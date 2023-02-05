ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ocsportszone.com

Orange County girls soccer squads earn high seeds for CIF playoffs (brackets)

A number of Orange County high school girls soccer teams earned high seedings for the CIF playoffs that begin this week. Santa Margarita is No. 2 and VIlla Park No. 3 in Division 1, Pacifica is No. 2 in Division 2, Portola is No. 2 and Mission Viejo No. 4 in Division 3, Crean Lutheran is third and Fairmont Prep No. 4 in Division 5 and Anaheim is third in Division 6.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ocsportszone.com

CIF BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: All-county games and crosstown match-up on tap

Senior center Emmanuel Lemus leads Santa Ana into the CIF playoffs. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Analysis from OC Sports Zone on Wednesday’s openers. There are some potentially very exciting all-Orange County match-ups Wednesday in the opening round of the CIF boys basketball playoffs, including San Juan Hills at Crean Lutheran and Santa Margarita at Los Alamitos in Division 1; Orange Lutheran at Aliso Niguel, Villa Park at Edison and Marina at Tesoro in Division 2AA; and Laguna Hills at Newport Harbor in Division 3A. In addition, Portola plays at No. 2 seed Pacifica Christian in Division 2A.
SANTA ANA, CA
HeySoCal

Newport Beach woman, LA man win Surf City Marathon

Michelle Jacobsen of Newport Beach was the women’s winner of Sunday’s 27th Surf City Marathon in Huntington Beach while Jason Yang of Los Angeles was the men’s winner by more than 12 minutes. Heather Gilliland of Cardiff-by-the-Sea was the women’s leader for most of the race, until...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Fire in the Harbor/Trask area

Firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority battled a blaze in the area of Trask Avenue and Harbor Boulevard in Garden Grove an an abandoned building early Tuesday morning. There have been at least two other similar fires in that area in recent weeks. A homeless person was injured and...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
The 562

Boys’ Basketball CIF-SS Brackets Announced

The CIF Southern Section boys’ basketball brackets were released on Sunday afternoon, with five Long Beach teams making the postseason. St. Anthony, Jordan, Long Beach Poly, Lakewood, and Wilson will all compete in games starting on Wednesday, with the Moore League champion Panthers hosting the only home game in Long Beach that night. Teams that advance would play a second round game on Friday.
LONG BEACH, CA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Ranch at Laguna Beach Debuts Two New Cultural Experiences

The Ranch at Laguna Beach is debuting two new cultural experiences in collaboration with local creatives Gary Larson and John Cosby. The Shaper and The Painter aim to immerse guests in two of Laguna beach’s most iconic cultural elements: surfing and plein air painting. Guests will obtain insight into the crafts and connect to the cultural pillars that are a cornerstone of the vibrant coastal community.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
LATACO

Neighborhood Food Guide: The 14 Best Restaurants—and Tacos—in Pasadena

L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our neighborhood page to get to know why Los Angeles is the best damn city in the world.
PASADENA, CA
tourcounsel.com

South Bay Galleria | Shopping mall in Redondo Beach, California

South Bay Galleria, formerly named Galleria at South Bay, is a shopping mall located in Redondo Beach, California, United States. It is anchored by Macy's, Kohl's, Target, Q, Wonder of Dinosaurs, and a 16-screen AMC Theatres multiplex. It also includes H&M. In February 1955, it was announced that a major...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
cruisefever.net

Best Cruises from Los Angeles, California in 2023

Looking to take a cruise out of Los Angeles but you’re not sure where you want to go yet?. Los Angeles World Cruise Center in San Pedro offers cruises to destinations all over the world. We looked at all the cruises sailing out of LA and Long Beach in 2023 and broke down what we thought were the best cruises from Los Angeles in 6 categories.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tourcounsel.com

Promenade on the Peninsula | Shopping mall in California

Promenade on the Peninsula is the current name of originally enclosed, now open-air regional shopping mall in Rolling Hills Estates on the affluent Palos Verdes Peninsula in the South Bay area of Greater Los Angeles. Former names include The Courtyard, Shops at Palos Verdes and Avenue of the Peninsula. In...
ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, CA
yovenice.com

Duo Accused of Defrauding Malibu Physician out of $2.7 Million After Meeting at Venice Beach Ice Cream Shop

Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore face up to 20 years in prison. A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12‑count indictment alleging they defrauded a Malibu physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, the Justice Department announced last week.
MALIBU, CA
smchseagleeye.com

Atmospheric River hits the West Coast

Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE

