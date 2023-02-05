Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Related
100fmrockford.com
Here are your ‘Best of’ winners for 2023 Rockford Region Restaurant Week
ROCKFORD — Local foodies said for the second year in a row that Ernie’s Midtown Pub has the best vibe and atmosphere. When it comes to the most flavorful bite, they liked The Norwegian. Those were a few of the winners from the annual “Best of” awards handed...
New Attraction Opening In Former Laser Quest Space In Rockford
Remember when Laser Quest in Rockford was the coolest place to have your birthday party in middle school? Well, Sector 815 is bringing live action laser tag back!. After Laser Quest in Rockford closed their doors in 2020 after 27 years of business, the space has been vacant for nearly three years.
LOOK! We Found the Recipe for Illinois’ Favorite Maid Rite Sandwiches
This classifies as a victory. There was one Maid-Rite sandwich shop in Rockford when I moved here in the '90s. Since it closed I've really missed them. Sadly, there are some people that have never enjoyed the loose-meat heaven that is a Maid-Rite sandwich. The sandwich originated in Iowa. When...
MyStateline.com
Mac Brothers Artisan Cheesecakes are changing the world one cheesecake at a time
We’re continuing our search for the Stateline’s Best Sweets at Mac Brothers Artisan Cheesecakes in Machesney Park. Mac Brothers started with brothers Christopher and Farel as a small business for their family and grew into their own store. They have so many flavors that are made from scratch and even have gluten free options. If you think Mac Brothers Artisan Cheesecakes has what it takes to win Stateline’s Best Sweets you can vote once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm on February 14th here.
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Looking for the best pizza restaurants in Rockford, Illinois? Here are the Top 10 highest-rated pizzerias in the city, according to Trip Advisor reviews. The best pizza place is Linos, at 5611 E. State Street. Lino’s has been a staple of Rockford for 50 years, and offers pizza topped with cheese […]
WIFR
Rockton coffee shop goes mobile and selects new name
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the community’s help, DeeDee’s Main Street Coffee and Decor selected a name for their trailer that not only represents the flavors of coffee but also has a unique tie to the owner’s family. “My husband and I kind of had an idea...
WIFR
Realtors deliver Valentines to nursing home residents
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dawn Davis-Brown and 20 other Rockford-area real estate agents have come together and addressed about 100 cards and letters to residents of area senior living facilities. By Feb. 14, that number could reach 1,000. The cards remind seniors that while they may be living away from...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
AHIB Negotiates $21.1M Sale of Valkommen Plaza in Rockford, Illinois
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Affordable Housing Investment Brokerage Inc. (AHIB) has arranged the sale of Valkommen Plaza, a 171-unit affordable seniors housing community in Rockford, approximately 90 miles northwest of Chicago and southwest of Milwaukee. A private investor sold the asset to Envolve Communities for $21.1 million. AHIB’s Kyle Shoemaker...
Final day of 3rd Annual ‘Rockford Restuarant Week’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Need dinner plans for Monday? There is only one day left for the 3rd Annual “Rockford Region Restaurant Week.” Monday is the final day of the event. Local restaurants have been offering their best entrees, cocktails and limited time promotions. Residents can vote for their favorites in different categories, such as […]
WIFR
Donation drive to replace Kegel Harley-Davidson chili cook-off
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The annual Kegel Harley-Davidson chili cook-off to benefit the Rock River Valley Pantry is canceled, but the motorcycle dealership says people can still help out. Instead of a chili cook-off, the dealership will be matching up to $1000 in monetary donations made to the pantry and...
WIFR
Second results of Chemtool survey released
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than a year and a half after the Chemtool explosion, leaders now have a better idea on the concerns Rockton residents may have to this day. “There was no time for leeway if you’re in this community, it happened, you had to move,” said Dr. Sandra Martell with the Winnebago County Health Department.
nbc15.com
Hy-Vee grocery store locations opening in Janesville, Oregon Tuesday
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the inmate who died Thursday morning after she was found lying on the floor of her cell. A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. Shooting outside...
Rockford Speedway to close after 76 years, being sold
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Speedway has announced the 2023 season will be its last as the iconic raceway has been sold for redevelopment. The adjacent Forest Hills Lodge will close on June 1, 2023. The owners said development along 173 spurred a decision to sell the Speedway. Opened in 1948, the Rockford Speedway […]
Channel 3000
'Without that, we would definitely be a food desert': Grand opening of grocery chain a relief for Oregon
OREGON, Wis. -- Two new grocery stores had their grand opening in Southern Wisconsin on Tuesday. Hy-Vee has opened grocery stores in both Janesville and Oregon: something one of those communities was previously in need of replacing.
WIFR
Car caught under semi-truck in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigation is underway Tuesday after a car became stuck under a semi-truck in south Rockford. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Samuelson and Falcon roads in Rockford. Injuries have not been confirmed, but 23 News reports the coroner’s office is on...
15 people hospitalized after exposure to hazardous materials at Rockford airport
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fifteen people were hospitalized after coming in contact with hazardous chemicals at the Chicago Rockford International Airport on Tuesday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, around 11:44 a.m., a forklift operator at the RFD cargo center, located at 6020 Cessna Drive, caused the breach of a barrel containing toxic dry powder […]
100fmrockford.com
Grassroots food bank in Rockford at risk of losing its space without fast fundraising
ROCKFORD — A grassroots food bank on the city’s northwest side is making a last-ditch effort to raise enough money to stay in its home on Rockton Avenue. Voices of Inspiration, a nonprofit started by Vivian Lott about five years ago, allows anyone in need to shop its food bank for free groceries once a week. It also helps residents connect with job training, navigate Link and social security or obtain necessary IDs.
MyStateline.com
15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill at Rockford Airport
15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill at Rockford Airport. 15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill …. 15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill at Rockford Airport. 13 high school teams to participate in 37th Illinois …. Teams from across Illinois will be putting their snow sculpting skills to...
Lucky Illinois Woman Survives Freak Accident while Snowmobiling
Snowmobiling is an exciting winter activity in Illinois but it can be really dangerous too. The Thrill Of Snowmobiling In Illinois During The Winter. One of the great things about living in Illinois is we get to experience all four seasons. I know winter can be grueling at times but there are also so many fun activities to participate in. One of the most popular ones is snowmobiling. There are plenty of killer trails to conquer. It's quite the rush too because there are dangerous elements involved too. I've gone a couple of times and had a blast.
100fmrockford.com
Photos: 815 Ale Fest at Tebala Event Center
CHERRY VALLEY — Hundreds of people filled the Tebala Event Center on Saturday for the sold out 815 Ale Fest. The annual celebration of craft beer and other spirits is put on by Mid-West Family Broadcasting in partnership with a host of breweries around the region. More photo galleries:...
Comments / 0