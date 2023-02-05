(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking area business owners to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. Officials say in the last week, a local bar received $500 in fake $100 bills. The fake money was reportedly used while buying pull tabs. Authorities say if you’re not sure how to tell if money is counterfeit, there are several resources available online which will help you find out if money is fake or not.

