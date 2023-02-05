Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iBerkshires.com
Williams Men's Basketball Tops SUNY-New Paltz
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Alex Lee scored 25 points Tuesday to lead the Williams College men’s basketball team to a 63-57 win over SUNY-New Paltz. Cole Prowitt-Smith scored 11, and Evan Glatzer grabbed nine rebounds in the win. Williams (20-3) finishes the regular season on Sunday at Conn College.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Tops Minnechaug on Senior Night
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Makai Shepardson and Keanu Arce-Jackson each scored 17 points, and the Pittsfield boys basketball team Tuesday outscored Minnechaug down the stretch to take a 65-63 win. Carter Mungin scored five of his 11 points in the fourth quarter, when the Generals outscored the Falcons, 17-13. Da’Sean...
iBerkshires.com
Mahar Boys Down Drury
ORANGE, Mass. -- The Mahar boys basketball team Tueaday pulled away in the second quarter to earn a 59-50 win over Drury. The Senators, who took a 51-49 win when the teams met in North Adams last month, outscored the Blue Devils, 23-15, in the last eight minutes to get the win in the rematch.
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Boys Rout Agawam
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Tayvon Sandifer scored 20 points Tuesday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to a 76-42 win over Agawam. Steve Patch scored 10 points in a balanced scoring attack for the Thunder. Maimoudou Bamba scored nine, and Jamal Sistrunk and Christian Maturevich added eight points apiece.
iBerkshires.com
Ullrich Leads Way as Eagles Qualify for State Tourney
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Michael Ullrich scored 24 points, and the Mount Everett boys basketball team Tuesday rode a big second quarter to a 63-37 win over McCann Tech. Ullrich made four of his team’s seven 3-pointers as the Eagles won for the fourth time in five games and qualified for the state tournament with their 10th win.
iBerkshires.com
Carlson Leads Spartans Past Palmer
PALMER, Mass. – The Monument Mountain boys basketball team Monday used a 36-8 first-half run to take control of the game in an 80-47 win over Palmer. Khalil Carlson led four Spartans in double figures with 21 points. Sebastian Guete-Ramirez had a career high with 16 points, and Manny...
iBerkshires.com
Jamie Duquette Leads Pittsfield in Road Win
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. -- Jamie Duquette had a double-double Monday to lead the Pittsfield girls basketball team to a 69-36 win over East Longmeadow. Duquette scored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the win. Dezerea Powell scored 10 points, and Kyanna Summers had a strong all-around game with eight...
iBerkshires.com
Northampton Girls Stop Taconic
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Bri Heafey scored 26 points Monday to lead the Northampton girls basketball team to a 63-34 win over Taconic. Alex Hudson scored 13 points for the Thunder, which got nine from Brenna McNeice and seven from Ahna Balcom. Taconic (5-8) goes to Holyoke on Tuesday.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield's Devine, Monument Mountain's Stover Recognized
The margins of victory were tiny, but the accomplishments were huge for this week's iBerkshires.com Athletes of the Week. Monument Mountain's Kitson Stover and the Berkshire County Alpine League packed two weeks of racing into one evening on Monday at Bousquet. Stover had a night to remember with a pair...
iBerkshires.com
BCC Names Local Fall Dean's List Students
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) is pleased to announce it has named 106 students to the fall 2022 dean's list. To be eligible for the dean's list, full-time students must achieve a GPA of 3.750 to 4.000 to earn high honors, while students with a GPA of 3.250 to 3.749 earn an honors designation.
iBerkshires.com
Williams Students Lead Tour of Clark Collection
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Friday, Feb. 10, Williams College art history graduate students will guide a conversation on the Clark's permanent collection. In a new program, Fresh Takes, students in the Williams College/Clark Graduate Program in the History of Art share their thoughts on an object in the collection through the perspective of new scholarship.
iBerkshires.com
DiAnne Vallieres,58
DiAnne Lynne (Jones) Vallieres, 58, of North Adams died on February 6, 2023 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in North Adams on May 1, 1964 a daughter of Richard Plumb and the late Anne Lynn (LaCross) Bergeron. DiAnne was devoted to her family, and was primarily...
iBerkshires.com
Clark Art: Start With Art
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 am, the Clark Art Institute's Start with Art series continues. February's free event is themed to movement. Designed for preschoolers, Start with Art offers themed talks, gallery guides, and art-making activities. This program is best suited for three- to six-year-olds and their caregivers.
iBerkshires.com
South Berkshire Holding Conversation on Possible Merger
SHEFFIELD, Mass. — A community-led conversation about a potential merger between Southern Berkshire and Berkshire Hills regional school districts is slated for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Mount Everett Regional School. The meeting will be held in the Thomas A. Consolati Performing Arts Center and will include Superintendent Dr....
iBerkshires.com
Letter: Unethical Fire District Maneuver
The Williamstown Fire District recently released a "Comparison of Size of Proposed Williamstown Fire Station to Other Fire Stations" chart on their official website. The purpose of this data was to educate residents about the sizes of fire stations recently built in the region compared to what Williamstown is proposing to gain support.
iBerkshires.com
Stuff & Things: Feb. 6
Local hopes were high that Pittsfield native Matt Cusson would bring home a Grammy on Sunday but it was not to be. Cusson had been nominated for his arrangement of the Bee Gees' "How Deep Is Your Love" for a cappella group Kings Return. He lost to John Beasley, who was nominated for his arrangement of Charlie Parker's "Scrapple from the Apple."
iBerkshires.com
Celebrate Valentine's Day at the Clark
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Sunday, Feb. 12, visitors to the Clark Art Institute will hjost a valentine-making station (open 1–4 pm) located in the lower level of the Clark Center. Participants can create a unique Valentine card that uses images from the Clark's collection. Admission to the Clark...
iBerkshires.com
American Legion Post 125 Honors the Four Chaplains
NORTH ADAMS Mass. — The Northern Berkshire veteran community acknowledged the "Four Chaplains," marking the 80th anniversary of their heroics and sacrifice during the sinking of the SS Dorchester during World War II. Dozens gathered in the American Legion ON Sunday to pay tribute to the four Army chaplains...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Gets $500K Matching Grant to Resurrect Springside House Interior
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — If the walls of the Springside House could talk, they would tell tales of prominent local families, city business, and plenty of recreational activities. Officials want to ensure that future generations are a part of this story. Pittsfield has received a $500,000 Save America's Treasures grant...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Historical Commission OKs Two Multifamily Demos
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Historical Commission on Monday approved the demolition of two multi-family properties: 18-41 Cherry St. and 42 Gilbert St. The more than 100-year-old Cherry Street property sustained serious damage from a neighboring fire that destroyed a 12-unit home last year. From the street, the left side...
Comments / 0