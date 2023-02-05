ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessamine County, KY

WKYT 27

Vending machine with free life-saving drug placed in Madison Co. jail

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A life-saving drug is now available for free from a vending machine in the Madison County Detention Center. Voices of Hope partnered with other agencies to get a Narcan vending machine placed in the jail. It’s the second machine they’ve placed around central Kentucky and officials say they are making a difference.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

2 children dead after bus runs into Canada daycare

A city bus crashed into a day care center north of Montreal on Wednesday, leaving two children dead and sending six to the hospital. 2 children dead after bus runs into Canada daycare. A city bus crashed into a day care center north of Montreal on Wednesday, leaving two children...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Possible foul play after dog missing nearly a month in Clark County

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Clark County Animal Shelter and an owner are searching for a missing dog. The Clark County Animal Shelter said a dog went missing on Jan. 14 at the Red Roof Inn near 100 Interstate Drive after someone was hired to take the dog from one location to another. The shelter said they believe the dog is missing due to foul play, and multiple agencies have looked into the situation, but there are still questions.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Results of Madison Co. wet/dry vote petition up in the air

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The potential for a county-wide alcohol sales vote in Madison County remains up in the air as signatures are being counted and verified. Attorney Wesley Browne, who is an organizer of the drive to hold a vote along with the May primary, says he is still waiting for County Clerk Kenny Barger’s office to determine if organizers turned in enough qualified signatures to trigger the special election.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Avelo Airlines suspends Blue Grass Airport services

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Avelo Airlines has announced it will be ending Lexington service beginning Feb. 21. The airline company said the Blue Grass Airport (LEX) service is being suspended because it did not meet its expectations. An Avelo Airlines spokeswoman told FOX 56, any flights already booked...
LEXINGTON, KY
953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police Post 5 Warn Public of Scam

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (02/07/2023) – Kentucky State Police, Post 5, in Campbellsburg has been contacted by a concerned citizen regarding an email scam in our area. This Citizen has received an email from someone stating they are with Best Buy-Geek Squad and they are being charged $349.99 for a maintenance plan. When contacting the number provided in the email, the scammer advised that they would issue a refund and an additional $50 for the inconvenience, all while gaining access to the citizen's bank account. The scammer then makes an error on the refund and requests you go to your bank to complete a wire transfer. Fortunately for this citizen, no money was removed from their bank account and the bank teller was able to close that account.
CAMPBELLSBURG, KY
clayconews.com

FATAL COLLISION ON U.S. 127 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, KENTUCKY

HUSTONVILLE, KY (February 7, 2023) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond was contacted just before 8:00 P.M., Monday, February 6, 2023 in reference to a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on U.S. 127 South in Lincoln County. The inital investigation indicates a 2013...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Clark County Health Dept. helping people stop smoking

The department will begin its seven week Freedom From Smoking program on Monday. Clark County Health Dept. helping people stop smoking. The department will begin its seven week Freedom From Smoking program on Monday. Woodford County beats Western Hills. February 6: Travel Tips, a shorter work week, and …. Here...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

EKU investing in new veteran's memorial

The new memorial will be built in Carloftis Garden. The new memorial will be built in Carloftis Garden. Contact FairyTails Pet Adoptions in Winchester for more information. Armed man steals Xanax pills from Lexington pharmacy. Lexington police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who walked into a...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Structure fire on East 7th Street in Lexington

There were no injuries reported but there are still animals unaccounted for. There were no injuries reported but there are still animals unaccounted for. The American Rodeo Contender Tournament is at the …. Over 800 contestants from all over the nation are competing for the $1M prize this weekend. Winchester...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

New details in Kentucky liquor store raids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

‘Slow, steady’ rise in Lexington COVID-19 cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — COVID-19 cases in the city of Lexington are slowly on the rise, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. The health department recorded 473 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths for the week of Jan. 28. through Feb. 3. The average of 68 new cases per day reflects the slow increase trend for the past several weeks.
LEXINGTON, KY

