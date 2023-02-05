ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Niyo: Even with changing role, Bey relishes time with Pistons: 'I love it here'

Detroit — Technically speaking, Saddiq Bey already has been traded once in his young NBA career. That’s how he ended up here, in fact, on the ground floor of Troy Weaver’s “restoration” effort in Detroit back in November 2020. Bey joined the Pistons as one of the final pieces of that byzantine, three-team trade that sent his draft rights from Brooklyn to Detroit, Luke Kennard to the Clippers, Bruce Brown to the Nets, and a bunch of future second-round picks scattered into the wind.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Report: Suns deny Pistons legend Isiah Thomas will join team's front office

The Phoenix Suns appeared to be doubling down on welcoming in some Motown flavor, but the team has allegedly denied a Tuesday night report that Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas will be joining the team's front office. One day after it was announced that Mat Isbia, former Michigan State basketball...
PHOENIX, AZ
Detroit News

Wojo: With deadlines approaching, Wings' Larkin, Pistons' Bogdanovic should stay right here

The Red Wings and Pistons sit at dangerous intersections, pretty much where they’ve sat for nearly a decade. And they can’t keep making the same turn toward uncertainty. Arguably the best player on each team is in quasi-limbo. Dylan Larkin, 26, is due to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. By most accounts, he and the Wings are at an impasse in contract talks, although the gap seems relatively modest. Steve Yzerman doesn’t lose many negotiations, one of the reasons he’s a highly successful GM. In this case, he doesn’t need the win. He needs to keep Larkin, a valuable player in his prime.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Watch: Detroit sports legends team up on another Super Bowl commercial

Trivia question: Which four Detroit sports legends teamed up for a commercial that will air during the Super Bowl?. The answer: Barry Sanders, Kirk Gibson, Rick Mahorn and Darren McCarty. The four sports stars of yesteryear — representing the Lions, Tigers, Pistons and Red Wings — shot a commercial for...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy