckily, he had Matt.
How charter’s abrupt closure raises questions over Indiana oversight
Natasha Leavell loved what the HIM By HER charter school offered her fifth-grade son: a focus on performing arts, Black culture, and a diverse staff. She even started working there, where she enjoyed helping second graders. The school provided anything the children needed, she said. So the school’s abrupt closure over winter break left Leavell and other families devastated. It was the latest upheaval for Martindale-Brightwood, a predominantly Black neighborhood that for generations...
Fox 59
Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana
Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
Retired Indiana state trooper hit, killed by car in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A retired Indiana state trooper died last week after being hit by a car in Lafayette. Theodore Dudzinski, 87, was attempting to cross North Ninth Street near the intersection with Ferry Street just before noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he stepped into the path of a car.
readthereporter.com
Slapfish opens in Fishers
Grand opening with Lobster Roll Giveaway planned for Feb. 18. Fast-casual seafood will make a splash at the Fishers District as Slapfish Indiana opens on Saturday, Feb. 18. The first 100 customers on opening day will receive a free lobster roll (one lobster roll per customer). There will also be live music and other free family-friendly entertainment from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 11547 Yard St., Suite 820, Fishers.
Indiana State Park Hosting Civil War Winter Battle Complete With Reenactors, and a Speech By Abraham Lincoln
Spring Mill State Park will host a historical event on February 18th and 19th. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
WLKY.com
ISP: 2 officers shot, suspect dead after traffic stop turns into shoot-out in southern Indiana
MITCHELL, Ind. — An early morning traffic stop in southern Indiana led to two cops being shot and a dead suspect. Indiana State Police said it happened on Sunday around 3:15 a.m. when a Lawrence County Sheriff's Deputy and his K9 partner pulled a vehicle over for a traffic violation in the 4800 block of SR 37.
Current Publishing
Foundation builder: Carmel’s first two-term mayor reflects on key events that helped shape city’s future
As Carmel residents prepare to welcome their first new mayor since 1996, the city’s only other mayor to serve more than one term is nearing a milestone of her own. Jane Reiman, a Republican who served as mayor from 1980-1987, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Feb. 9. Since leaving office at age 55, she’s worked at a child care center, spent 15 years in Corydon to help care for her grandchildren and returned to Carmel to work part-time for the city and as an ambassador at Woodland Terrace senior living community.
