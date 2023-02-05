Local hopes were high that Pittsfield native Matt Cusson would bring home a Grammy on Sunday but it was not to be. Cusson had been nominated for his arrangement of the Bee Gees' "How Deep Is Your Love" for a cappella group Kings Return. He lost to John Beasley, who was nominated for his arrangement of Charlie Parker's "Scrapple from the Apple."

