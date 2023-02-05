Read full article on original website
Two former football players accused of 2020 rape and kidnapping begin trial, footage and testimony spearhead discussionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Knowles using spring practice to enhance defense ‘to win every game’ in Year 2 at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Baseball: Mosiello not going to wait in first year as head coachThe LanternColumbus, OH
Get super full: A student’s restaurant guide to Super Bowl LVIIThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Westerville prepares for Intel with land purchase
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Westerville is investing in a new development project, in anticipation of business demands related to Intel’s semiconductor facilities in Licking County. City council members voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of 88 acres of land by the Westerville Industry and Commerce Corporation. The property, located along the east […]
Residents voice concern about proposed data center facility in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Mark Baranoski observes his creek every day. The Blacklick Creek is not just his — but about 500 feet of it runs through the backyard of the Plain Township house he and his wife, Emily Eby, bought more than 30 years ago. Baranoski said he looks for noticeable changes in […]
sciotopost.com
Field Reports for Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers
State Wildlife Officer Antoinette Freet, assigned to Licking County, was dispatched to a residence in Lancaster on a report that a white-tailed deer was caught in a fence. Upon arrival, Officer Freet found a doe with her back foot stuck in the chain-link fence. Officer Freet released the deer using bolt cutters. The doe ran off after the incident and will likely recover completely.
US 23 in Delaware County reopens following explosion
UPDATE: The Ohio Department of Transportation reported that at approximately 10:10 p.m., U.S. 23 reopened following Monday’s fire. LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday afternoon. Currently, U.S. 23 is closed in both directions at East Orange Road, causing […]
NBC4 Columbus
Explosion causes heavy traffic on U.S. 23 in Delaware County
Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday afternoon. Full story: https://nbc4i.co/3K2xnA7. Explosion causes heavy traffic on U.S. 23 in Delaware …. Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday...
‘Shawshank Redemption’ tree at center of Ohio lawsuit
Pieces of Ohio's movie history were mistakenly burned, leaving their owner out of potential merchandising revenue, according to a new civil lawsuit filed in Richland County.
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus shopping center Walnut Creek Plaza purchased for $24 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Columbus shopping center has changed hands for the second time in five years. Walnut Creek Plaza was purchased by ExchangeRight Net-Leased Portfolio 61 DST for just under $24 million, Franklin County property records show. The seller is NNN Columbus OH Owner LP, which is an affiliate of Athene Asset Management LLC — a Los Angeles-based subsidiary of Apollo Global Management LP.
Tech companies buying up land around Intel plant in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Construction is in early progress at the site of the eventual Intel semiconductor fabrication plants in New Albany, but a number of technology companies continue to buy swaths of surrounding land in the business park the chipmaker is calling home. At least two companies forked over tens of millions of […]
cwcolumbus.com
Housing Crisis: Those in 'middle class' say they're getting priced out of Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A struggling middle-class says it's getting priced out of their homes in the Columbus area due to increasing rent, utilities, and other inflated expenses. "I'm living paycheck to paycheck and barely making it," said renter Robert Garry after calling ABC 6 On Your Side Problem...
Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda. While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. “Outside of […]
columbusunderground.com
Updated Projection Sets Expectation for 3.15 Million Central Ohio Residents in 2050
Columbus is growing, and according to the latest data from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC), it’s actually expected to grow a bit faster than previously thought. The latest population modeling now indicates that the Central Ohio region will surpass the 3 million mark before the year 2050, likely hitting a population total of 3.15 million that year.
YAHOO!
Intel project in Ohio to test region's ability to meet labor demand, report says
Intel has said it will hire 3,000 workers for the two fabs in New Albany with an average wage of $135,000 a year. Filling those jobs and getting workers access to the training they will need for semiconductor manufacturing jobs will be a big test in Ohio and the other parts of the country where semiconductor companies are expanding or setting up new operations, according to a new report from the Brookings Institute.
Cleveland Scene
13 Stunning Ohio Caves You Can and Should Explore
Ohio is home to more than 400 caves and caverns, yet few are open to the public. You can enjoy these 13, however, and get awestruck at their beauty and otherworldliness. Hocking Hills State Park - OH 56, Logan, 740-385-6842. Rock House is the only full cave in Hocking Hills...
FireRescue1
3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
Ohio public schools under attack as lack of accountability allows Nazi homeschooling scandal
Public education is in the crosshairs of book-banning, speech-censoring bullies, and private school zealots draining public school dollars. Missing in the DeSantis shuffle and campaigns to privatize education is any correlating interest in how the vast majority of publicly educated students in this country learn, develop, grow, and achieve. Some 90% of Ohio kids attend […] The post Ohio public schools under attack as lack of accountability allows Nazi homeschooling scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former Vinton Co. fiscal officer and wildlife center head sentenced to prison
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Former Vinton Township Fiscal Officer and Union Ridge Wildlife Center head Cy Vierstra is in jail today after being sentenced on one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, one count of theft in office, and multiple counts of tampering with records. Vierstra...
Critical race theory video discussed at Upper Arlington school board meeting
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – An audience of nearly 200 attended Tuesday’s Upper Arlington City School Board’s meeting, the board’s first public meeting since a video recorded in secret captured a district administrator talk about critical race theory. “You are all here because you care deeply about our schools, our students, and our community,” said […]
Historic landmark could be lost in OSU expansion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center is planning to build a new patient rehab center on the east side, but in order to do so, they will have to demolish Henderson House, a historic Black landmark. The proposal is receiving strong pushback from some community members. The Henderson House was described […]
Ohio man dies after house trailer falls on top of him
An Ohio man died on Sunday after a house trailer fell on top of him. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call on Sunday afternoon in reference to a male trapped under a house trailer on Keene Twp Rd 47. Officials say they found 52-year-old Robert Guthrie dead at the scene. Officials […]
