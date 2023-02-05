ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadena County, MN

valleynewslive.com

Man dies after snowmobile crash, hitting power pole in MN

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m. near Pequot Lakes. The crash report says a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie,...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
kfgo.com

Man killed in weekend snowmobile crash identified

STAPLES, Minn. – Cass County authorities in northern Minnesota have identified a Staples man killed in a weekend snowmobile crash. Mark Plattner, 65, and his family were returning home from a ride when the track on his snowmobile became dislodged, and he was thrown from the machine. Plattner was...
STAPLES, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Shed in Otter Tail County fire is total loss

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fire officials say the fire shed was at 15154 Co. Hwy 57. They say the initial report said the shed was fully engulfed with no one around. At the same time, officials say the homeowner was calling to report the fire...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Several goats die in Wadena County barn fire

WADENA COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — Several goats die in a barn fire in Wadena County. The sheriff’s office says the fire happened after 7 p.m. Saturday. The barn is located in Orton Township, north of Nimrod, Minnesota. When crews arrived on scene, the barn was fully engulfed. The...
WADENA COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fatal snowmobile crash in Staples, Minn.

STAPLES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 65-year-old man from Staples, Minn., died after a snowmobile crash in the Byron Township. Cass County emergency personnel and family members gave the man CPR after the crash. An investigation showed the snowmobile track broke off and ejected the driver. The man died...
STAPLES, MN
fox9.com

Snowmobiler killed in northern Minnesota crash

(FOX 9) - A snowmobiler in northern Minnesota died after a weekend crash near Brainerd, while another was seriously hurt in a separate incident on the same day. Deputies were called shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday for a reported snowmobile crash off 72nd Street SW in Bryon Township, about seven miles west of Nisswa.
BRAINERD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Silo top blows off during fire, injures firefighter, damages trucks

OSAKIS, Minn. -- A firefighter is in the hospital after the top of a silo blew off during a fire, hitting two emergency vehicles Saturday.The Osakis Fire Department says it responded to a silo fire at 13461 Cemetery Road Southeast in Orange Township shortly after 11:30 a.m.While extinguishing the fire, the top of the silo blew off and struck two fire trucks. One of the vehicles has been put out of service due to the damage it sustained.One firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
OSAKIS, MN
lptv.org

Bemidji Police Respond to Suicidal Person at Holiday Stationstore

A man who was threatening suicide and a gunfight with officers in the parking lot at Bemidji’s Holiday Stationstore was safely taken into custody for treatment purposes on Sunday afternoon. Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin says the man originally called threatening suicide at his home but then walked to...
BEMIDJI, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Snowmobiler dies in crash in Becker County

(Becker County, MN)--A fatal snowmobile crash reportedly took place in Becker County. According to the Becker County Sheriff's office, a single snowmobile was involved in a crash in Erie Township. The victim, a 34-year-old from Fargo, was reportedly not wearing a helmet. The victim were taken from the scene to St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes, where they were pronounced dead.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Phony money is reportedly found in the area

(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking area business owners to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. Officials say in the last week, a local bar received $500 in fake $100 bills. The fake money was reportedly used while buying pull tabs. Authorities say if you’re not sure how to tell if money is counterfeit, there are several resources available online which will help you find out if money is fake or not.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
fergusnow.com

Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight

For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
BECKER COUNTY, MN

