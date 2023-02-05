ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwestern visits Ohio State after Thornton's 22-point showing

Northwestern Wildcats (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (11-12, 3-9 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State takes on the Northwestern Wildcats after Bruce Thornton scored 22 points in Ohio State's 77-69 loss to the Michigan Wolverines. The Buckeyes are 8-3 on their home court. Ohio State scores 75.6...
COLUMBUS, OH
UIC faces Southern Illinois on 7-game road skid

UIC Flames (10-15, 2-12 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (18-7, 10-4 MVC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Illinois -12.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: UIC will aim to stop its seven-game road losing streak when the Flames visit Southern Illinois. The Salukis have gone 11-1 in home games. Southern Illinois is...
CHICAGO, IL

