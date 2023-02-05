Read full article on original website
Edmonton 5, Detroit 2
Detroit110—2 First Period_1, Detroit, Bertuzzi 2 (Larkin, Raymond), 10:24. Penalties_Kulak, EDM (Holding), 16:01. Second Period_2, Edmonton, McLeod 9 (Kane, Broberg), 3:02. 3, Edmonton, Foegele 6 (Nugent-Hopkins), 3:38. 4, Edmonton, Foegele 7 (Desharnais, Broberg), 11:55. 5, Detroit, Veleno 7 (Seider, Walman), 19:51. Penalties_Kulak, EDM (Roughing), 1:00; Fabbri, DET (Roughing), 1:00; Ryan, EDM (Cross Checking), 3:47; Seider, DET (Interference), 12:13; Rasmussen, DET (Hooking), 17:45; Kane, EDM (Roughing), 20:00; Kane, EDM (Misconduct), 20:00.
Minnesota 128, Denver 98
DENVER (98) Cancar 2-5 2-2 6, Porter Jr. 7-16 6-8 22, Jordan 3-5 0-1 6, Braun 7-10 3-4 19, Brown 4-9 7-8 16, Green 1-7 3-4 5, Nnaji 4-5 1-2 10, Reed 0-4 2-2 2, Smith 5-9 0-0 10, Watson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-71 24-31 98. MINNESOTA (128) Anderson...
Milwaukee 127, Portland 108
MILWAUKEE (127) Connaughton 4-7 0-0 11, G.Antetokounmpo 9-14 6-8 24, Lopez 9-12 7-9 27, Allen 1-3 0-0 3, Holiday 9-20 0-0 20, Beauchamp 2-4 0-0 5, Middleton 5-11 2-2 13, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 0-0 2-2 2, Ingles 2-4 0-0 5, Carter 4-7 0-0 11, Matthews 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 47-87 17-21 127.
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:12 a.m. EST
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State All-Star guard Stephen Curry has partial tears to a ligament and a membrane in his left leg and a lower-leg contusion. The team says he'll be sidelined but aren't sure for how long. Curry is averaging 29.4 points per game this season. He won’t play Monday against Oklahoma City. He originally hurt his leg on Thursday and left Saturday’s game against Dallas in the third quarter after the leg appeared to buckle as he played defense.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Arizona 3, Minnesota 2
Arizona012—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Chychrun, ARI (Holding), 6:03; Eriksson Ek, MIN (Tripping), 9:36; Merrill, MIN (Slashing), 12:09; Keller, ARI (High Sticking), 12:43; Boldy, MIN (Slashing), 18:28. Second Period_1, Minnesota, Kaprizov 28 (Addison, Zuccarello), 3:39. 2, Arizona, Chychrun 6 (Hayton, Keller), 9:26 (pp). Penalties_Hartman, MIN (Tripping), 8:57; Addison, MIN (Delay of...
Ball St. 65, Cent. Michigan 51
BALL ST. (17-7) Pearson 5-7 1-1 13, Sparks 2-3 7-10 11, Coleman 2-10 0-0 4, Jacobs 3-6 5-6 12, Sellers 4-7 2-4 12, Jihad 4-9 2-2 10, Bumbalough 1-4 1-1 3, Cleary 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 18-24 65. CENT. MICHIGAN (8-16) Ajiboye 0-3 1-2 1, Harding 5-9 0-0 11,...
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Thursday's Games. Calgary at Detroit, 7 p.m. Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 7, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:. Division 1. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. De Pere (7)19-0701. 2. Middleton17-1632. 3. Arrowhead16-2543.
