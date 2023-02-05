ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat

Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
ComicBook

Bleach Cosplay Hypes Up Yoruichi's Thousand-Year Blood War Comeback

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be returning later this year with its next slate of highly anticipated episodes, and one awesome cosplay is ready for the reunion with Yoruichi Shihouin! After waiting over a decade, Bleach's anime adaptation returned in full and took on the final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series. Despite all ...
ComicBook

Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way

The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
ComicBook

The Last of Us Episode 5 Premiering Early on HBO Max

Fans are going to be able to watch the fifth episode of The Last of Us a little earlier than usual next week. While the hit survival series typically airs Sunday nights simulcast between HBO and HBO Max, Super Bowl LVII is causing the cable channel to air Episode 5 earlier in the week. Ahead of Sunday's The Last of Us Episode 4, it was revealed Episode 5 will air Friday, February 10th, during the same time.
People

The Last of Us Proposes a Pandemic Based on Fungal Infection — Could that Happen?

In the hit HBO Max show The Last of Us, humans are infected with the cordyceps fungi turning them into zombie-like creatures, prompting some to wonder — is that something to worry about? CNN's medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta weighed in Tuesday morning on the theory that cordyceps fungi would be able to infect humans, as shown in the video game and show The Last of Us. In the popular HBO Max show, the human population has been devastated by a parasitic fungal infection from a strain of cordyceps,...
ComicBook

Daredevil: Born Again Star Says Fans Will Be Surprised by Reboot

Rest assured Daredevil: Born Again is going to be just as exciting as Netflix's original Daredevil series, even though the two are set to be very different than one another. That much comes from the Kingpin of crime himself Vincent D'Onofrio, who recently talked a little about the upcoming reboot with some fans over Twitter. ...
ComicBook

DC Reveals Red Canary's Identity

DC's Lazarus Planet event is now underway, throwing a number of heroes and villains from the publisher's canon into uncharted territory. In addition to franchise staples like Batman, Robin, and Martian Manhunter, the event also features some of DC's newer fan-favorites -- including Red Canary. The heroine, who was introduced amid last year's Dark Crisis ...
ComicBook

LEGO Super Mario Mighty Bowser Set is On Sale

LEGO's partnership with Nintendo recently launched what is arguably the most exciting set in the entire LEGO Super Mario lineup. The Mighty Bowser building kit is biggest set in the LEGO Super Mario lineup to date with a whopping 2,807 pieces. It also includes features like a fireball launcher and a button to control Bowser's ...
ComicBook

Netflix Clarifies New Password-Sharing Household Rules

Netflix has dropped some new clarifications about their password sharing rules. In a new social media post, the streamer laid out the framework for how they're looking to move forward. For interested parties, it seems that the definition of a "household" is going to be key. Basically, there will be a home base location and ...
ComicBook

Netflix's AI Anime Is Stirring Major Industry Backlash

Another day, another AI controversy. It seems like social media cannot get away from artificial tech no matter how hard it tries. Of course, artists are feeling that deep in their bones as AI-generated artwork has become a hot topic in the past year. Now, Netflix has put the situation center stage with a new ...
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Gets Good News Despite Justin Roiland Controversy

Rick and Morty might be in the midst of some massive shifts due to everything happening with series co-creator Justin Roiland, but there's finally been some good news for the rest of the team working on the series as a new report is teasing that the series is still planning to go beyond its currently ...

