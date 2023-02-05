Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Vending machine with free life-saving drug placed in Madison Co. jail
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A life-saving drug is now available for free from a vending machine in the Madison County Detention Center. Voices of Hope partnered with other agencies to get a Narcan vending machine placed in the jail. It’s the second machine they’ve placed around central Kentucky and officials say they are making a difference.
fox56news.com
2 children dead after bus runs into Canada daycare
A city bus crashed into a day care center north of Montreal on Wednesday, leaving two children dead and sending six to the hospital. 2 children dead after bus runs into Canada daycare. A city bus crashed into a day care center north of Montreal on Wednesday, leaving two children...
wymt.com
‘People are going to suffer’: Leaders call on Frankfort to act on EKY housing needs
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Executive Director of the Housing Development Alliance in Hazard, Scott McReynolds said community leaders hope to receive federal funding. It would come from the Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery, but it could take anywhere between 12 to 18 months before that money is available.
fox56news.com
‘Everybody is numb’: Lexington family hit hard with gun violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The city of Lexington seeing its first homicide of 2023. Police said it was 24-year-old Marquis Tompkins Jr that was shot and killed. The victim’s grandmother said this is not the first time she’s had a loved one murdered. “Tears are just...
fox56news.com
Possible foul play after dog missing nearly a month in Clark County
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Clark County Animal Shelter and an owner are searching for a missing dog. The Clark County Animal Shelter said a dog went missing on Jan. 14 at the Red Roof Inn near 100 Interstate Drive after someone was hired to take the dog from one location to another. The shelter said they believe the dog is missing due to foul play, and multiple agencies have looked into the situation, but there are still questions.
linknky.com
Kentucky First Lady asks for help gathering supplies for victims of domestic violence
One of Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear’s primary goals is to make the commonwealth a safe place for all families. “To do that, we must take steps to not only fight against domestic violence but to also support survivors and their families,” she said at a Frankfort Kroger Monday morning.
WKYT 27
Results of Madison Co. wet/dry vote petition up in the air
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The potential for a county-wide alcohol sales vote in Madison County remains up in the air as signatures are being counted and verified. Attorney Wesley Browne, who is an organizer of the drive to hold a vote along with the May primary, says he is still waiting for County Clerk Kenny Barger’s office to determine if organizers turned in enough qualified signatures to trigger the special election.
fox56news.com
Avelo Airlines suspends Blue Grass Airport services
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Avelo Airlines has announced it will be ending Lexington service beginning Feb. 21. The airline company said the Blue Grass Airport (LEX) service is being suspended because it did not meet its expectations. An Avelo Airlines spokeswoman told FOX 56, any flights already booked...
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Post 5 Warn Public of Scam
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (02/07/2023) – Kentucky State Police, Post 5, in Campbellsburg has been contacted by a concerned citizen regarding an email scam in our area. This Citizen has received an email from someone stating they are with Best Buy-Geek Squad and they are being charged $349.99 for a maintenance plan. When contacting the number provided in the email, the scammer advised that they would issue a refund and an additional $50 for the inconvenience, all while gaining access to the citizen's bank account. The scammer then makes an error on the refund and requests you go to your bank to complete a wire transfer. Fortunately for this citizen, no money was removed from their bank account and the bank teller was able to close that account.
clayconews.com
FATAL COLLISION ON U.S. 127 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, KENTUCKY
HUSTONVILLE, KY (February 7, 2023) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond was contacted just before 8:00 P.M., Monday, February 6, 2023 in reference to a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on U.S. 127 South in Lincoln County. The inital investigation indicates a 2013...
Why deer are overpopulating Lincoln County, what residents want
Lincoln County residents are saying too many car accidents are occurring, because there are too many dear. Here's how they see fit to curb deer overpopulation.
fox56news.com
'The spirit led me to go': Officer reflects after saving teen father on I-40 bridge
A Memphis police officer is being hailed a hero after her comforting words stopped a teenage father from jumping off the I-40 bridge Thursday. ‘The spirit led me to go’: Officer reflects after …. A Memphis police officer is being hailed a hero after her comforting words stopped a...
fox56news.com
Clark County Health Dept. helping people stop smoking
The department will begin its seven week Freedom From Smoking program on Monday. Clark County Health Dept. helping people stop smoking. The department will begin its seven week Freedom From Smoking program on Monday. Woodford County beats Western Hills. February 6: Travel Tips, a shorter work week, and …. Here...
fox56news.com
EKU investing in new veteran's memorial
The new memorial will be built in Carloftis Garden. The new memorial will be built in Carloftis Garden. Contact FairyTails Pet Adoptions in Winchester for more information. Armed man steals Xanax pills from Lexington pharmacy. Lexington police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who walked into a...
fox56news.com
Mayor Gorton provides violence prevention grants to 16 Fayette County schools
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — On Tuesday, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced the city will provide 16 public schools in Fayette County with violence prevention grants, the first of its kind. The Family Resource and Youth Services Centers within the schools will be given $500 and $1,000 One Lexington...
fox56news.com
Structure fire on East 7th Street in Lexington
There were no injuries reported but there are still animals unaccounted for. There were no injuries reported but there are still animals unaccounted for. The American Rodeo Contender Tournament is at the …. Over 800 contestants from all over the nation are competing for the $1M prize this weekend. Winchester...
fox56news.com
'Doors of hell were open,' Chief Steve Szekely says of train derailment fire in East Palestine
We're getting one of our first accounts from one of those on the scene of Friday's huge train derailment and fire in East Palestine. ‘Doors of hell were open,’ Chief Steve Szekely says …. We're getting one of our first accounts from one of those on the scene of...
WKYT 27
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
fox56news.com
‘Slow, steady’ rise in Lexington COVID-19 cases
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — COVID-19 cases in the city of Lexington are slowly on the rise, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. The health department recorded 473 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths for the week of Jan. 28. through Feb. 3. The average of 68 new cases per day reflects the slow increase trend for the past several weeks.
