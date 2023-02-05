There are a few things in this world that are fairly difficult to find that isn’t universally loved by everyone, like chocolate. And maple syrup! And speaking of maple syrup, did you know that it’s so beloved that, like chocolate, it’s got numerous festivals dedicated to it all over the place (shoutout to the 2023 Fort Wayne Chocolatefest)? Yep, and Indiana is no different. Plan on attending this maple syrup festival in Indiana this year for a totally sweet, unbeatable wonderful time. It’s the unbeatable LM Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival, and it’s a delicious, oozy doozy.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO