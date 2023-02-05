Read full article on original website
Related
Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose Speaks On Wrestling Again
WWE NXT has operated without its women's division centerpiece for just under two months now. Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose was released from the company hours after losing her championship to Roxanne Perez on a December edition of WWE NXT. This cut was made due to Rose's FanTime account, a paid service she was ...
WWE Reveals End of Toxic Attraction During Bayley's NXT Return
Tonight's WWE NXT featured a very special return in the form of Bayley, who brought Ding Dong, Hello! back and had Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin on as guests. The show revolved around their continued friendship after turning on each other in their match against Roxanne Perez, and it really seemed like Bayley ...
WWE Raw: Reason For Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman Segment Revealed
The Rhodes to WrestleMania is in full effect. Cody Rhodes made his long-awaited return to WWE at January's WWE Royal Rumble, outlasting 29 other superstars in the men's multi-man battle royal to punch his ticket to WWE WrestleMania 39. While past years have left the Rumble winner with a choice of opponent at the grandest ...
Current WWE Champion Sees Brock Lesnar As His "End Boss"
Since returning to WWE in 2012, Brock Lesnar has largely been occupied with a select few opponents. The Beast Incarnate had lengthy feuds with John Cena and Triple H before mixing it up with CM Punk and The Undertaker. Victories over all of the aforementioned men led him into a multi-year program with Roman Reigns, ...
WWE Superstar Facing Suspension
In the midst of WWE WrestleMania 39 season, WWE's developmental territory is building to its own culminating clash. NXT hosted NXT Vengeance Day this past weekend, headlined by Bron Breakker retaining his NXT Championship against Grayson Waller in a steel cage match. This victory continued Breakker's lengthy run with the white and gold's top prize, ...
Updated WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Card After Tonight's WWE Raw
Tonight's Monday Night Raw featured a few big updates for WWE's upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Feb. 18 in Montreal. A mixed-tag match between Edge & Beth Pheonix and The Judgement Day's Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley was made official, Brock Lesnar threw down a challenge for a third match with Bobby Lashley and three ...
AEW Expecting "Big Increases" For Next TV Deal
All Elite Wrestling is approaching a crucial point in its short history. When Tony Khan launched the promotion in early 2019, it was just a matter of months before he inked a television deal with WarnerMedia to bring weekly AEW broadcasts to TNT. Less than two years after AEW Dynamite premiered on TNT, WarnerMedia doubled ...
WWE Raw Picks Up Five Wrestlers From WWE SmackDown
WWE shook up its rosters on Monday by sending five of the Friday Night SmackDown stars over to Monday Night Raw. After popping up in a backstage vignette last week (and teasing their interest in Otis), Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reported on Monday that Maxxine Dupri, Mace and Mansoor have all moved to the ...
WWE's Sami Zayn Proves He Still Hates Johnny Knoxville
Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville's rivalry was one of the highlights of WWE TV for the first quarter of 2022. It culminated at WrestleMania 38, in which Knoxville used plenty of Jackass-related tricks (and even a few cast members) in order to get the win over the former Intercontinental Champion. Knoxville left WWE programming after ...
Alexa Bliss Responds to Trolls Over the Report That She's Stepping Away From WWE TV
News broke on Tuesday night that Alexa Bliss would be taking some time away from the WWE. The details as to why are still unclear, but it has been noted that WWE knew about Bliss' decision heading into her match with Bianca Belair at last month's Royal Rumble. That match wound up lasting a mere ...
AEW Dynamite Preview: MJF and Bryan Danielson in Action, Two Championship Matches
The road to AEW Revolution is reaching a crucial checkpoint. Tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite will feature the last labor for Bryan Danielson, as one more singles victory would cement him as the Number 1 Contender for the AEW World Championship. AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has made Danielson earn his title shot over ...
New Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Is Big News for Red Dead Online Players
A new Red Dead Redemption 2 update has been released by Rockstar Games via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. What the first update to the game in 2023, and the first since September 2022, does, we don't know. While Rockstar Games has released the patch notes for the update, the patch notes in question don't ...
Gigi Dolin Shows Nasty Bruise From Where Jacy Jayne Stomped Her Face
This week's NXT saw what was left of Toxic Attraction implode as Jacy Jayne ruthlessly attacked Gigi Dolin following a talk show segment on Bayley's "Ding Dong! Hello!" show. The exclamation point came whe Hayne tossed Golin into the doorframe in the middle of the show's set, then stomped on her face. Dolin was left ...
Upcoming AEW Rampage Changes Timeslot
After just under two years of airing all of its televised content exclusively on AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling expanded its weekly broadcast programming to two shows with the launch of AEW Rampage in Summer 2021. Airing at 10 PM ET on Fridays, AEW Rampage started off white-hot, featuring Christian Cage handing Kenny Omega his ...
Comments / 0