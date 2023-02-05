ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q985

New Attraction Opening In Former Laser Quest Space In Rockford

Remember when Laser Quest in Rockford was the coolest place to have your birthday party in middle school? Well, Sector 815 is bringing live action laser tag back!. After Laser Quest in Rockford closed their doors in 2020 after 27 years of business, the space has been vacant for nearly three years.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Mac Brothers Artisan Cheesecakes are changing the world one cheesecake at a time

We’re continuing our search for the Stateline’s Best Sweets at Mac Brothers Artisan Cheesecakes in Machesney Park. Mac Brothers started with brothers Christopher and Farel as a small business for their family and grew into their own store. They have so many flavors that are made from scratch and even have gluten free options. If you think Mac Brothers Artisan Cheesecakes has what it takes to win Stateline’s Best Sweets you can vote once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm on February 14th here.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Looking for the best pizza restaurants in Rockford, Illinois? Here are the Top 10 highest-rated pizzerias in the city, according to Trip Advisor reviews. The best pizza place is Linos, at 5611 E. State Street. Lino’s has been a staple of Rockford for 50 years, and offers pizza topped with cheese […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockton coffee shop goes mobile and selects new name

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the community’s help, DeeDee’s Main Street Coffee and Decor selected a name for their trailer that not only represents the flavors of coffee but also has a unique tie to the owner’s family. “My husband and I kind of had an idea...
ROCKTON, IL
WIFR

Realtors deliver Valentines to nursing home residents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dawn Davis-Brown and 20 other Rockford-area real estate agents have come together and addressed about 100 cards and letters to residents of area senior living facilities. By Feb. 14, that number could reach 1,000. The cards remind seniors that while they may be living away from...
ROCKFORD, IL
seniorshousingbusiness.com

AHIB Negotiates $21.1M Sale of Valkommen Plaza in Rockford, Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Affordable Housing Investment Brokerage Inc. (AHIB) has arranged the sale of Valkommen Plaza, a 171-unit affordable seniors housing community in Rockford, approximately 90 miles northwest of Chicago and southwest of Milwaukee. A private investor sold the asset to Envolve Communities for $21.1 million. AHIB’s Kyle Shoemaker...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Final day of 3rd Annual ‘Rockford Restuarant Week’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Need dinner plans for Monday? There is only one day left for the 3rd Annual “Rockford Region Restaurant Week.” Monday is the final day of the event. Local restaurants have been offering their best entrees, cocktails and limited time promotions. Residents can vote for their favorites in different categories, such as […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Donation drive to replace Kegel Harley-Davidson chili cook-off

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The annual Kegel Harley-Davidson chili cook-off to benefit the Rock River Valley Pantry is canceled, but the motorcycle dealership says people can still help out. Instead of a chili cook-off, the dealership will be matching up to $1000 in monetary donations made to the pantry and...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Second results of Chemtool survey released

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than a year and a half after the Chemtool explosion, leaders now have a better idea on the concerns Rockton residents may have to this day. “There was no time for leeway if you’re in this community, it happened, you had to move,” said Dr. Sandra Martell with the Winnebago County Health Department.
ROCKTON, IL
WGN News

Rockford Speedway to close after 76 years, being sold

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Speedway has announced the 2023 season will be its last as the iconic raceway has been sold for redevelopment. The adjacent Forest Hills Lodge will close on June 1, 2023. The owners said development along 173 spurred a decision to sell the Speedway. Opened in 1948, the Rockford Speedway […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Car caught under semi-truck in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigation is underway Tuesday after a car became stuck under a semi-truck in south Rockford. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Samuelson and Falcon roads in Rockford. Injuries have not been confirmed, but 23 News reports the coroner’s office is on...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

15 people hospitalized after exposure to hazardous materials at Rockford airport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fifteen people were hospitalized after coming in contact with hazardous chemicals at the Chicago Rockford International Airport on Tuesday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, around 11:44 a.m., a forklift operator at the RFD cargo center, located at 6020 Cessna Drive, caused the breach of a barrel containing toxic dry powder […]
ROCKFORD, IL
100fmrockford.com

Grassroots food bank in Rockford at risk of losing its space without fast fundraising

ROCKFORD — A grassroots food bank on the city’s northwest side is making a last-ditch effort to raise enough money to stay in its home on Rockton Avenue. Voices of Inspiration, a nonprofit started by Vivian Lott about five years ago, allows anyone in need to shop its food bank for free groceries once a week. It also helps residents connect with job training, navigate Link and social security or obtain necessary IDs.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill at Rockford Airport

15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill at Rockford Airport. 15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill …. 15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill at Rockford Airport. 13 high school teams to participate in 37th Illinois …. Teams from across Illinois will be putting their snow sculpting skills to...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Lucky Illinois Woman Survives Freak Accident while Snowmobiling

Snowmobiling is an exciting winter activity in Illinois but it can be really dangerous too. The Thrill Of Snowmobiling In Illinois During The Winter. One of the great things about living in Illinois is we get to experience all four seasons. I know winter can be grueling at times but there are also so many fun activities to participate in. One of the most popular ones is snowmobiling. There are plenty of killer trails to conquer. It's quite the rush too because there are dangerous elements involved too. I've gone a couple of times and had a blast.
ILLINOIS STATE
100fmrockford.com

Photos: 815 Ale Fest at Tebala Event Center

CHERRY VALLEY — Hundreds of people filled the Tebala Event Center on Saturday for the sold out 815 Ale Fest. The annual celebration of craft beer and other spirits is put on by Mid-West Family Broadcasting in partnership with a host of breweries around the region. More photo galleries:...
CHERRY VALLEY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy