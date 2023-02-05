Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
How to Transfer Netflix Profiles Before the Password-Sharing Crackdown
It’s no secret that Netflix is cracking down on password sharing. Soon you’ll find yourself paying an additional charge if individuals outside your household access your Netflix account. While we don’t have details on when the change is rolling out, Netflix has already provided a tool to ease...
The fungal threat to human health is growing in a warmer, wetter, sicker world
Many millions of fungi are good for the environment, but a few hundred can cause disease in humans. However, the threat from fungal pathogens is increasing, experts say, and may grow much worse in a warmer, wetter and sicker world.
Bleach Cosplay Hypes Up Yoruichi's Thousand-Year Blood War Comeback
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be returning later this year with its next slate of highly anticipated episodes, and one awesome cosplay is ready for the reunion with Yoruichi Shihouin! After waiting over a decade, Bleach's anime adaptation returned in full and took on the final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series. Despite all ...
Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way
The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
YouTuber PewDiePie announces he's going to be a dad
Controversial YouTube superstar PewDiePie is set to become a father.
The Last of Us Star Melanie Lynskey Has Perfect Response To Body-Shaming Post
The fourth episode of HBO's newest hit series, The Last of Us, was released on Sunday and saw Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) ending up in Kansas City, Missouri where things are tense thanks to a ruthless revolutionary, Kathleen, who is being played by Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey. In the past, Lynskey has ...
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 5 Premiering Early on HBO Max
Fans are going to be able to watch the fifth episode of The Last of Us a little earlier than usual next week. While the hit survival series typically airs Sunday nights simulcast between HBO and HBO Max, Super Bowl LVII is causing the cable channel to air Episode 5 earlier in the week. Ahead of Sunday's The Last of Us Episode 4, it was revealed Episode 5 will air Friday, February 10th, during the same time.
The Last of Us Proposes a Pandemic Based on Fungal Infection — Could that Happen?
In the hit HBO Max show The Last of Us, humans are infected with the cordyceps fungi turning them into zombie-like creatures, prompting some to wonder — is that something to worry about? CNN's medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta weighed in Tuesday morning on the theory that cordyceps fungi would be able to infect humans, as shown in the video game and show The Last of Us. In the popular HBO Max show, the human population has been devastated by a parasitic fungal infection from a strain of cordyceps,...
Elizabeth Banks Reveals She Had Pitches for Thor: Ragnarok and a Catwoman Movie
Elizabeth Banks is known for acting in an array of projects ranging from The Hunger Games to Pitch Perfect, but she's also a director in Hollywood. Banks has helmed big films such as Pitch Perfect 2 and Charlie's Angels (2019) and her upcoming movie Cocaine Bear is hitting theaters later this month. In honor of ...
Daredevil: Born Again Star Says Fans Will Be Surprised by Reboot
Rest assured Daredevil: Born Again is going to be just as exciting as Netflix's original Daredevil series, even though the two are set to be very different than one another. That much comes from the Kingpin of crime himself Vincent D'Onofrio, who recently talked a little about the upcoming reboot with some fans over Twitter. ...
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Jonathan Majors Reveals Important Kang Detail
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors revealed what links all the Kang variants. iO9's Germain Lussier spoke to the MCU actor about his villainous debut as Kang the Conqueror in this film. But, the question of what makes this character tick came up and Majors offered a very thoughtful response. In those words ...
Star Wars Reveals the Fate of the Clone Troopers and the Rise of the Stormtroopers
Star Wars fans have known that the Clone Army commissioned to fight during the Clone Wars would one day go away, replaced by the Stormtroopers that served the Galactic Empire during the era of the Rebellion. Star Wars: The Bad Batch has been foreshadowing this transition, from Tarkin griping about the cost of such soldiers ...
DC Reveals Red Canary's Identity
DC's Lazarus Planet event is now underway, throwing a number of heroes and villains from the publisher's canon into uncharted territory. In addition to franchise staples like Batman, Robin, and Martian Manhunter, the event also features some of DC's newer fan-favorites -- including Red Canary. The heroine, who was introduced amid last year's Dark Crisis ...
LEGO Super Mario Mighty Bowser Set is On Sale
LEGO's partnership with Nintendo recently launched what is arguably the most exciting set in the entire LEGO Super Mario lineup. The Mighty Bowser building kit is biggest set in the LEGO Super Mario lineup to date with a whopping 2,807 pieces. It also includes features like a fireball launcher and a button to control Bowser's ...
Netflix Clarifies New Password-Sharing Household Rules
Netflix has dropped some new clarifications about their password sharing rules. In a new social media post, the streamer laid out the framework for how they're looking to move forward. For interested parties, it seems that the definition of a "household" is going to be key. Basically, there will be a home base location and ...
Netflix's AI Anime Is Stirring Major Industry Backlash
Another day, another AI controversy. It seems like social media cannot get away from artificial tech no matter how hard it tries. Of course, artists are feeling that deep in their bones as AI-generated artwork has become a hot topic in the past year. Now, Netflix has put the situation center stage with a new ...
TikTok Creators Are Jumping Into the Glass Child Discourse — What Is a Glass Child?
The latest TikTok trend features audio with the lyrics, "Did you get enough love, my little dove? Why do you cry?" So why are TikTok creators attaching captions to their videos describing themselves as "glass children" with the aforementioned audio?. Article continues below advertisement. Other creators are captioning their TikToks...
Rick and Morty Gets Good News Despite Justin Roiland Controversy
Rick and Morty might be in the midst of some massive shifts due to everything happening with series co-creator Justin Roiland, but there's finally been some good news for the rest of the team working on the series as a new report is teasing that the series is still planning to go beyond its currently ...
Comments / 0