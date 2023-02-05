Read full article on original website
Related
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Popculture
BBC Apologizes for Captioning Viola Davis Grammys Image With 'Beyoncé's Biggest Night'
The BBC made quite the faux pas in their coverage of The Grammys. As Deadline reported, the BBC shared an image of Viola Davis from January's Golden Globes alongside a headline identifying her as Beyonce. The news organization subsequently issued an apology for the mistake. During the BBC's coverage of...
Popculture
'The Masked Singer' Judge Speaks out on Breakup Rumors
The Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger shot down rumors that she and former rugby player Thom Evans split. The two have been dating for over three years and are still going strong, based on Scherzinger's response to the rumors. Last week, a source told The Sun that a "distraught" Evans, 37, told his friends he was moving back to the U.K. alone.
Comments / 1