WANE-TV
Diana Krall to perform at Fort Wayne’s Foellinger Theatre
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) While summer is months away, Fort Wayne’s Parks & Recreation is working to schedule performers for its 2023 Foellinger Theatre Summer Concert Series. One of the performers named to the schedule is Grammy Award winner Diana Krall, the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart.
WANE-TV
Tickets now available for Sweetwater’s ‘Tiny Musicians’ classes on Wednesdays next month
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Tickets for Sweetwater Academy Of Music & Technology’s event, Tiny Musicians, are now available for the month of March. The classes serve as a way for parents and children to explore music together for up to four Wednesday classes in four weeks. Admission is for children ages three and under.
WANE-TV
Planning Valentine’s Day in Fort Wayne? What to know
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re still looking for Valentine’s Day dinner options, WANE 15 talked to over 15 local restaurants ahead of Valentine’s Day to see if any restaurants were completely booked. Most restaurants reported to be completely full for reservations during normal dinner...
whatzup.com
GK Cafe offers downtown grocery option
After about 25 years, Fort Wayne has a downtown grocery store again as GK Baked Goods opens their highly anticipated market in the Metro Building on West Wayne Street this week. The official opening is Friday, Feb. 10, but GK Café & Provisions have been operating the cafe on the...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne author to host ACPL Storytimes
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Public Library will welcome a local children’s author to several locations this month. Fort Wayne’s Dori Graham is the author of the recently released picture book “Brave Miss Muffet.” She is a former ACPL librarian and current serves as both a teacher and librarian with Fort Wayne Community Schools.
WANE-TV
The 28th annual ‘Doctor’s Day’ event comes to Science Central
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance will bring the ‘Doctor’s Day’ event back to Science Central next month. The 28th annual Doctor’s Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. The event serves as a hands-on health career fair for children. There will be opportunities to be introduced to medical specimens, including a chance to watch a cow eye dissection.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Philharmonic Musicians remain on strike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The on-going negotiation battle between the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association and Fort Wayne Philharmonic management continues. On Sunday, according to a release, musicians remain on strike following 4 hours of negotiations with Philharmonic management. The two parties have agreed to a wage package that...
WANE-TV
Purdue University Fort Wayne presents revitalized 2023 Homecoming schedule
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue University Fort Wayne is presenting a rejuvenated schedule after a couple of low-spirited years as a result of the pandemic. PFW will host their Homecoming blast, ‘Blizzard of Dons‘, from Feb. 13-18. The point of emphasis throughout the week will be the men’s basketball team taking on Northern Kentucky at Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 17.
WANE-TV
Memorial Coliseum to hold media conference for corporate partnership activation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum will host a media conference on Thursday announcing a major corporate partnership. The conference will commence at 11 a.m. in the lower rotunda of the arena and the lobby of the Expo Center. Melanie Carney, Executive Vice President...
WANE-TV
Application shows townhomes proposal across from Canterbury School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An application was submitted Wednesday to build a 20-unit townhouse complex off South Bend Drive on the city’s southwest side, according to Allen County planning documents. The complex, which would be on 1.56 acres across from the Canterbury School, is proposed by Hummingbird...
WANE-TV
New tourism ‘Master Plan’ set for Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Visit Fort Wayne announced a new plan Monday geared toward attracting more tourism to Allen County. The initiative includes building a 10-year roadmap to define tourism-based economic growth and development that will contribute to a healthy community and high quality of life for residents, according to Visit Fort Wayne.
westbendnews.net
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for Nick
Nicholas Schlueter, a student at Paulding Exempted Village Schools is currently in ICU. He was diagnosed with a very rare 5cm (large) arachnoid cyst with a subdural hematoma. He has had two surgeries to correct this. The family will be dealing with time off work and other expenses for the foreseeable future.
John Mellencamp kicks off North American tour with Indiana shows
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Singer-songwriter and Indiana native John Mellencamp is kicking off a new North American tour with two shows in the Hoosier state. Mellencamp's "Live and In Person 2023" tour began Sunday, Feb. 5 with a show at the Indiana University Auditorium. He will perform another show at the same location Monday night at 8 p.m. before traveling to Jacksonville, Orlando, New Orleans, and Vancouver among several other stops on his tour.
wfft.com
FOX 55 News adding hour-long weeknight newscasts at 5 and 6 pm
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – FOX 55 News is launching two new hour-long newscasts every weeknight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. The newscasts will debut on Monday, Feb. 13th, the day after the Super Bowl. They will be anchored by award-winning anchor Terra Brantley, who joined FOX 55 in December.
WANE-TV
Cure weekend boredom with this free event for the whole family
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A free event at a local church has indoor entertainment Saturday for the whole family. Three Rivers Wesleyan Church is hosting its annual “Cabin Fever Family Fun Day” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jump around in a bounce house, play mini...
OnlyInYourState
Get Your Sugar Fix At The LM Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival In Indiana
There are a few things in this world that are fairly difficult to find that isn’t universally loved by everyone, like chocolate. And maple syrup! And speaking of maple syrup, did you know that it’s so beloved that, like chocolate, it’s got numerous festivals dedicated to it all over the place (shoutout to the 2023 Fort Wayne Chocolatefest)? Yep, and Indiana is no different. Plan on attending this maple syrup festival in Indiana this year for a totally sweet, unbeatable wonderful time. It’s the unbeatable LM Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival, and it’s a delicious, oozy doozy.
tourcounsel.com
Glenbrook Square | Shopping mall in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Glenbrook Square is a shopping mall at 4201 Coldwater Road, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The anchor stores are JCPenney, Macy's, and Barnes & Noble. Glendale Center Inc. built the mall in 1966 under the original name of Glenbrook Center. Original anchor stores were Sears and L. S. Ayres department store, their first location in an enclosed mall.
WANE-TV
Kung Fu Tea opens its doors at Jefferson Pointe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Bubble tea lovers, it’s time to make your way to Jefferson Pointe. Kung Fu Tea opens Monday, Feb. 6. Prior to this Fort Wayne location, the closest location was Fishers, Indiana. The chain has over 250 locations in the United States. The menu...
WANE-TV
Indiana Tech proposes new student housing with 124 beds
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Tech is planning to build new student housing on East Wayne Street with 124 beds, according to documents released Wednesday by the Allen County Plan Commission. The university is asking the Plan Commission to rezone the property on 1.2 acres at 1320 E....
WANE-TV
SACS considers changing school times to improve transportation services
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — At Tuesday’s school board meeting, Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) listened to possible solutions to improve transportation services within the district. Among the solutions included a possible change from SACS’ current two-tier transportation model to a new three-tier system, which would stagger the...
Comments / 1