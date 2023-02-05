Read full article on original website
Related
New Hampshire Democrats in a ‘bind’ over primary election move
New Hampshire Democrats are increasingly at odds with the Democratic National Committee after the organization knocked the Granite State from its perch as the first primary state over the weekend. The new calendar bumps Iowa, which holds caucuses, out of its spot as the first-in-the-nation presidential contest, replacing it with South Carolina on Feb. 3.…
thepulseofnh.com
Sec Of State: NH Primary Will Be First
New Hampshire will hold the first presidential primary according to Secretary of State David Scanlan. Over the weekend, the Democratic National Committee declared that South Carolina will hold the party’s first primary in 2024. However, Scanlan says the DNC decision has no bearing on the Granite State. He notes a 1975 law mandates that New Hampshire hold its primary seven days before any other state.
New Hampshire bill could add Real ID to foreign residents’ licenses
(The Center Square) – A driver’s license-related bill touted by immigrant rights supporters as impactful is working its way through the New Hampshire General Assembly this legislative session as full implementation of the Real ID law is set to take effect in two years. The New Hampshire House Transportation Committee on Tuesday held a public hearing on House Bill 570. If enacted, it would authorize “the Department of Safety to issue Real ID driver's licenses to noncitizen aliens with lawful status.” ...
Iowa, New Hampshire Democrats on What’s Next
(Undated) Democrats in both Iowa and New Hampshire say they plan to follow state law and continue to hold first-in-the-nation caucuses. That would put them in violation of the Democratic National Committee’s primary calendar, set over the weekend. The DNC voted Saturday to give other states the first five primary season dates. Iowa and New Hampshire state law requires political parties to hold their caucuses or primaries first in the nation.
Washington Examiner
NH Dem senators, GOP governor vow to fight new DNC early voting schedule
New Hampshire political leaders from both sides of the aisle are vowing to fight the Democratic National Committee's move to alter its primary schedule and revoke the state's first-in-the-nation primary status. DNC members voted on Saturday in favor of changing the order of early nominating states, with the new schedule...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire lawmakers consider bill about obscene materials in schools
CONCORD, N.H. — A bill under consideration in Concord is being touted by supporters as a way to protect children from obscene material, but opponents call it an effort to ban books. The legislation would affect schools in grades K-12, which the bill's sponsor, state Rep. Glenn Cordelli, R-Tuftonboro,...
Who Cares About a Balloon When a Legendary Spy Lived Among Us on the New Hampshire Seacoast?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It’s hard to get wrapped up in a spy balloon when we used to have one running a convenience store right here on the Seacoast.
WCAX
Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill
BHS Girls Basketball give speech calling for systemic change before tipoff. Players on the Burlington High School Girl's Basketball give speech amid racist actions at sporting events. Local lawmakers sound off on expectations for Biden's State of the Union address. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lawmakers from our region are laying...
WMUR.com
Father of New Hampshire woman who died of overdose will be guest at State of Union
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The father of a New Hampshire woman who died of an opioid overdose will be a special guest of First Lady Jill Biden at Tuesday’s State of the Union address. Courtney Griffin was 20 when she died of a fentanyl overdose in September 2014. Her...
POLITICO
Healey strikes a blow to teachers
LO AND NOT BEHOLDEN — One of the benefits of running virtually unopposed for governor: the list of people you owe is pretty short. Endorsements hardly mattered for Maura Healey in her campaign for the corner office. The Democrats’ heir apparent coasted through the last few months of her primary with no competition and encountered only weak opposition ahead of November. Those who did endorse Healey mostly played it safe by lining up behind her after she cleared the primary field, at which point their support barely registered.
Boston Magazine
The Battle for New Hampshire’s Gunstock Mountain Resort
Throughout New England, the corporate consolidation of ski mountains threatens to wipe out the region's alpine culture and forever change our most beloved ski towns. Except at one resort, where the locals decided to fight back. From day trips to weekend getaways, our biweekly Traveler newsletter shows you the best...
This New Hampshire Cat Calls the Mount Washington Observatory Home
Whether you're a cat person or not, you have to admit that this is cute. Meet Nimbus. He's a gray shorthair kitty who happens to live over 6,280 feet above sea level at New Hampshire's Mount Washington Observatory. This WMUR video explains that Nimbus was adopted from the Conway Area...
manchesterinklink.com
Want passenger rail in Manchester? Make your voice heard
Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn. Should we make it illegal for New Hampshire to support passenger rail projects with state funding? The sponsors of House Bill 110 seem to think so. Their bill would ban our state government from using any of its funds to help with...
Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023
Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
mynbc5.com
Remembering the Blizzard of '78 in New Hampshire
Monday marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978 hit New Hampshire. It was a blizzard New Englanders would not forget. There was $14 million in damage for New Hampshire, mostly along the coast. Tides grew to 14 feet above normal due to the full moon occurring during the storm.
thepulseofnh.com
Four NH Communities Ranked For Safety
A new report finds four New Hampshire communities on a list of the safest places in the U.S. According to MoneyGeek, a financial advice site, Salem is ranked 49th, Derry is 273rd, Nashua 289th and Concord is 426th. The ranking of 660 communities nationwide is based on FBI crime statistics from 2021, the most recent year of available data.
Phil Scott decries ‘act of terrorism’ after police respond to hoax threats at 21 Vermont schools
The phony threats are believed to be part of an ongoing nationwide hoax campaign that has hit neighboring states in recent months. None are believed to be credible, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott decries ‘act of terrorism’ after police respond to hoax threats at 21 Vermont schools.
publicnewsservice.org
NH 'Divisive Concepts' Law Stifles Lessons During Black History Month
The state's "divisive concepts" law is preventing educators from holding rational discussions about race relations in America, New Hampshire civil rights leaders said. February is Black History Month, a dedicated time for students to learn about the struggles and triumphs of African Americans despite systemic racism. James McKim, president of...
NHPR
State officials want $25 million for new Cannon tramway, as Sununu pitches gondola option
Gov. Chris Sununu and top state parks officials are both asking lawmakers to spend millions to replace the aging tramway at state-owned Cannon Mountain, but they appear at odds over what sort of lift – tram or gondola –the state should install. Tramways have conveyed visitors to Franconia...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in New Hampshire
New Hampshire is home to the famous White Mountains, lots of rivers and lakes, and stunning wooded areas. Tourists love visiting the state year-round for the hiking, biking, hunting, fishing, and other exploration opportunities. But one of the favorite times of year for locals and visitors is the winter when the state gets blanketed with beautiful snow. However, one part of the state gets even more snow than the rest. Keep reading to learn more about the snowiest place in New Hampshire.
Comments / 0