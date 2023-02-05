ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popculture

'The Masked Singer' Judge Speaks out on Breakup Rumors

The Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger shot down rumors that she and former rugby player Thom Evans split. The two have been dating for over three years and are still going strong, based on Scherzinger's response to the rumors. Last week, a source told The Sun that a "distraught" Evans, 37, told his friends he was moving back to the U.K. alone.

