Intel has said it will hire 3,000 workers for the two fabs in New Albany with an average wage of $135,000 a year. Filling those jobs and getting workers access to the training they will need for semiconductor manufacturing jobs will be a big test in Ohio and the other parts of the country where semiconductor companies are expanding or setting up new operations, according to a new report from the Brookings Institute.

NEW ALBANY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO