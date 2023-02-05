ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Hill

New Hampshire Democrats in a ‘bind’ over primary election move

New Hampshire Democrats are increasingly at odds with the Democratic National Committee after the organization knocked the Granite State from its perch as the first primary state over the weekend. The new calendar bumps Iowa, which holds caucuses, out of its spot as the first-in-the-nation presidential contest, replacing it with South Carolina on Feb. 3.…
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
thepulseofnh.com

Sec Of State: NH Primary Will Be First

New Hampshire will hold the first presidential primary according to Secretary of State David Scanlan. Over the weekend, the Democratic National Committee declared that South Carolina will hold the party’s first primary in 2024. However, Scanlan says the DNC decision has no bearing on the Granite State. He notes a 1975 law mandates that New Hampshire hold its primary seven days before any other state.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

New Hampshire bill could add Real ID to foreign residents’ licenses

(The Center Square) – A driver’s license-related bill touted by immigrant rights supporters as impactful is working its way through the New Hampshire General Assembly this legislative session as full implementation of the Real ID law is set to take effect in two years. The New Hampshire House Transportation Committee on Tuesday held a public hearing on House Bill 570. If enacted, it would authorize “the Department of Safety to issue Real ID driver's licenses to noncitizen aliens with lawful status.” ...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa, New Hampshire Democrats on What’s Next

(Undated) Democrats in both Iowa and New Hampshire say they plan to follow state law and continue to hold first-in-the-nation caucuses. That would put them in violation of the Democratic National Committee’s primary calendar, set over the weekend. The DNC voted Saturday to give other states the first five primary season dates. Iowa and New Hampshire state law requires political parties to hold their caucuses or primaries first in the nation.
IOWA STATE
Washington Examiner

NH Dem senators, GOP governor vow to fight new DNC early voting schedule

New Hampshire political leaders from both sides of the aisle are vowing to fight the Democratic National Committee's move to alter its primary schedule and revoke the state's first-in-the-nation primary status. DNC members voted on Saturday in favor of changing the order of early nominating states, with the new schedule...
NEVADA STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire lawmakers consider bill about obscene materials in schools

CONCORD, N.H. — A bill under consideration in Concord is being touted by supporters as a way to protect children from obscene material, but opponents call it an effort to ban books. The legislation would affect schools in grades K-12, which the bill's sponsor, state Rep. Glenn Cordelli, R-Tuftonboro,...
CONCORD, NH
WCAX

Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill

BHS Girls Basketball give speech calling for systemic change before tipoff. Players on the Burlington High School Girl's Basketball give speech amid racist actions at sporting events. Local lawmakers sound off on expectations for Biden's State of the Union address. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lawmakers from our region are laying...
BURLINGTON, VT
POLITICO

Healey strikes a blow to teachers

LO AND NOT BEHOLDEN — One of the benefits of running virtually unopposed for governor: the list of people you owe is pretty short. Endorsements hardly mattered for Maura Healey in her campaign for the corner office. The Democrats’ heir apparent coasted through the last few months of her primary with no competition and encountered only weak opposition ahead of November. Those who did endorse Healey mostly played it safe by lining up behind her after she cleared the primary field, at which point their support barely registered.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Magazine

The Battle for New Hampshire’s Gunstock Mountain Resort

Throughout New England, the corporate consolidation of ski mountains threatens to wipe out the region's alpine culture and forever change our most beloved ski towns. Except at one resort, where the locals decided to fight back. From day trips to weekend getaways, our biweekly Traveler newsletter shows you the best...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Want passenger rail in Manchester? Make your voice heard

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn. Should we make it illegal for New Hampshire to support passenger rail projects with state funding? The sponsors of House Bill 110 seem to think so. Their bill would ban our state government from using any of its funds to help with...
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023

Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
NEWMARKET, NH
mynbc5.com

Remembering the Blizzard of '78 in New Hampshire

Monday marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978 hit New Hampshire. It was a blizzard New Englanders would not forget. There was $14 million in damage for New Hampshire, mostly along the coast. Tides grew to 14 feet above normal due to the full moon occurring during the storm.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
thepulseofnh.com

Four NH Communities Ranked For Safety

A new report finds four New Hampshire communities on a list of the safest places in the U.S. According to MoneyGeek, a financial advice site, Salem is ranked 49th, Derry is 273rd, Nashua 289th and Concord is 426th. The ranking of 660 communities nationwide is based on FBI crime statistics from 2021, the most recent year of available data.
SALEM, NH
publicnewsservice.org

NH 'Divisive Concepts' Law Stifles Lessons During Black History Month

The state's "divisive concepts" law is preventing educators from holding rational discussions about race relations in America, New Hampshire civil rights leaders said. February is Black History Month, a dedicated time for students to learn about the struggles and triumphs of African Americans despite systemic racism. James McKim, president of...
MANCHESTER, NH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in New Hampshire

New Hampshire is home to the famous White Mountains, lots of rivers and lakes, and stunning wooded areas. Tourists love visiting the state year-round for the hiking, biking, hunting, fishing, and other exploration opportunities. But one of the favorite times of year for locals and visitors is the winter when the state gets blanketed with beautiful snow. However, one part of the state gets even more snow than the rest. Keep reading to learn more about the snowiest place in New Hampshire.
PITTSBURG, NH

