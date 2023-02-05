Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Man dies after snowmobile crash, hitting power pole in MN
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m. near Pequot Lakes. The crash report says a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie,...
kfgo.com
Man killed in weekend snowmobile crash identified
STAPLES, Minn. – Cass County authorities in northern Minnesota have identified a Staples man killed in a weekend snowmobile crash. Mark Plattner, 65, and his family were returning home from a ride when the track on his snowmobile became dislodged, and he was thrown from the machine. Plattner was...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Shed in Otter Tail County fire is total loss
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fire officials say the fire shed was at 15154 Co. Hwy 57. They say the initial report said the shed was fully engulfed with no one around. At the same time, officials say the homeowner was calling to report the fire...
kvrr.com
Several goats die in Wadena County barn fire
WADENA COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — Several goats die in a barn fire in Wadena County. The sheriff’s office says the fire happened after 7 p.m. Saturday. The barn is located in Orton Township, north of Nimrod, Minnesota. When crews arrived on scene, the barn was fully engulfed. The...
valleynewslive.com
Fatal snowmobile crash in Staples, Minn.
STAPLES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 65-year-old man from Staples, Minn., died after a snowmobile crash in the Byron Township. Cass County emergency personnel and family members gave the man CPR after the crash. An investigation showed the snowmobile track broke off and ejected the driver. The man died...
fox9.com
Snowmobiler killed in northern Minnesota crash
(FOX 9) - A snowmobiler in northern Minnesota died after a weekend crash near Brainerd, while another was seriously hurt in a separate incident on the same day. Deputies were called shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday for a reported snowmobile crash off 72nd Street SW in Bryon Township, about seven miles west of Nisswa.
Minnesota Snowmobile Crashes Saturday Result In One Fatality, Two Serious Injuries
Earlier this winter, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reached out to snowmobilers to use caution when enjoying the trails this winter as there were an alarming number of fatalities already this season. Sadly, accidents continue to happen. Last weekend, a head-on snowmobile crash in Wisconsin led to hospitalizations, and...
fox9.com
Silo explosion injuress firefighter, damages 2 firetrucks in western Minnesota
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A firefighter was injured after a silo’s roof exploded during a fire on Saturday in western Minnesota. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews responded to a silo fire just after 11:30 a.m. on the 13400 block of Cemetery Road Southeast in Orange Township.
Silo top blows off during fire, injures firefighter, damages trucks
OSAKIS, Minn. -- A firefighter is in the hospital after the top of a silo blew off during a fire, hitting two emergency vehicles Saturday.The Osakis Fire Department says it responded to a silo fire at 13461 Cemetery Road Southeast in Orange Township shortly after 11:30 a.m.While extinguishing the fire, the top of the silo blew off and struck two fire trucks. One of the vehicles has been put out of service due to the damage it sustained.One firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
lptv.org
Bemidji Police Respond to Suicidal Person at Holiday Stationstore
A man who was threatening suicide and a gunfight with officers in the parking lot at Bemidji’s Holiday Stationstore was safely taken into custody for treatment purposes on Sunday afternoon. Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin says the man originally called threatening suicide at his home but then walked to...
voiceofalexandria.com
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Sgt. Jesse Grabow has another "Ask a Trooper" question and answer. Question: My grandson turned 15 and got his driving permit. I was wondering if he can practice driving with me? I am very excited and nervous for him. Thank you. Answer: Congratulations to...
voiceofalexandria.com
Snowmobiler dies in crash in Becker County
(Becker County, MN)--A fatal snowmobile crash reportedly took place in Becker County. According to the Becker County Sheriff's office, a single snowmobile was involved in a crash in Erie Township. The victim, a 34-year-old from Fargo, was reportedly not wearing a helmet. The victim were taken from the scene to St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes, where they were pronounced dead.
Mille Lacs County Deputy Arrests Prison Escapee
BAYVIEW (WJON News) -- A Deerwood man who escaped from a central Minnesota correctional facility was arrested following an incident in Mille Lacs County earlier this week. Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton says around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, a deputy on a routine patrol came across a vehicle parked in the middle of Highway 27 near Bayview.
voiceofalexandria.com
Phony money is reportedly found in the area
(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking area business owners to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. Officials say in the last week, a local bar received $500 in fake $100 bills. The fake money was reportedly used while buying pull tabs. Authorities say if you’re not sure how to tell if money is counterfeit, there are several resources available online which will help you find out if money is fake or not.
fergusnow.com
Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight
For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
Popular Mexican Restaurant Expanding to 3 New Locations in Minnesota
When you ask people in the area what their favorite food is when they go out to eat, you usually hear Mexican. There are so many choices from tacos, to nachos, to burritos and chimichangas to enchiladas, fajitas and more! Plus there are so many variations of these foods from the different meats, cheeses, heat factor, toppings and more.
Comments / 0